FTAI Aviation Ltd. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results, Increases Dividend to $0.40 per Ordinary Share

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ: FTAI) (the “Company” or “FTAI”) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025. The Company’s consolidated comparative financial statements and key performance measures are attached as an exhibit to this press release.
Financial Overview
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|Selected Financial Results
|Q4’25
|Net Income Attributable to Shareholders
|$
|111,852
|Basic Earnings per Ordinary Share
|$
|1.09
|Diluted Earnings per Ordinary Share
|$
|1.08
|Adjusted EBITDA (1)
|$
|277,178
|(1) For definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures, please refer to the exhibit to this press release.
Fourth Quarter 2025 Dividends
On February 24, 2026, the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a cash dividend on our ordinary shares of $0.40 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, payable on March 23, 2026 to the holders of record on March 13, 2026.
Additionally, on February 24, 2026, the Board declared cash dividends on its Fixed-Rate Reset Series C Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares (“Series C Preferred Shares”) and Fixed-Rate Reset Series D Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares (“Series D Preferred Shares”) of $0.52 and $0.59 per share, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, payable on March 16, 2026 to the holders of record on March 9, 2026.
Business Highlights
- Updated Business Segment 2026 Adjusted EBITDA guidance from $1.525 billion to $1.625 billion, comprised of $1.05 billion from Aerospace Products and $575 million from Aviation Leasing.(1)
- Generated FY2025 Aerospace Products Adjusted EBITDA of $671.3 million, an annual increase of 76% versus FY 2024 and increase of 320% versus FY 2023.(1)
- Largely completed deployment of the inaugural SCI I partnership and launched fundraising for SCI II partnership with anchor investor commitments.(2)
- Development of FTAI Power continues on-track with first Aeroderivative product, FTAI Mod-1, expected to be delivered by Q4 2026 with planned production of 100 units in 2027.(2)
- Increased quarterly dividend for the second consecutive quarter, raising it from $0.35 to $0.40 per share, supported by continued strong free cash flow generation.
“FTAI delivered exceptional results in 2025, driven by continued demand for our Aerospace Products business and excellent execution across the Company,” said Joe Adams, Chairman and CEO. “With this performance, we are entering 2026 from a position of strength—raising our outlook, expanding production capacity, and advancing key initiatives including the next Strategic Capital partnership and the launch of FTAI Power. Combined with another increase to our quarterly dividend, these accomplishments underscore the momentum across the business. We are excited about the opportunities ahead and confident in our ability to create significant long term growth and value for our shareholders.”
(1) For definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures, please refer to the exhibit to this press release.
(2) This is a forward-looking statement. Please see Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements below.
Additional Information
Conference Call
In addition, management will host a conference call on Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time. The conference call may be accessed by registering via the following link https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI28a124870e2142e48f12e45ef226ac88. Once registered, participants will receive a dial-in and unique pin to access the call.
A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at https://www.ftaiaviation.com/. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast.
A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:30 A.M. on Thursday, February 26, 2026 through 11:30 A.M. on Thursday, March 5, 2026 on https://ir.ftaiaviation.com/news-events/presentations/.
About FTAI Aviation Ltd.
FTAI combines advanced turbine technology and asset ownership to power the world’s most essential markets. Additional information is available at https://www.ftaiaviation.com/.
|FTAI AVIATION LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Year Ended December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenues
|Aerospace products revenue
|$
|456,139
|$
|342,095
|$
|1,600,456
|$
|1,079,821
|MRE Contract revenue
|106,902
|—
|335,788
|—
|Lease income
|49,259
|65,973
|235,210
|255,338
|Maintenance revenue
|43,418
|43,915
|218,499
|200,809
|Asset sales revenue
|1,630
|46,183
|106,945
|192,176
|Other revenue (1)
|4,680
|653
|10,511
|6,757
|Total revenues
|662,028
|498,819
|2,507,409
|1,734,901
|Expenses
|Cost of sales
|368,825
|257,727
|1,349,719
|825,884
|Operating expenses
|46,683
|34,587
|152,541
|115,861
|General and administrative
|2,091
|3,566
|9,478
|14,263
|Acquisition and transaction expenses
|9,740
|8,757
|28,587
|32,296
|Management fees and incentive allocation to affiliate
|—
|—
|—
|8,449
|Internalization fee to affiliate
|—
|—
|—
|300,000
|Depreciation and amortization
|55,721
|54,678
|225,797
|218,064
|Asset impairment
|—
|—
|—
|962
|Gain on sale of assets, net
|—
|(18,705
|)
|—
|(18,705
|)
|Total expenses
|483,060
|340,610
|1,766,122
|1,497,074
|Other expense
|Interest expense
|(60,962
|)
|(60,881
|)
|(247,751
|)
|(221,721
|)
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|—
|(3,181
|)
|—
|(17,101
|)
|Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated entities (2)
|10,023
|(401
|)
|(6,818
|)
|(2,200
|)
|Gain (loss) on sale to the 2025 Partnership
|(3,703
|)
|—
|46,380
|—
|Other income
|9,789
|14,319
|73,586
|17,364
|Total other expense
|(44,853
|)
|(50,144
|)
|(134,603
|)
|(223,658
|)
|Income before income taxes
|134,115
|108,065
|606,684
|14,169
|Provision for income taxes
|18,553
|5,617
|105,620
|5,487
|Net income
|115,562
|102,448
|501,064
|8,682
|Less: Dividends on preferred shares
|3,710
|7,758
|17,243
|32,763
|Less: Loss on redemption of preferred shares
|—
|7,998
|6,327
|7,998
|Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders
|$
|111,852
|$
|86,692
|$
|477,494
|$
|(32,079
|)
|Earnings (loss) per share:
|Basic
|$
|1.09
|$
|0.85
|$
|4.66
|$
|(0.32
|)
|Diluted
|$
|1.08
|$
|0.84
|$
|4.60
|$
|(0.32
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|102,572,987
|102,549,890
|102,563,486
|101,538,835
|Diluted
|103,864,940
|103,603,350
|103,846,914
|101,538,835
(1) Includes servicing fees of $4,515 and $10,150 for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025, respectively, from the 2025 Partnership.
(2) Includes the profit elimination of $(7,036) and $(22,829) for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025, respectively, for sales to the 2025 Partnership.
|FTAI AVIATION LTD.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
|December 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Assets
|Current Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|300,476
|$
|115,116
|Accounts receivable, net (1)
|209,907
|150,823
|Inventory, net
|1,193,773
|551,156
|Other current assets (2)
|408,364
|408,923
|Total current assets
|2,112,520
|1,226,018
|Leasing equipment, net
|1,545,804
|2,373,730
|Property, plant, and equipment, net
|120,068
|107,451
|Investments
|314,156
|19,048
|Intangible assets, net
|19,929
|42,205
|Goodwill
|94,221
|61,070
|Other non-current assets
|167,060
|208,430
|Total assets
|$
|4,373,758
|$
|4,037,952
|Liabilities
|Current Liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|208,224
|$
|69,119
|Accrued liabilities
|90,009
|96,910
|Current maintenance deposits
|25,439
|62,552
|Current security deposits
|14,001
|18,100
|Other current liabilities
|62,202
|100,565
|Total current liabilities
|399,875
|347,246
|Long-term debt, net
|3,448,891
|3,440,478
|Non-current maintenance deposits
|46,237
|44,179
|Non-current security deposits
|15,211
|26,830
|Other non-current liabilities
|129,370
|97,851
|Total liabilities
|$
|4,039,584
|$
|3,956,584
|Commitments and contingencies
|Equity
|Ordinary shares ($0.01 par value per share; 2,000,000,000 shares authorized; 102,573,283 and 102,550,975 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively)
|$
|1,026
|$
|1,026
|Preferred shares ($0.01 par value per share; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 6,800,000 and 11,740,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively)
|68
|117
|Additional paid in capital
|50,567
|153,328
|Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
|282,513
|(73,103
|)
|Shareholders' equity
|334,174
|81,368
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|4,373,758
|$
|4,037,952
(1) Includes accounts receivable from the 2025 Partnership of $47,294 and $0 as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.
(2) Includes receivables from the 2025 Partnership of $20,681 and $0 as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.
Key Performance Measures
In addition to net income (loss), the Chief Operating Decision Maker (“CODM”) utilizes Adjusted EBITDA as a key performance measure. Adjusted EBITDA is not a financial measure in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“U.S. GAAP”). This performance measure provides the CODM with the information necessary to assess operational performance and make resource and allocation decisions. We believe Adjusted EBITDA is a useful metric for investors and analysts for similar purposes of assessing our operational performance.
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) attributable to shareholders, adjusted (a) to exclude the impact of provision for (benefit from) income taxes, equity-based compensation expense, acquisition and transaction expenses, losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and preferred shares and capital lease obligations, changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments, asset impairment charges, incentive allocations, depreciation and amortization expense, dividends on preferred shares and interest expense, internalization fee to affiliate, (b) to include the impact of our pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities and (c) to exclude the impact of equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated entities and the non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA, if any.
Reconciliations of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are not included in this press release because the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort.
The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA for the three months and years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024:
|Three Months Ended
December 31,
|Change
|Year Ended
December 31,
|Change
|(in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders
|$
|111,852
|$
|86,692
|$
|25,160
|$
|477,494
|$
|(32,079
|)
|$
|509,573
|Add: Provision for income taxes
|18,553
|5,617
|12,936
|105,620
|5,487
|100,133
|Add: Equity-based compensation expense
|5,674
|3,428
|2,246
|21,733
|6,006
|15,727
|Add: Acquisition and transaction expenses
|9,740
|8,757
|983
|28,587
|32,296
|(3,709
|)
|Add: Losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and preferred shares and capital lease obligations
|—
|11,179
|(11,179
|)
|6,327
|25,099
|(18,772
|)
|Add: Asset impairment charges
|—
|—
|—
|—
|962
|(962
|)
|Add: Incentive allocations
|—
|—
|—
|—
|7,456
|(7,456
|)
|Add: Depreciation and amortization expense (1)
|65,720
|67,647
|(1,927
|)
|267,639
|262,031
|5,608
|Add: Interest expense and dividends on preferred shares
|64,672
|68,639
|(3,967
|)
|264,994
|254,484
|10,510
|Add: Internalization fee to affiliate
|—
|—
|—
|—
|300,000
|(300,000
|)
|Add: Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities (2)
|18,026
|(345
|)
|18,371
|34,539
|(1,892
|)
|36,431
|Less: Equity in losses (earnings) of unconsolidated entities (3)
|(17,059
|)
|401
|(17,460
|)
|(16,011
|)
|2,200
|(18,211
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
|$
|277,178
|$
|252,015
|$
|25,163
|$
|1,190,922
|$
|862,050
|$
|328,872
(1) Includes the following items for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024: (i) depreciation and amortization expense of $55,721 and $54,678, (ii) lease intangible amortization of $817 and $4,117 and (iii) amortization for lease incentives of $9,182 and $8,852, respectively. Includes the following items for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024: (i) depreciation and amortization expense of $225,797 and $218,064, (ii) lease intangible amortization of $6,710 and $15,597 and (iii) amortization for lease incentives of $35,132 and $28,370, respectively.
(2) Includes the following items for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024: (i) net income of $17,059 and net loss of $401, (ii) interest expense of $2,780 and $0, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense of $(2,145) and $56, (iv) acquisition and transaction expenses of $299 and $0, and (v) tax expense of $33 and $0, respectively. Includes the following items for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024: (i) net income of $16,011 and net loss of $2,200, (ii) interest expense of $6,899 and $0, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense of $10,932 and $308, (iv) acquisition and transaction expenses of $769 and $0, and (v) tax benefit of $72 and $0 respectively.
(3) Excludes the profit elimination of $7,036 and $22,829 for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025, respectively, for sales to the 2025 Partnership.
In addition, the following table sets forth a reconciliation of net income attributable to shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA for Aerospace Products for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024:
|Year Ended
December 31,
|Change
|(in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|Net income attributable to shareholders
|$
|548,346
|$
|346,346
|$
|202,000
|Add: Provision for income taxes
|102,391
|22,221
|80,170
|Add: Equity-based compensation expense
|671
|309
|362
|Add: Acquisition and transaction expenses
|3,198
|4,906
|(1,708
|)
|Add: Losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and preferred shares and capital lease obligations
|—
|—
|—
|Add: Changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments
|—
|—
|—
|Add: Asset impairment charges
|—
|—
|—
|Add: Incentive allocations
|—
|—
|—
|Add: Depreciation and amortization expense
|15,764
|6,630
|9,134
|Add: Interest expense and dividends on preferred shares
|—
|—
|—
|Add: Internalization fee to affiliate
|—
|—
|—
|Add: Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities (1)
|3,778
|(1,769
|)
|5,547
|Less: Equity in (earnings) losses of unconsolidated entities
|(2,896
|)
|1,993
|(4,889
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
|$
|671,252
|$
|380,636
|$
|290,616
(1) Includes the following items for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024: (i) net income of $2,896 and net loss of $1,993, (ii) depreciation and amortization expense of $954 and $224, and (iii) tax benefit of $72 and $0, respectively.