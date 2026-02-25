FTAI Aviation Ltd. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results, Increases Dividend to $0.40 per Ordinary Share

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ: FTAI) (the “Company” or “FTAI”) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025. The Company’s consolidated comparative financial statements and key performance measures are attached as an exhibit to this press release.

Financial Overview

(in thousands, except per share data) Selected Financial Results Q4’25 Net Income Attributable to Shareholders $ 111,852 Basic Earnings per Ordinary Share $ 1.09 Diluted Earnings per Ordinary Share $ 1.08 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 277,178 (1) For definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures, please refer to the exhibit to this press release.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Dividends

On February 24, 2026, the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a cash dividend on our ordinary shares of $0.40 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, payable on March 23, 2026 to the holders of record on March 13, 2026.

Additionally, on February 24, 2026, the Board declared cash dividends on its Fixed-Rate Reset Series C Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares (“Series C Preferred Shares”) and Fixed-Rate Reset Series D Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares (“Series D Preferred Shares”) of $0.52 and $0.59 per share, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, payable on March 16, 2026 to the holders of record on March 9, 2026.

Business Highlights

Updated Business Segment 2026 Adjusted EBITDA guidance from $1.525 billion to $1.625 billion, comprised of $1.05 billion from Aerospace Products and $575 million from Aviation Leasing. (1)

Generated FY2025 Aerospace Products Adjusted EBITDA of $671.3 million, an annual increase of 76% versus FY 2024 and increase of 320% versus FY 2023. (1)

Largely completed deployment of the inaugural SCI I partnership and launched fundraising for SCI II partnership with anchor investor commitments. ( 2 )

Development of FTAI Power continues on-track with first Aeroderivative product, FTAI Mod-1, expected to be delivered by Q4 2026 with planned production of 100 units in 2027. ( 2 )

Increased quarterly dividend for the second consecutive quarter, raising it from $0.35 to $0.40 per share, supported by continued strong free cash flow generation.





“FTAI delivered exceptional results in 2025, driven by continued demand for our Aerospace Products business and excellent execution across the Company,” said Joe Adams, Chairman and CEO. “With this performance, we are entering 2026 from a position of strength—raising our outlook, expanding production capacity, and advancing key initiatives including the next Strategic Capital partnership and the launch of FTAI Power. Combined with another increase to our quarterly dividend, these accomplishments underscore the momentum across the business. We are excited about the opportunities ahead and confident in our ability to create significant long term growth and value for our shareholders.”

(1) For definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures, please refer to the exhibit to this press release.

(2) This is a forward-looking statement. Please see Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements below.

Additional Information

For additional information that management believes to be useful for investors, please refer to the presentation posted on the Investor Center section of the Company’s website, https://www.ftaiaviation.com/, and the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, when available on the Company’s website. Nothing on the Company’s website is included or incorporated by reference herein.

Conference Call

In addition, management will host a conference call on Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time. The conference call may be accessed by registering via the following link https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI28a124870e2142e48f12e45ef226ac88. Once registered, participants will receive a dial-in and unique pin to access the call.

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at https://www.ftaiaviation.com/. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:30 A.M. on Thursday, February 26, 2026 through 11:30 A.M. on Thursday, March 5, 2026 on https://ir.ftaiaviation.com/news-events/presentations/.

The information contained on, or accessible through, any websites included in this press release is not incorporated by reference into, and should not be considered a part of, this press release.

About FTAI Aviation Ltd.

FTAI combines advanced turbine technology and asset ownership to power the world’s most essential markets. Additional information is available at https://www.ftaiaviation.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, the ability to meet guidance for 2026 Adjusted EBITDA, whether SCI I will be able to complete deployment of capital and close fundraising for SCI II, FTAI Power remaining on track to deliver FTAI Mod-1 and meet planned production of 100 units on time or at all, whether FTAI will be able to meet expanded production capacity, and the ability to create significant long term growth and value for our shareholders. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. The Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained and such differences may be material. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect such forward-looking statements, see the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on the Company’s website (www.ftaiaviation.com). In addition, new risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict or assess the impact of every factor that may cause its actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any statement is based. This release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

For further information, please contact:



Alan Andreini

Investor Relations

FTAI Aviation Ltd.

(646) 734-9414

aandreini@ftaiaviation.com Media:



Tim Lynch / Aaron Palash / Kelly Sullivan

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

(212) 355-4449





FTAI AVIATION LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues Aerospace products revenue $ 456,139 $ 342,095 $ 1,600,456 $ 1,079,821 MRE Contract revenue 106,902 — 335,788 — Lease income 49,259 65,973 235,210 255,338 Maintenance revenue 43,418 43,915 218,499 200,809 Asset sales revenue 1,630 46,183 106,945 192,176 Other revenue (1) 4,680 653 10,511 6,757 Total revenues 662,028 498,819 2,507,409 1,734,901 Expenses Cost of sales 368,825 257,727 1,349,719 825,884 Operating expenses 46,683 34,587 152,541 115,861 General and administrative 2,091 3,566 9,478 14,263 Acquisition and transaction expenses 9,740 8,757 28,587 32,296 Management fees and incentive allocation to affiliate — — — 8,449 Internalization fee to affiliate — — — 300,000 Depreciation and amortization 55,721 54,678 225,797 218,064 Asset impairment — — — 962 Gain on sale of assets, net — (18,705 ) — (18,705 ) Total expenses 483,060 340,610 1,766,122 1,497,074 Other expense Interest expense (60,962 ) (60,881 ) (247,751 ) (221,721 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — (3,181 ) — (17,101 ) Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated entities (2) 10,023 (401 ) (6,818 ) (2,200 ) Gain (loss) on sale to the 2025 Partnership (3,703 ) — 46,380 — Other income 9,789 14,319 73,586 17,364 Total other expense (44,853 ) (50,144 ) (134,603 ) (223,658 ) Income before income taxes 134,115 108,065 606,684 14,169 Provision for income taxes 18,553 5,617 105,620 5,487 Net income 115,562 102,448 501,064 8,682 Less: Dividends on preferred shares 3,710 7,758 17,243 32,763 Less: Loss on redemption of preferred shares — 7,998 6,327 7,998 Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders $ 111,852 $ 86,692 $ 477,494 $ (32,079 ) Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ 1.09 $ 0.85 $ 4.66 $ (0.32 ) Diluted $ 1.08 $ 0.84 $ 4.60 $ (0.32 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 102,572,987 102,549,890 102,563,486 101,538,835 Diluted 103,864,940 103,603,350 103,846,914 101,538,835

(1) Includes servicing fees of $4,515 and $10,150 for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025, respectively, from the 2025 Partnership.

(2) Includes the profit elimination of $(7,036) and $(22,829) for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025, respectively, for sales to the 2025 Partnership.

FTAI AVIATION LTD.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 300,476 $ 115,116 Accounts receivable, net (1) 209,907 150,823 Inventory, net 1,193,773 551,156 Other current assets (2) 408,364 408,923 Total current assets 2,112,520 1,226,018 Leasing equipment, net 1,545,804 2,373,730 Property, plant, and equipment, net 120,068 107,451 Investments 314,156 19,048 Intangible assets, net 19,929 42,205 Goodwill 94,221 61,070 Other non-current assets 167,060 208,430 Total assets $ 4,373,758 $ 4,037,952 Liabilities Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 208,224 $ 69,119 Accrued liabilities 90,009 96,910 Current maintenance deposits 25,439 62,552 Current security deposits 14,001 18,100 Other current liabilities 62,202 100,565 Total current liabilities 399,875 347,246 Long-term debt, net 3,448,891 3,440,478 Non-current maintenance deposits 46,237 44,179 Non-current security deposits 15,211 26,830 Other non-current liabilities 129,370 97,851 Total liabilities $ 4,039,584 $ 3,956,584 Commitments and contingencies Equity Ordinary shares ($0.01 par value per share; 2,000,000,000 shares authorized; 102,573,283 and 102,550,975 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively) $ 1,026 $ 1,026 Preferred shares ($0.01 par value per share; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 6,800,000 and 11,740,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively) 68 117 Additional paid in capital 50,567 153,328 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 282,513 (73,103 ) Shareholders' equity 334,174 81,368 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,373,758 $ 4,037,952

(1) Includes accounts receivable from the 2025 Partnership of $47,294 and $0 as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.

(2) Includes receivables from the 2025 Partnership of $20,681 and $0 as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.





Key Performance Measures

In addition to net income (loss), the Chief Operating Decision Maker (“CODM”) utilizes Adjusted EBITDA as a key performance measure. Adjusted EBITDA is not a financial measure in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“U.S. GAAP”). This performance measure provides the CODM with the information necessary to assess operational performance and make resource and allocation decisions. We believe Adjusted EBITDA is a useful metric for investors and analysts for similar purposes of assessing our operational performance.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) attributable to shareholders, adjusted (a) to exclude the impact of provision for (benefit from) income taxes, equity-based compensation expense, acquisition and transaction expenses, losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and preferred shares and capital lease obligations, changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments, asset impairment charges, incentive allocations, depreciation and amortization expense, dividends on preferred shares and interest expense, internalization fee to affiliate, (b) to include the impact of our pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities and (c) to exclude the impact of equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated entities and the non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA, if any.

Reconciliations of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are not included in this press release because the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA for the three months and years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Change

Year Ended

December 31, Change

(in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders $ 111,852 $ 86,692 $ 25,160 $ 477,494 $ (32,079 ) $ 509,573 Add: Provision for income taxes 18,553 5,617 12,936 105,620 5,487 100,133 Add: Equity-based compensation expense 5,674 3,428 2,246 21,733 6,006 15,727 Add: Acquisition and transaction expenses 9,740 8,757 983 28,587 32,296 (3,709 ) Add: Losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and preferred shares and capital lease obligations — 11,179 (11,179 ) 6,327 25,099 (18,772 ) Add: Asset impairment charges — — — — 962 (962 ) Add: Incentive allocations — — — — 7,456 (7,456 ) Add: Depreciation and amortization expense (1) 65,720 67,647 (1,927 ) 267,639 262,031 5,608 Add: Interest expense and dividends on preferred shares 64,672 68,639 (3,967 ) 264,994 254,484 10,510 Add: Internalization fee to affiliate — — — — 300,000 (300,000 ) Add: Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities (2) 18,026 (345 ) 18,371 34,539 (1,892 ) 36,431 Less: Equity in losses (earnings) of unconsolidated entities (3) (17,059 ) 401 (17,460 ) (16,011 ) 2,200 (18,211 ) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 277,178 $ 252,015 $ 25,163 $ 1,190,922 $ 862,050 $ 328,872

(1) Includes the following items for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024: (i) depreciation and amortization expense of $55,721 and $54,678, (ii) lease intangible amortization of $817 and $4,117 and (iii) amortization for lease incentives of $9,182 and $8,852, respectively. Includes the following items for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024: (i) depreciation and amortization expense of $225,797 and $218,064, (ii) lease intangible amortization of $6,710 and $15,597 and (iii) amortization for lease incentives of $35,132 and $28,370, respectively.

(2) Includes the following items for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024: (i) net income of $17,059 and net loss of $401, (ii) interest expense of $2,780 and $0, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense of $(2,145) and $56, (iv) acquisition and transaction expenses of $299 and $0, and (v) tax expense of $33 and $0, respectively. Includes the following items for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024: (i) net income of $16,011 and net loss of $2,200, (ii) interest expense of $6,899 and $0, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense of $10,932 and $308, (iv) acquisition and transaction expenses of $769 and $0, and (v) tax benefit of $72 and $0 respectively.

(3) Excludes the profit elimination of $7,036 and $22,829 for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025, respectively, for sales to the 2025 Partnership.

In addition, the following table sets forth a reconciliation of net income attributable to shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA for Aerospace Products for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024:

Year Ended

December 31, Change

(in thousands) 2025 2024 Net income attributable to shareholders $ 548,346 $ 346,346 $ 202,000 Add: Provision for income taxes 102,391 22,221 80,170 Add: Equity-based compensation expense 671 309 362 Add: Acquisition and transaction expenses 3,198 4,906 (1,708 ) Add: Losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and preferred shares and capital lease obligations — — — Add: Changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments — — — Add: Asset impairment charges — — — Add: Incentive allocations — — — Add: Depreciation and amortization expense 15,764 6,630 9,134 Add: Interest expense and dividends on preferred shares — — — Add: Internalization fee to affiliate — — — Add: Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities (1) 3,778 (1,769 ) 5,547 Less: Equity in (earnings) losses of unconsolidated entities (2,896 ) 1,993 (4,889 ) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 671,252 $ 380,636 $ 290,616

(1) Includes the following items for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024: (i) net income of $2,896 and net loss of $1,993, (ii) depreciation and amortization expense of $954 and $224, and (iii) tax benefit of $72 and $0, respectively.