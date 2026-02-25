Pennant Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Results

EAGLE, Idaho, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG), the parent company of the Pennant group of affiliated home health, hospice and senior living companies, today announced its operating results, reporting GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.84 for the full year and $0.24 for the fourth quarter of 2025. Pennant also reported adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.18 for the full year and $0.34 for the quarter(1).

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Total revenue for the full year was $947.7 million, an increase of $252.5 million or 36.3% over the prior year, and for the quarter was $289.3 million, an increase of $100.4 million or 53.2% over the prior year quarter;

Net income for the full year was $29.6 million, an increase of $7.0 million or 31.1% over the prior year and for the fourth quarter was $8.6 million, an increase of $2.9 million or 50.0% over the prior year quarter;

Adjusted net income for the full year was $41.6 million, an increase of $11.6 million or 38.9% over the prior year and for the fourth quarter was $12.2 million, an increase of $3.7 million or 43.1% over the prior year quarter;

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAR for the full year was $120.9 million, an increase of $25.1 million or 26.2% over the prior year and for the fourth quarter was $35.3 million, an increase of $10.4 million or 41.7% over the prior year quarter;

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA for the full year was $72.5 million, an increase of $19.2 million or 36.0% over the prior year and for the fourth quarter was $22.4 million, an increase of $8.6 million or 62.5% over the prior year quarter;

Home Health and Hospice Services segment revenue for the full year was $732.7 million, an increase of $213.2 million or 41.0% over the prior year and for the fourth quarter was $233.3 million, an increase of $91.3 million or 64.3% over the prior year quarter;

Home Health and Hospice Services segment adjusted EBITDAR from operations for the full year was $120.8 million, an increase of $33.1 million or 37.8% over prior year and for the fourth quarter was $36.8 million, an increase of $13.6 million or 58.5% over the prior year quarter; and segment adjusted EBITDA from operations the full year was $111.1 million, an increase of $30.5 million or 37.8% over the prior year and for the fourth quarter was $33.7 million, an increase of $12.4 million or 58.2% over the prior year quarter;

Total home health admissions for the the full year were 86,076, an increase of 26,335 or 44.1% over the prior year and for the fourth quarter were 28,941, an increase of 12,982 or 81.3% over the prior year quarter; total Medicare home health admissions for the full year were 34,882, an increase of 10,284 or 41.8% over the prior year and for the fourth quarter were 12,082, an increase of 5,639 or 87.5% over the prior year quarter;

Hospice average daily census for the full year was 4,204, an increase of 936 or 28.6% over prior year and for the fourth quarter was 5,060, an increase of 1,615 or 46.9% compared to the prior year quarter;

Senior Living Services segment revenue for the full year was $215.0 million, an increase of $39.2 million or 22.3% over prior year and for the fourth quarter was $56.1 million, an increase of $9.2 million or 19.6% over the prior year quarter; average occupancy for the fourth quarter was 80.6%, an increase of 200 basis points over the prior year quarter, and average monthly revenue per occupied room for the fourth quarter was $5,238 an increase of $277 or 5.6% over the prior year quarter;

Senior Living segment adjusted EBITDAR from operations for the full year was $60.5 million, an increase of $8.9 million or 17.2% over the prior year and for the fourth quarter was $16.0 million, an increase of $2.5 million or 19.0% over the prior year quarter; and segment adjusted EBITDA from Operations for the full year was $21.8 million, an increase of $5.6 million or 34.4% over the prior year and for the fourth quarter was $6.1 million, an increase of $1.9 million or 46.0% over the prior year quarter.





(1) See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information.” (2) “Same store Senior Living Services” is defined as all senior living communities excluding those transferred to Ensign and new senior living operations acquired in2024or2025.

Operating Results

“2025 was a year of record-breaking performance and growth for Pennant,” said Brent Guerisoli, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our operational flywheel continues to gain momentum, even in the midst of accelerative expansion. Our growth wasn’t only significant in its magnitude--it was strategic, high-quality investment. We added attractive operations to our footprint and created a foundation for additional expansion in the Southeast. At the same time, we drove strong same-store results and continued to execute in our senior living business.”

“We will be focused on integrating our new operations and continuing to instill operational excellence across our businesses in 2026,” said John Gochnour, the Company’s Chief Operating Officer. “We have completed many acquisitions in our history, and we understand the importance of successful transitions, in terms of employee experience, culture, clinical excellence, and financial results. We saw tremendous momentum across virtually all key growth metrics in 2025, including growth in home health admissions of 44.1% and hospice average daily census of 28.6%, leading to revenue growth of 41.0% and segment Adjusted EBITDA growth of 37.8% year over year. Senior living year-over-year occupancy grew 90 basis points coupled with rate increases of 8.0%, generating revenue growth of 22.3% and Adjusted EBITDA improvement of 34.4%, year over year. Even as we worked diligently to transition many new operations, we delivered record operational and clinical performance in both segments. With seasoned leaders and well-performing operations anchoring our efforts, we are poised to continue this success throughout 2026.”

A discussion of the Company’s use of Non-GAAP financial measures is set forth below. Reconciliations of net income to EBITDA, adjusted EBITDAR, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA prior to NCI, as well as a reconciliation of GAAP earnings per share, net income to adjusted net earnings per share and adjusted net income, appear in the financial data portion of this release. More complete information is contained in the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, which will be filed with the SEC and will be available to be viewed on the Company’s website at www.pennantgroup.com.

2026 Guidance

Management is providing 2026 annual guidance as follows: total revenue is anticipated to be between $1,133.6 million and $1,171.8 million; full year 2026 adjusted earnings per diluted share is anticipated to be between $1.26 and $1.36; full year 2026 adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be between $88.5 million and $94.1 million; and full year adjusted EBITDA prior to NCI is anticipated to be $94.2 million to $100.0 million.

The Company’s updated 2026 annual guidance is based on diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 37.0 million and a 26.0% effective tax rate. The guidance includes among other things, certain costs relating to our transition services agreement with UnitedHealth, reimbursement rate adjustments and no unannounced acquisitions. It excludes net income attributable to noncontrolling interest, the tax-effected costs at start-up operations, share-based compensation, acquisition-related costs, and gain (loss) on disposition of assets and impairments.



Lynette Walbom, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, also stated, “We believe providing updated annual adjusted consolidated EBITDA guidance in addition to updated annual revenue and adjusted earnings per share guidance is helpful to understanding our expectations for our business and operational cash flow. This updated guidance reflects management’s expectations based on 2025 performance and current operating conditions as well as the impacts of the transaction with UnitedHealth and Amedisys. Our guidance includes revenue in the range of $191.2 to $200.3 million, adjusted EBITDA in the range of $16.7 to $17.9 million, and adjusted EBITDA prior to NCI of $19.8 to $21.1 million relating to these former UnitedHealth and Amedisys assets.”

Conference Call

A live webcast will be held tomorrow, February 26, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. Mountain time (12:00 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss Pennant’s fourth quarter 2025 financial results. To listen to the webcast, or to view any financial or statistical information required by SEC Regulation G, please visit the Investors Relations section of Pennant’s website at https://investor.pennantgroup.com. The webcast will be recorded and will be available for replay via the website.



About Pennant

The Pennant Group, Inc. is a holding company of independent operating subsidiaries that provide healthcare services through 172 home health and hospice agencies and 63 senior living communities located throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Each of these businesses is operated by a separate, independent operating subsidiary that has its own management, employees and assets. References herein to the consolidated "company" and "its" assets and activities, as well as the use of the terms "we," "us," "its" and similar verbiage, are not meant to imply that The Pennant Group, Inc. has direct operating assets, employees or revenue, or that any of the home health and hospice businesses, senior living communities or the Service Center are operated by the same entity. More information about Pennant is available at www.pennantgroup.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains, and the related conference call and webcast will include, forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current expectations, assumptions and beliefs about its business, financial performance, operating results, the industry in which it operates and other future events. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding growth prospects, future operating and financial performance, and acquisition activities. They are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to materially and adversely differ from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.

These risks and uncertainties relate to the company’s business, its industry and its common stock and include: reduced prices and reimbursement rates for its services; its ability to acquire, develop, manage or improve operations, its ability to manage its increasing borrowing costs as it incurs additional indebtedness to fund the acquisition and development of operations; its ability to access capital on a cost-effective basis to continue to successfully implement its growth strategy; its operating margins and profitability could suffer if it is unable to grow and manage effectively its increasing number of operations; competition from other companies in the acquisition, development and operation of facilities; its ability to defend claims and lawsuits, including professional liability claims alleging that our services resulted in personal injury, and other regulatory-related claims; and the application of existing or proposed government regulations, or the adoption of new laws and regulations, that could limit its business operations, require it to incur significant expenditures or limit its ability to relocate its operations if necessary. Readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements and are encouraged to review the company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 10-Q and/or 10-K, for a more complete discussion of the risks and other factors that could affect Pennant’s business, prospects and any forward-looking statements. Except as required by the federal securities laws, Pennant does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changing circumstances or any other reason after the date of this press release.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

The Pennant Group, Inc.

(208) 401-1400

ir@pennantgroup.com

SOURCE: The Pennant Group, Inc.





THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(unaudited, in thousands, except for per-share amounts) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ 289,323 $ 188,892 $ 947,705 $ 695,240 Expense Cost of services 237,053 152,673 768,503 558,449 Rent—cost of services 12,997 11,215 48,700 43,029 General and administrative expense 19,344 13,872 71,077 50,209 Depreciation and amortization 2,359 1,827 8,538 6,119 (Gain) loss on disposition of property and equipment, net 100 69 (999 ) (682 ) Total expenses 271,853 179,656 895,819 657,124 Income from operations 17,470 9,236 51,886 38,116 Other (expense) income, net: Other income 54 15 422 207 Interest expense, net (3,253 ) (650 ) (6,678 ) (6,956 ) Other expense, net (3,199 ) (635 ) (6,256 ) (6,749 ) Income before provision for income taxes 14,271 8,601 45,630 31,367 Provision for income taxes 3,896 2,071 11,866 7,028 Net income 10,375 6,530 33,764 24,339 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 1,738 772 4,186 1,780 Net income attributable to The Pennant Group, Inc. $ 8,637 $ 5,758 $ 29,578 $ 22,559 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.25 $ 0.17 $ 0.86 $ 0.72 Diluted $ 0.24 $ 0.16 $ 0.84 $ 0.70 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 34,652 34,269 34,563 31,191 Diluted 35,442 35,333 35,316 32,000





THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except par value) December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash $ 17,024 $ 24,246 Accounts receivable—less allowance for doubtful accounts of $681 and $232, at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 respectively 123,109 81,302 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 27,273 17,308 Total current assets 167,406 122,856 Property and equipment, net 60,984 43,296 Operating lease right-of-use assets 275,947 270,586 Deferred tax assets, net 478 — Restricted and other assets 26,676 17,477 Goodwill 237,246 129,124 Other indefinite-lived intangibles 199,442 96,182 Total assets $ 968,179 $ 679,521 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 25,171 $ 18,737 Accrued wages and related liabilities 65,229 43,106 Operating lease liabilities—current 25,013 19,671 Current maturities of long-term debt 5,000 — Other accrued liabilities 26,851 20,186 Total current liabilities 147,264 101,700 Long-term operating lease liabilities—less current portion 254,311 253,420 Deferred tax liabilities, net 150 1,861 Other long-term liabilities 23,365 10,575 Long-term debt 168,837 — Total liabilities 593,927 367,556 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000 shares authorized; 34,878 and 34,626 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025, respectively; and 34,670 and 34,373 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024, respectively 35 35 Additional paid-in capital 245,833 236,091 Retained earnings 86,800 57,222 Treasury stock, at cost, 3 shares at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 (65 ) (65 ) Total The Pennant Group, Inc. stockholders’ equity 332,603 293,283 Noncontrolling interest 41,649 18,682 Total equity 374,252 311,965 Total liabilities and equity $ 968,179 $ 679,521





THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

The following table presents selected data from our condensed consolidated statements of cash flows for the periods presented:

Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 48,294 $ 39,298 Net cash used in investing activities (227,971 ) (70,684 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 172,455 49,573 Net increase (decrease) in cash (7,222 ) 18,187 Cash beginning of period 24,246 6,059 Cash end of period $ 17,024 $ 24,246





THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.

REVENUE BY SEGMENT

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)

The following table sets forth our total revenue by segment and as a percentage of total revenue for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Revenue Dollars Revenue Percentage Revenue Dollars Revenue Percentage Home health and hospice services Home health $ 116,432 40.2 % $ 66,766 35.3 % Hospice 97,061 33.5 63,391 33.6 Home care and other(a) 19,779 6.9 11,864 6.3 Total home health and hospice services 233,272 80.6 142,021 75.2 Senior living services 56,051 19.4 46,871 24.8 Total revenue $ 289,323 100.0 % $ 188,892 100.0 %





(a) Home care and other revenue is included with home health revenue in other disclosures in this press release.





Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Revenue Dollars Revenue Percentage Revenue Dollars Revenue Percentage Home health and hospice services Home health $ 351,240 37.1 % $ 239,539 34.5 % Hospice 317,801 33.5 240,102 34.5 Home care and other(a) 63,686 6.7 39,843 5.7 Total home health and hospice services 732,727 77.3 519,484 74.7 Senior living services 214,978 22.7 175,756 25.3 Total revenue $ 947,705 100.0 % $ 695,240 100.0 %





(a) Home care and other revenue is included with home health revenue in other disclosures in this press release.





THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.

SELECT PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

(unaudited, total revenue dollars in thousands)

The following table summarizes our overall home health and hospice performance indicators for the each of the dates or periods indicated:

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 Change % Change Total agency results: Home health and hospice revenue $ 233,272 $ 142,021 $ 91,251 64.3 % Home health services: Total home health admissions 28,941 15,959 12,982 81.3 % Total Medicare home health admissions 12,082 6,443 5,639 87.5 % Average Medicare revenue per 60-day completed episode(a) $ 3,755 $ 3,727 $ 28 0.8 % Hospice services: Total hospice admissions 4,423 3,090 1,333 43.1 % Average daily census 5,060 3,445 1,615 46.9 % Hospice Medicare revenue per day $ 192 $ 186 $ 6 3.2 %





Three Months Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 Change % Change Same agency(b)results: Home health and hospice revenue $ 138,177 $ 121,557 $ 16,620 13.7 % Home health services: Total home health admissions 13,655 13,098 557 4.3 % Total Medicare home health admissions 5,710 5,277 433 8.2 % Average Medicare revenue per 60-day completed episode(a) $ 3,654 $ 3,525 $ 129 3.7 % Hospice services: Total hospice admissions 3,165 2,970 195 6.6 % Average daily census 3,574 3,296 278 8.4 % Hospice Medicare revenue per day $ 198 $ 187 $ 11 5.9 %





Year Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 Change % Change Total agency results: Home health and hospice revenue $ 732,727 $ 519,484 $ 213,243 41.0 % Home health services: Total home health admissions 86,076 59,741 26,335 44.1 % Total Medicare home health admissions 34,882 24,598 10,284 41.8 % Average Medicare revenue per 60-day completed episode(a) $ 3,755 $ 3,628 $ 127 3.5 % Hospice services: Total hospice admissions 15,189 12,208 2,981 24.4 % Average daily census 4,204 3,268 936 28.6 % Hospice Medicare revenue per day $ 192 $ 183 $ 9 4.9 %





Year Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 Change % Change Same agency(b)results: Home health and hospice revenue $ 517,976 $ 465,108 $ 52,868 11.4 % Home health services: Total home health admissions 54,460 50,746 3,714 7.3 % Total Medicare home health admissions 22,272 21,146 1,126 5.3 % Average Medicare revenue per 60-day completed episode(a) $ 3,617 $ 3,495 $ 122 3.5 % Hospice services: Total hospice admissions 12,430 11,677 753 6.4 % Average daily census 3,438 3,189 249 7.8 % Hospice Medicare revenue per day $ 192 $ 186 $ 6 3.2 %





(a) The year to date average for Medicare revenue per 60-day completed episode includes post period claim adjustments for prior periods. (b) Same agency results represent all agencies purchased or licensed prior to January 1, 2024.





The following table summarizes our senior living performance indicators for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 Change % Change Total senior living results: Senior living revenue $ 56,051 $ 46,871 $ 9,180 19.6 % Occupancy 80.6 % 78.6 % 2.0 % Average monthly revenue per occupied unit $ 5,238 $ 4,961 $ 277 5.6 %





Three Months Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 Change % Change Same store senior living(a)results: Senior living revenue $ 46,646 $ 43,041 $ 3,605 8.4 % Occupancy 82.1 % 79.6 % 2.5 % Average monthly revenue per occupied unit $ 5,181 $ 4,905 $ 276 5.6 %





The following table summarizes our senior living performance indicators for the periods indicated:

Year Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 Change % Change Total senior living results: Senior living revenue $ 214,978 $ 175,756 $ 39,222 22.3 % Occupancy 79.7 % 78.8 % 0.9 % Average monthly revenue per occupied unit $ 5,195 $ 4,811 $ 384 8.0 %





Year Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 Change % Change Same store senior living(a)results: Senior living revenue $ 180,576 $ 165,926 $ 14,650 8.8 % Occupancy 80.8 % 79.7 % 1.1 % Average monthly revenue per occupied unit $ 5,136 $ 4,769 $ 367 7.7 %





(a) Same store senior living results represent all senior living communities purchased or licensed prior to January 1, 2024, excluding affiliate memory care units in transition.





THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.

REVENUE BY PAYOR SOURCE

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)

The following table presents our total revenue by payor source as a percentage of total revenue for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Revenue Dollars Revenue Percentage Revenue Dollars Revenue Percentage Revenue: Medicare $ 144,522 50.0 % $ 90,116 47.7 % Medicaid 34,426 11.9 25,318 13.4 Subtotal 178,948 61.9 115,434 61.1 Managed care 48,114 16.6 26,613 14.1 Private and other(a) 62,261 21.5 46,845 24.8 Total revenue $ 289,323 100.0 % $ 188,892 100.0 %





(a) Private and other payors includes revenue from all payors generated in the Company’s home care operations and management services agreement.





Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Revenue Dollars Revenue Percentage Revenue Dollars Revenue Percentage Revenue: Medicare $ 458,299 48.4 % $ 335,862 48.3 % Medicaid 124,028 13.1 91,704 13.2 Subtotal 582,327 61.5 427,566 61.5 Managed care 142,382 15.0 92,697 13.3 Private and other(a) 222,996 23.5 174,977 25.2 Total revenue $ 947,705 100.0 % $ 695,240 100.0 %





(a) Private and other payors includes revenue from all payors generated in the Company’s home care operations and management services agreement.





THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

The following table reconciles net income to Non-GAAP net income for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income attributable to The Pennant Group, Inc. $ 8,637 $ 5,758 $ 29,578 $ 22,559 Non-GAAP adjustments Costs at start-up operations(a) 374 229 515 473 Share-based compensation expense(b) 2,177 2,425 9,036 8,242 Acquisition related costs(c) 1,102 282 6,587 1,278 Interest expense - write off deferred financing fees(e) — — — 428 Activities associated with transitioning operations(d) 151 68 (660 ) (350 ) Transition services costs(e) 503 — 503 — Unusual, non-recurring or redundant charges(f) 12 458 113 1,004 Provision for income taxes on Non-GAAP adjustments(g) (800 ) (726 ) (4,059 ) (3,668 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 12,156 $ 8,494 $ 41,613 $ 29,966 Dilutive Earnings Per Share As Reported Net Income $ 0.24 $ 0.16 $ 0.84 $ 0.70 Average number of shares outstanding 35,442 35,333 35,316 32,000 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share Net Income $ 0.34 $ 0.24 $ 1.18 $ 0.94 Average number of shares outstanding 35,442 35,333 35,316 32,000





(a) Represents results related to start-up operations. Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ (1,364 ) $ (172 ) $ (6,235 ) $ (5,128 ) Cost of services 1,633 381 6,417 5,265 Rent 15 18 56 324 Depreciation & amortization 90 2 277 12 Total Non-GAAP adjustment $ 374 $ 229 $ 515 $ 473 (b) Represents share-based compensation expense incurred for the periods presented. Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Cost of services $ 1,402 $ 1,039 $ 5,260 $ 3,853 General and administrative 775 1,386 3,776 4,389 Total Non-GAAP adjustment $ 2,177 $ 2,425 $ 9,036 $ 8,242 (c) Represents costs incurred to acquire an operation that are not capitalizable.

(d) During 2024 and 2025, an affiliate of the Company held its memory care units in transition and is converting the facility into an assisted living community. We received insurance proceeds related to the property in 2024 and 2025 which were recorded in gain on disposition of property and equipment, net on the consolidated statements of income. Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ — $ — $ — $ (1 ) Cost of services 96 13 181 (569 ) Rent 52 52 209 209 Depreciation 3 3 11 11 Gain on disposition of property and equipment, net — — (1,061 ) — Total Non-GAAP adjustment $ 151 $ 68 $ (660 ) $ (350 ) (e) Costs identified as redundant or non-recurring incurred by the Company as a result of the Transition Services Agreement between the Company and UnitedHealth entered into as part of the acquisition agreement. All amounts are included in Cost of services. Fees incurred under the transition services agreement were $3,001 for the year ended December 31, 2025. (f) Represents unusual, non-recurring, or redundant charges for legal services, implementation costs, integration costs, and consulting fees in general and administrative and cost of services expenses. (g) Represents an adjustment to the provision for income tax to the year-to-date effective tax rate of 25.8% and 25.2% for the year ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. This rate excludes the tax benefit of share-based payment awards.

The table below reconciles Consolidated net income to the Consolidated Non-GAAP financial measure, Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA, and to the Non-GAAP valuation measure, Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAR, for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Consolidated net income $ 10,375 $ 6,530 $ 33,764 $ 24,339 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 1,738 772 4,186 1,780 Add: Provision for income taxes 3,896 2,071 11,866 7,028 Net interest expense 3,253 650 6,678 6,956 Depreciation and amortization 2,359 1,827 8,538 6,119 Consolidated EBITDA 18,145 10,306 56,660 42,662 Adjustments to Consolidated EBITDA Add: Start-up operations(a) 269 209 182 137 Share-based compensation expense(b) 2,177 2,425 9,036 8,242 Acquisition related costs(c) 1,102 282 6,587 1,278 Activities associated with transitioning operations(d) 96 13 (880 ) (570 ) Transition services costs(e) 503 — 503 — Unusual, non-recurring, or redundant charges(f) 12 458 113 1,004 Rent related to items (a) and (d) above 67 70 265 533 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA 22,371 13,763 72,466 53,286 Rent—cost of services 12,997 11,215 48,700 43,029 Rent related to items (a) and (d) above (67 ) (70 ) (265 ) (533 ) Adjusted rent—cost of services 12,930 11,145 48,435 42,496 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAR(g) $ 35,301 $ 120,901





(a) Represents results related to start-up operations. This amount excludes rent and depreciation and amortization expense related to such operations. (b) Share-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes incurred. Share-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes are included in cost of services and general and administrative expense. (c) Non-capitalizable costs associated with acquisitions and write-offs for amounts in dispute with the prior owners of certain acquired operations. (d) During 2024 and 2025, an affiliate of the Company held its memory care units in transition and is converting the facility into an assisted living community. We received insurance proceeds related to the property in 2024 and 2025 which were recorded in gain on disposition of property and equipment, net on the consolidated statements of income. (e) Costs identified as redundant or non-recurring incurred by the Company as a result of the Transition Services Agreement between the Company and UnitedHealth entered into as part of the acquisition agreement. All amounts are included in Cost of services. Fees incurred under the transition services agreement were $3,001 for the year ended December 31, 2025. (f) Represents unusual, non-recurring, or redundant charges for legal services, implementation costs, integration costs, and consulting fees in general and administrative and cost of services expenses. (g) This measure is a valuation measure and is displayed thusly, it is not a performance measure as it excludes rent expense, which is a normal and recurring operating expense and, as such, does not reflect our cash requirements for leasing commitments. Our presentation of Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAR should not be construed as a financial performance measure.

The table below reconciles Consolidated net income attributable to The Pennant Group, Inc. to the Consolidated Non-GAAP financial measures, Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA prior to NCI, for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income attributable to The Pennant Group, Inc. $ 8,637 $ 5,758 $ 29,578 $ 22,559 Add: Provision for income taxes 3,896 2,071 11,866 7,028 Net interest expense 3,253 650 6,678 6,956 Depreciation and amortization 2,359 1,827 8,538 6,119 Consolidated EBITDA 18,145 10,306 56,660 42,662 Adjustments to Consolidated EBITDA Add: Start-up operations(a) 269 209 182 137 Share-based compensation expense(b) 2,177 2,425 9,036 8,242 Acquisition related costs(c) 1,102 282 6,587 1,278 Activities associated with transitioning operations(d) 96 13 (880 ) (570 ) Transition services costs(e) 503 — 503 — Unusual, non-recurring, or redundant charges(f) 12 458 113 1,004 Rent related to items (a) and (d) above 67 70 265 533 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA 22,371 13,763 72,466 53,286 Add: Net Income attributable to noncontrolling interest (“NCI”) 1,738 772 4,186 1,780 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA prior to NCI $ 24,109 $ 14,535 $ 76,652 $ 55,066





(a) Represents results related to start-up operations. This amount excludes rent and depreciation and amortization expense related to such operations. (b) Share-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes incurred. Share-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes are included in cost of services and general and administrative expense. (c) Non-capitalizable costs associated with acquisitions and write-offs for amounts in dispute with the prior owners of certain acquired operations. (d) During 2024 and 2025, an affiliate of the Company held its memory care units in transition and is converting the facility into an assisted living community. We received insurance proceeds related to the property in 2024 and 2025 which were recorded in gain on disposition of property and equipment, net on the consolidated statements of income. (e) Costs identified as redundant or non-recurring incurred by the Company as a result of the Transition Services Agreement between the Company and UnitedHealth entered into as part of the acquisition agreement. All amounts are included in Cost of services. Fees incurred under the transition services agreement were $3,001 for the year ended December 31, 2025. (f) Represents unusual, non-recurring, or redundant charges for legal services, implementation costs, integration costs, and consulting fees in general and administrative and cost of services expenses.

The following tables present certain financial information regarding our reportable segments. General and administrative expenses are not allocated to the reportable segments:

Home Health and Hospice Services Senior Living Services All Other Total Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 Revenue $ 233,156 $ 54,802 $ 1,365 $ 289,323 Segment Cost of Services 196,352 38,822 Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations $ 36,804 $ 15,980 $ 52,784 Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 Revenue $ 141,849 $ 46,871 $ 172 $ 188,892 Segment Cost of Services 118,628 33,437 Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations $ 23,221 $ 13,434 $ 36,655





Home Health and Hospice Services Senior Living Services All Other Total Year Ended December 31, 2025 Segment Revenue $ 731,392 $ 210,078 $ 6,235 $ 947,705 Segment Cost of Services 610,561 149,553 Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations $ 120,831 $ 60,525 $ 181,356 Year Ended December 31, 2024 Segment Revenue $ 515,344 $ 174,767 $ 5,129 $ 695,240 Segment Cost of Services 427,635 123,107 Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations $ 87,709 $ 51,660 $ 139,369

The table below provides a reconciliation of Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations above to income from operations:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations(a) $ 52,784 $ 36,655 $ 181,356 $ 139,369 Less: Unallocated corporate expenses 17,483 11,747 60,455 43,587 Less: Depreciation and amortization 2,359 1,827 8,538 6,119 Rent—cost of services 12,997 11,215 48,700 43,029 Other income 54 15 422 207 Adjustments to Segment EBITDAR from Operations: Less: Start-up operations(b) 269 209 182 137 Share-based compensation expense(c) 2,177 2,425 9,036 8,242 Acquisition related costs(d) 1,102 282 6,587 1,278 Activities associated with transitioning operations(e) 96 13 (880 ) (570 ) Transition services costs(f) 503 — 503 — Unusual, non-recurring, or redundant charges(g) 12 458 113 1,004 Add: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 1,738 772 4,186 1,780 Income from operations $ 17,470 $ 9,236 $ 51,886 $ 38,116





(a) Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations is net income attributable to the Company's reportable segments excluding interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, rent, unallocated corporate and administrative expenses, and, in order to view the operations’ performance on a comparable basis from period to period, certain adjustments including: (1) activities associated with start-up operations, (2) share-based compensation expense, (3) acquisition related costs, (4) activities associated with transitioning operations, (5) transition services costs, (6) unusual, non-recurring, or redundant charges, and (7) net income attributable to noncontrolling interest. “All Other” consists of revenues generated at operating locations not included in the segment financial information reviewed by the CODM. Revenue included in the “All Other” category is insignificant individually, and therefore does not constitute a reportable segment. General and administrative expenses are not allocated to the reportable segments, and are included as “Unallocated corporate expenses”, accordingly the segment earnings measure reported is before allocation of corporate general and administrative expenses. The Company's segment measures may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited. (b) Represents results related to start-up operations. This amount excludes rent and depreciation and amortization expense related to such operations. (c) Share-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes incurred. Share-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes are included in cost of services and general and administrative expense. (d) Non-capitalizable costs associated with acquisitions and write-offs for amounts in dispute with the prior owners of certain acquired operations. (e) During 2024 and 2025, an affiliate of the Company held its memory care units in transition and is converting the facility into an assisted living community. We received insurance proceeds related to the property in 2024 and 2025 which were recorded in gain on disposition of property and equipment, net on the consolidated statements of income. (f) Costs identified as redundant or non-recurring incurred by the Company as a result of the Transition Services Agreement between the Company and UnitedHealth entered into as part of the acquisition agreement. All amounts are included in Cost of services. Fees incurred under the transition services agreement were $3,001 for the year ended December 31, 2025. (g) Represents unusual, non-recurring, or redundant charges for legal services, implementation costs, integration costs, and consulting fees in general and administrative and cost of services expenses.

The tables below reconcile Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations to Segment Adjusted EBITDA from Operations for each reportable segment for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended December 31, Home Health and Hospice Senior Living 2025 2024 2025 2024 Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations $ 36,804 $ 23,221 $ 15,980 $ 13,434 Less: Rent—cost of services 3,107 1,935 9,891 9,280 Rent related to start-up and transitioning operations (15 ) (18 ) (52 ) (52 ) Segment Adjusted EBITDA from Operations $ 33,712 $ 21,304 $ 6,141 $ 4,206





Year Ended December 31, Home Health and Hospice Senior Living 2025 2024 2025 2024 Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations $ 120,831 $ 87,709 $ 60,525 $ 51,660 Less: Rent—cost of services 9,752 7,189 38,949 35,840 Rent related to start-up and transitioning operations (56 ) (140 ) (209 ) (393 ) Segment Adjusted EBITDA from Operations $ 111,135 $ 80,660 $ 21,785 $ 16,213





Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA consists of net income, adjusted for net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (“NCI”), before (a) interest expense, net, (b) provisions for income taxes, and (c) depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA consists of net income attributable to the Company before (a) interest expense, net (b) provisions for income taxes, (c) depreciation and amortization, (d) results related to start-up operations, including rent and excluding depreciation, interest and income taxes, (e) share-based compensation expense, (f) non-capitalizable acquisition related costs, (g) activities associated with transitioning operations, (h) transition services costs, and (i) unusual, non-recurring or redundant charges. Adjusted EBITDA prior to NCI consists of net income attributable to the Company before (a) interest expense, net (b) provisions for income taxes, (c) depreciation and amortization, (d) results related to start-up operations, (f) non-capitalizable acquisition related costs, (g) activities associated with transitioning operations, (h) transition services costs, (i) unusual, non-recurring or redundant charges, and (j) NCI. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAR is a valuation measure applicable to current periods only and consists of net income attributable to the Company before (a) interest expense, net, (b) provisions for income taxes, (c) depreciation and amortization, (d) rent-cost of services, (e) results related to start-up operations, excluding rent, depreciation, interest and income taxes, (f) share-based compensation expense, (g) acquisition related costs, (h) activities associated with transitioning operations, (i) transition services costs, and (j) unusual, non-recurring or redundant charges. The company believes that the presentation of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA prior to NCI, consolidated adjusted EBITDAR, adjusted net income, and adjusted earnings per share provides important supplemental information to management and investors to evaluate the company’s operating performance. The company believes disclosure of adjusted net income, adjusted net income per share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA prior to NCI, and consolidated adjusted EBITDAR has economic substance because the excluded revenues and expenses are infrequent in nature and are variable in nature, or do not represent current revenues or cash expenditures. A material limitation associated with the use of these measures as compared to the GAAP measures of net income and diluted earnings per share is that they may not be comparable with the calculation of net income and diluted earnings per share for other companies in the company's industry. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. For further information regarding why the company believes that this non-GAAP measure provides useful information to investors, the specific manner in which management uses this measure, and some of the limitations associated with the use of this measure, please refer to the company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. The company’s periodic filings are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or under the "Financial Information" link of the Investor Relations section on Pennant’s website at http://www.pennantgroup.com.