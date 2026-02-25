



REGULATED INFORMATION

Information on the total number of voting rights and shares

Mont-Saint-Guibert (Belgium), February 25, 2026, 10:30 pm CET / 4:30 pm ET – In accordance with article 15 of the Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels and Nasdaq: NYXH) publishes the below information following the issue of new shares on February 20, 2026.

Share capital: EUR 6,511,048.19

Total number of securities carrying voting rights: 43,662,403 (all ordinary shares)

Total number of voting rights (= denominator): 43,662,403 (all relating to ordinary shares)

Number of rights to subscribe to securities carrying voting rights not yet issued: 3,416,319 (all granted subscription rights; this number excludes 462,677 subscription rights that were issued but not yet granted)

Total number of convertible bonds: 225 convertible bonds with a nominal value of EUR 91,500 per bond

Total number of voting rights that can be obtained in case of conversion of all 225 convertible bonds at the current conversion price of EUR 5.00 per share: 4,117,500

Contact:

Nyxoah

John Landry, CFO

IR@nyxoah.com

Attachment