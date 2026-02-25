BRBR CLASS ACTION REMINDER: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds BellRing Brands (BRBR) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on March 23, 2026

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In BellRing To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired securities in BellRing between November 19, 2024 and August 4, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

[You may also click here for additional information]





NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against BellRing Brands, Inc. (“BellRing” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BRBR) and reminds investors of the March 23, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose the strength, sustainability, and drivers of BellRing’s sales growth, as well as the impact of competition on the demand for the Company’s products.

On May 5, 2025, after market hours, BellRing revealed that starting in Q2 2025, "several key retailers lowered their weeks of supply on hand," which would create a headwind to Q3 2025 growth. The Company also announced it was expanding promotions to boost sales and "offset [] third quarter reductions in retailer trade inventory levels."

On this news, the price of BellRing stock declined $14.88 per share, or 19%, from $78.43 per share on May 5, 2025, to close at $63.55 per share on May 6, 2025, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then, on August 4, 2025, after market hours, BellRing announced disappointing quarterly consumption of Premier Protein RTD Shakes, which had been expected to outpace shipments by a wider margin given previously announced retailer destocking, but instead came "more in line" with shipments.

On this news, the price of BellRing Brands stock fell $17.46 per share, or nearly 33%, from $53.64 per share on August 4, 2025, to $36.18 per share on August 5, 2025.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding BellRing’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the BellRing Brands class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/BRBR or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

