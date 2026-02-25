Toronto Rallies Again in Support of Iran’s Lion-and-Sun Revolution Following Historic 350,000-Person Demonstration

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the historic turnout of over 350,000 participants on February 14, 2026 (the largest diaspora demonstrations in the history of Toronto), Iranian-Canadians and supporters of freedom will once again gather in Toronto this Saturday in renewed solidarity with Iran’s Lion-and-Sun Revolution. The rally comes in response to the regime’s recent mass killings and escalating repression inside Iran, and reaffirms the Iranian diaspora’s unwavering support for the people of Iran and their call for freedom, justice, and democratic transition, as well as to reiterate the requests from the Canadian government and the West. The rally will highlight the urgent need for international action, accountability for crimes against civilians, and increased pressure on the regime’s repression apparatus.

The demonstration, organized by Cyrus the Great organization, will take start at 1:00 PM at Yonge Street and 16th Avenue in Richmond Hill moving north toward the intersection of Yonge Street & Major Mackenzie Dr.

Participants will once again carry Lion-and-Sun flags - the historic national flag of Iran prior to 1979 - as a symbol of unity and national identity. The Canadian flag will stand alongside the Lion-and-Sun as a symbol of the freedom, opportunity, and democratic values that have given Iranian-Canadians a second home.

Organizers state that the upcoming rally represents a continued mobilization in response to ongoing violence by the regime and the continued public protests in different cities and in universities supporting the Iranian people’s aim for regime change in Iran.

Event Details:

WHAT: Rally and March in Support of Iran’s Lion-and-Sun Revolution: “United Standing Until Freedom”

WHEN: Saturday, February 28, 2026, at 1:00 PM

WHERE: Starting Yonge Street & 16th Avenue, Richmond Hill

WHO: Organized by Cyrus The Great Organization (https://www.cyrusthegreat.ca)

Media Opportunities:

The rally is expected to draw large crowds along Yonge Street. The organizer’s designated spokesperson will be available for interviews on-site. A designated media area will be arranged at the destination. The rally is expected to conclude at the intersection of Yonge Street and Major Mackenzie Drive in Richmond Hill.