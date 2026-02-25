LifeStance Health Group Announces Launch of Secondary Public Offering

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (“LifeStance” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LFST), one of the nation’s largest providers of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care, today announced that pursuant to a shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), certain stockholders of the Company (the “Selling Stockholders”) intend to offer 25,000,000 shares of LifeStance’s common stock, par value $0.01 per share (the “Common Stock”). The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the proceeds from the offering. The Company is not selling any shares of Common Stock in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the offering.

In addition, the Company has authorized the concurrent purchase from the underwriter of 7,000,000 shares of Common Stock (the “Repurchase”), subject to the completion of the offering. The price per share for the shares to be repurchased by the Company will be the same as the price per share payable by the underwriter to the Selling Stockholders. The underwriter will not receive any underwriting fees for the shares being repurchased by the Company. The Repurchase will be subject to completion of the offering and the satisfaction of other customary conditions. The offering is not conditioned upon the completion of the Repurchase.

J.P. Morgan is acting as the underwriter for the offering.

An automatic shelf registration statement (including a prospectus) relating to the offering of Common Stock was filed by LifeStance with the SEC on May 21, 2024 and became effective upon filing. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in the shelf registration statement and the documents incorporated by reference therein and the prospectus supplement that the Company has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and the offering. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus and a related prospectus supplement relating to the offering, copies of which may be obtained by contacting J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.com. A copy of the prospectus and the related prospectus supplement relating to the offering may also be obtained free of charge by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Nothing herein should be construed as an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any shares of Common Stock subject to the Repurchase.

About LifeStance

Founded in 2017, LifeStance (Nasdaq: LFST) is reimagining mental health. We are one of the nation’s largest providers of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care for children, adolescents and adults experiencing a variety of mental health conditions. Our mission is to help people lead healthier, more fulfilling lives by improving access to trusted, affordable and personalized mental healthcare. LifeStance and its supported practices employ approximately 8,040 psychiatrists, advanced practice nurses, psychologists and therapists and operates across 33 states and more than 550 centers.

