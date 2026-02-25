Constellation Software Inc. and Topicus.Com Inc. Announce Results for Topicus.com Inc. for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2025

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Topicus.com Inc. (TSXV:TOI) in a joint release with Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) today announced financial results for Topicus.com Inc. (“Topicus” or the “Company”) for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025. Please note that all amounts referred to in this press release are in Euros unless otherwise stated.

The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Annual Consolidated Financial Statements of Topicus.com Inc. (or the “Company”) for the year ended December 31, 2025, which we prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and the Company’s annual Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025, which can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on Topicus.com Inc.’s website www.topicus.com. Additional information about Topicus.com Inc. is also available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

Q4 2025 Headlines:

  • Revenue increased 20% (4% organic growth) to €436.8 million compared to €364.9 million in Q4 2024.
  • Net income increased 41% to €79.4 million (€0.59 on a diluted per share basis) from €56.2 million (€0.40 on a diluted per share basis) in Q4 2024.
  • Acquisitions were completed for aggregate cash consideration of €49.9 million (which includes acquired cash). Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of €19.9 million resulting in total consideration of €69.8 million. The Company also completed a net investment in Asseco Poland S.A. in the amount of €216.9 million.
  • Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) increased 35% to €107.7 million compared to €79.6 million in Q4 2024.
  • Free cash flow available to shareholders1 (“FCFA2S”) increased 40% to €51.2 million compared to €36.6 million in Q4 2024.

2025 Headlines:

  • Revenue increased 20% (4% organic growth) to €1,552.3 million compared to €1,294.9 million in 2024.
  • Net income decreased 53% to €70.1 million (€0.50 on a diluted per share basis) from €149.5 million (€1.11 on a diluted per share basis) in 2024.
  • A number of acquisitions were completed for total consideration of €390.4 million including holdbacks and contingent consideration. The Company also completed a net investment in Asseco Poland S.A. of €384.9 million.
  • Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) increased 19% to €412.7 million compared to €347.6 million in 2024.
  • Free cash flow available to shareholders1 (“FCFA2S”) increased 23% to €218.7 million compared to €177.4 million in 2024.

Total revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 was €436.8 million, an increase of 20%, or €71.9 million, compared to €364.9 million for the comparable period in 2024. For the year ended December 31, 2025 total revenues were €1,552.3 million, an increase of 20%, or €257.4 million, compared to €1,249.9 million for the comparable period in 2024. The increase for both the three months and twelve month periods compared to the same periods in the prior year is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions as the Company experienced organic growth of 4% for both periods. Organic growth is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers.

Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 increased €23.2 million to €79.4 million compared to €56.2 million for the same period in 2024 representing an increase of 41%. On a per share basis, this translated into net income per basic and diluted share of €0.59 in the quarter ended December 31, 2025 compared to €0.40 for the same period in 2024. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 net income decreased €79.4 million to €70.1 million compared to €149.5 million for the same period in 2024 representing a decrease of 53%. On a per share basis, this translated into net income per basic and diluted share of €0.50 in the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 compared to €1.11 for the same period in 2024. The decline for the twelve month period is primarily the result of a €221.7 expense associated with electing to record the Q1 2025 investment in Asseco at cost as a result of the application of the equity method of accounting. This expense offsets gains recorded through net income and other comprehensive income during Q1 2025, Q2 2025 and Q3 2025. During the period, the Company also recorded income of €119.7 associated with derivatives, fair value related adjustments and a dilution gain associated with Asseco.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, CFO increased €28.1 million to €107.7 million compared to €79.6 million for the same period in 2024 representing an increase of 35%. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, CFO increased €65.0 million to €412.7 million compared to €347.6 million for the same period in 2024 representing an increase of 19%.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, FCFA2S increased €14.6 million to €51.2 million compared to €36.6 million for the same period in 2024 representing an increase of 40%. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, FCFA2S increased €41.3 million to €218.7 million compared to €177.4 million for the same period in 2024 representing an increase of 23%.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be “forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Topicus or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Topicus assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

Non-IFRS Measures

Free cash flow available to shareholders ‘‘FCFA2S’’ refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on other facilities, credit facility transaction costs, repayments of lease obligations, dividends paid to redeemable preferred securities holders, and property and equipment purchased, and includes interest and dividends received, and the proceeds from sale of interest rate caps. The portion of this amount applicable to non-controlling interests is then deducted. Topicus believes that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if Topicus does not make any acquisitions, or investments, and does not repay any debts. While Topicus could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, Topicus’ objective is to invest all of our FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet Topicus’ hurdle rate.

FCFA2S is not a recognized measure under IFRS and, accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities.

The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities:

   Three months ended
December 31,		   Year ended
December 31,		 
   2025
2024
   2025
2024
 
  (€ in millions) (€ in millions)
           
Net cash flows from operating activities  107.7 79.6    412.7 347.6  
Adjusted for:          
Interest paid on lease obligations  (0.9)(0.6)   (3.1)(2.1) 
Interest paid on other facilities  (13.0)(5.7)   (24.9)(21.1) 
Credit facility transaction costs   (0.3)   (3.5)(1.3) 
Payments of lease obligations  (8.3)(6.5)   (30.1)(24.6) 
Property and equipment purchased  (2.3)(1.9)   (10.7)(8.3) 
Interest and dividends received  1.4     9.5   
           
   84.6 64.5    350.0 290.3  
Less amount attributable to non-controlling interests  (33.4)(27.9)   (131.4)(112.9) 
           
Free cash flow available to shareholders  51.2 36.6    218.7 177.4  
           
Due to rounding, certain totals may not foot.


About Topicus.com Inc.

Topicus’ subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOI". Topicus acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CSU". Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

For further information:
Jamal Baksh
Chief Financial Officer
jbaksh@csisoftware.com
info@topicus.com
www.topicus.com

Topicus.com Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
        
   December 31, 2025
 December 31, 2024
        
Assets      
        
Current assets:      
 Cash 326,686  206,157 
 Accounts receivable 175,613  142,791 
 Unbilled revenue 53,909  45,415 
 Inventories 7,057  4,930 
 Other assets 67,969  55,107 
   631,234  454,400 
        
Non-current assets:      
 Property and equipment 27,343  23,245 
 Right of use assets 96,656  75,666 
 Deferred income taxes 23,494  19,905 
 Investments accounted for using the equity method515,368  2,549 
 Other assets 17,790  9,433 
 Intangible assets1,201,287  950,670 
   1,881,939  1,081,470 
        
Total assets 2,513,173  1,535,870 
        
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity      
        
Current liabilities:      
 Topicus Revolving Credit Facility and current portion of Term and other loans 345,324  225,718 
 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 365,229  250,361 
 Deferred revenue 207,140  166,593 
 Provisions 3,548  2,582 
 Acquisition holdback payables 23,740  13,073 
 Lease obligations 30,915  23,629 
 Income taxes payable 39,201  18,233 
   1,015,098  700,189 
        
Non-current liabilities:      
 Term and other loans 347,218  49,300 
 Deferred income taxes 188,313  145,911 
 Acquisition holdback payables 40,133  10,061 
 Lease obligations 67,436  53,188 
 Other liabilities 73,166  45,825 
   716,266  304,285 
        
Total liabilities 1,731,363  1,004,474 
        
        
Shareholders' Equity:      
 Capital stock 39,412  39,412 
 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 124,611  5,584 
 Retained earnings 309,801  266,281 
 Non-controlling interests 307,985  220,119 
   781,810  531,396 
        
        
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 2,513,173  1,535,870 


Topicus.com Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
     
  Year ended December 31,
  2025
 2024
     
Revenue    
License 43,891  43,507 
Professional services 371,935  326,877 
Hardware and other 39,410  24,819 
Maintenance and other recurring 1,097,066  899,659 
  1,552,302  1,294,862 
Expenses    
Staff 835,097  706,579 
Hardware 23,994  16,851 
Third party license, maintenance and professional services 133,306  100,085 
Occupancy 11,807  10,951 
Travel, telecommunications, supplies, software and equipment 64,187  50,382 
Professional fees 23,667  20,722 
Other, net 22,373  13,427 
Depreciation 41,726  34,088 
Amortization of intangible assets 162,554  135,499 
  1,318,710  1,088,584 
     
Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets 533  617 
Bargain purchase (gain) (154) (517)
Finance and other (income) expenses (98,021) (4,193)
(Increase) decrease in the fair value of equity securities (32,789)  
Revaluation of investment accounted for using the equity method to cost 221,748   
Finance costs 34,046  26,897 
  125,364  22,804 
     
Income (loss) before income taxes 108,229  183,474 
     
Current income tax expense (recovery) 74,724  62,413 
Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (36,555) (28,410)
Income tax expense (recovery) 38,169  34,004 
     
Net income (loss) 70,060  149,470 
     
Net income (loss) attributable to:    
Equity holders of Topicus 41,760  91,994 
Non-controlling interests 28,300  57,476 
Net income (loss) 70,060  149,470 
     
Weighted average shares    
Basic shares outstanding 83,212,381  82,766,336 
Diluted shares outstanding 129,841,819  129,841,819 
     
Earnings (loss) per common share of Topicus    
Basic 0.50  1.11 
Diluted 0.50  1.11 
     


Topicus.com Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
      
  Year ended December 31,
  2025
 2024
      
Net income (loss) 70,060  149,470 
      
Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income (loss):     
      
Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other (5,140) 7,241 
      
Items that will not be reclassified to net income (loss):     
      
Changes in the fair value of equity investments at FVOCI 188,959   
      
Other comprehensive (loss) income for the period, net of income tax 183,819  7,241 
      
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period 253,879  156,711 
      
Total other comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:     
Equity holders of Topicus 118,994  3,193 
Non-controlling interests 64,825  4,048 
Total other comprehensive income (loss) 183,819  7,241 
      
Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:     
Equity holders of Topicus 160,754  95,187 
Non-controlling interests 93,125  61,524 
Total comprehensive income (loss) 253,879  156,711 


Topicus.com Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
                 
Year ended December 31, 2025                
        
  Capital Stock
 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
 Retained earnings
 Total
 Non-controlling interests Total equity
                 
Balance at January 1, 2025 39,412  5,584  266,281  311,277  220,119  531,396 
                 
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period:                
                 
Net income (loss)     41,760  41,760  28,300  70,060 
                 
Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other, net of income tax and changes in the fair value of equity investments at FVOCI   118,994    118,994  64,825  183,819 
                 
Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period   118,994    118,994  64,825  183,819 
                 
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period   118,994  41,760  160,754  93,125  253,879 
                 
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity                
                 
Other movements in non-controlling interests and equity   34  128  161  65  226 
                 
Exchange of Topicus Coop ordinary units held by non-controlling interests to subordinate voting shares of Topicus     1,633  1,633  (1,633)  
                 
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests         (3,692) (3,692)
                 
Balance at December 31, 2025 39,412  124,611  309,801  473,825  307,985  781,810 


Topicus.com Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
               
Year ended December 31, 2024              
               
       
  Capital Stock

 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
 Retained earnings Total Non-controlling interests Total equity
               
Balance at January 1, 2024 39,412  2,390  297,382  339,185  253,299  592,483 
               
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period:              
               
Net income (loss)     91,994  91,994  57,476  149,470 
               
Other comprehensive income (loss)              
               
Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other, net of income tax   3,193    3,193  4,048  7,241 
               
Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period   3,193    3,193  4,048  7,241 
               
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period   3,193  91,994  95,187  61,524  156,711 
               
               
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity              
               
Other movements in non-controlling interests and equity     (251) (251) (369) (620)
               
Exchange of Topicus Coop ordinary units held by non-controlling interests to subordinate voting shares of Topicus     4,797  4,797  (4,797)  
               
Dividends paid to shareholders of the Company     (127,641) (127,641)   (127,641)
               
Return of capital to non-controlling interests         (9,048) (9,048)
               
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests         (80,489) (80,489)
               
Balance at December 31, 2024 39,412  5,584  266,281  311,277  220,119  531,396 


Topicus.com Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
       
    Year ended December 31,
    2025
 2024
       
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities:    
 Net income (loss) 70,060  149,470 
 Adjustments for:    
  Depreciation 41,726  34,088 
  Amortization of intangible assets 162,554  135,499 
  Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets 533  617 
  Bargain purchase (gain) (154) (517)
  Finance and other expenses (income) (98,021) (4,193)
  (Increase) decrease in the fair value of equity securities (32,789)  
  Finance costs 34,046  26,897 
  Revaluation of investments accounted for using the equity method to cost 221,748   
  Income tax expense (recovery) 38,169  34,004 
 Change in non-cash operating assets and liabilities    
  exclusive of effects of business combinations 28,402  27,106 
 Income taxes (paid) received (53,598) (55,344)
 Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities 412,676  347,627 
       
Cash flows from (used in) financing activities:    
 Interest paid on lease obligations (3,056) (2,054)
 Interest paid on other facilities (24,861) (21,124)
 Net increase (decrease) in Topicus Revolving Credit Facility 115,000  65,000 
 Proceeds from issuance of Loan 200,000   
 Proceeds from issuance of term and other loans 127,691  30,238 
 Increase (decrease) in bank indebtedness 22,518  7,873 
 Increase (decrease) in loan from Vela Software Group (287) (300)
 Return of capital to non-controlling interests   (9,048)
 Repayments of term and other loans (18,639) (47,786)
 Credit facility transaction costs (3,468) (1,321)
 Payments of lease obligations (30,139) (24,594)
 Other financing activities   (356)
 Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (3,692) (80,489)
 Dividends paid to shareholders of the Company   (127,641)
 Net cash flows from (used in) in financing activities 381,069  (211,602)
       
Cash flows from (used in) investing activities:    
 Acquisition of businesses (note 4) (311,003) (112,952)
 Cash obtained with acquired businesses 62,707  35,532 
 Post-acquisition settlement payments, net of receipts (25,550) (22,385)
 Purchase of equity securities of Asseco Poland S.A. (413,246)  
 Transaction fees associated with the acquition of Asseco Poland S.A. (8,618)  
 Proceeds from sale of equity securities of Asseco Poland S.A. 28,368   
 (Increase) decrease in restricted cash (1,555) (2,128)
 Interest, dividends and other proceeds received, net of income taxes paid 9,545   
 Property and equipment purchased (10,653) (8,283)
 Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities (670,005) (110,217)
       
Effect of foreign currency on    
 cash and cash equivalents (3,211) 1,291 
       
Increase (decrease) in cash 120,529  27,099 
       
Cash, beginning of period 206,157  179,059 
       
Cash, end of period 326,686  206,157 

