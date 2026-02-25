Constellation Software Inc. and Topicus.Com Inc. Announce Results for Topicus.com Inc. for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2025

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Topicus.com Inc. (TSXV:TOI) in a joint release with Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) today announced financial results for Topicus.com Inc. (“Topicus” or the “Company”) for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025. Please note that all amounts referred to in this press release are in Euros unless otherwise stated.

The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Annual Consolidated Financial Statements of Topicus.com Inc. (or the “Company”) for the year ended December 31, 2025, which we prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and the Company’s annual Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025, which can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on Topicus.com Inc.’s website www.topicus.com. Additional information about Topicus.com Inc. is also available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

Q4 2025 Headlines:

Revenue increased 20% (4% organic growth) to €436.8 million compared to €364.9 million in Q4 2024.

Net income increased 41% to €79.4 million (€0.59 on a diluted per share basis) from €56.2 million (€0.40 on a diluted per share basis) in Q4 2024.

Acquisitions were completed for aggregate cash consideration of €49.9 million (which includes acquired cash). Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of €19.9 million resulting in total consideration of €69.8 million. The Company also completed a net investment in Asseco Poland S.A. in the amount of €216.9 million.

Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) increased 35% to €107.7 million compared to €79.6 million in Q4 2024.

Free cash flow available to shareholders1 (“FCFA2S”) increased 40% to €51.2 million compared to €36.6 million in Q4 2024.





2025 Headlines:

Revenue increased 20% (4% organic growth) to €1,552.3 million compared to €1,294.9 million in 2024.

Net income decreased 53% to €70.1 million (€0.50 on a diluted per share basis) from €149.5 million (€1.11 on a diluted per share basis) in 2024.

A number of acquisitions were completed for total consideration of €390.4 million including holdbacks and contingent consideration. The Company also completed a net investment in Asseco Poland S.A. of €384.9 million.

Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) increased 19% to €412.7 million compared to €347.6 million in 2024.

Free cash flow available to shareholders1 (“FCFA2S”) increased 23% to €218.7 million compared to €177.4 million in 2024.





Total revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 was €436.8 million, an increase of 20%, or €71.9 million, compared to €364.9 million for the comparable period in 2024. For the year ended December 31, 2025 total revenues were €1,552.3 million, an increase of 20%, or €257.4 million, compared to €1,249.9 million for the comparable period in 2024. The increase for both the three months and twelve month periods compared to the same periods in the prior year is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions as the Company experienced organic growth of 4% for both periods. Organic growth is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers.

Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 increased €23.2 million to €79.4 million compared to €56.2 million for the same period in 2024 representing an increase of 41%. On a per share basis, this translated into net income per basic and diluted share of €0.59 in the quarter ended December 31, 2025 compared to €0.40 for the same period in 2024. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 net income decreased €79.4 million to €70.1 million compared to €149.5 million for the same period in 2024 representing a decrease of 53%. On a per share basis, this translated into net income per basic and diluted share of €0.50 in the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 compared to €1.11 for the same period in 2024. The decline for the twelve month period is primarily the result of a €221.7 expense associated with electing to record the Q1 2025 investment in Asseco at cost as a result of the application of the equity method of accounting. This expense offsets gains recorded through net income and other comprehensive income during Q1 2025, Q2 2025 and Q3 2025. During the period, the Company also recorded income of €119.7 associated with derivatives, fair value related adjustments and a dilution gain associated with Asseco.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, CFO increased €28.1 million to €107.7 million compared to €79.6 million for the same period in 2024 representing an increase of 35%. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, CFO increased €65.0 million to €412.7 million compared to €347.6 million for the same period in 2024 representing an increase of 19%.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, FCFA2S increased €14.6 million to €51.2 million compared to €36.6 million for the same period in 2024 representing an increase of 40%. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, FCFA2S increased €41.3 million to €218.7 million compared to €177.4 million for the same period in 2024 representing an increase of 23%.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be “forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Topicus or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Topicus assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

Non-IFRS Measures

Free cash flow available to shareholders ‘‘FCFA2S’’ refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on other facilities, credit facility transaction costs, repayments of lease obligations, dividends paid to redeemable preferred securities holders, and property and equipment purchased, and includes interest and dividends received, and the proceeds from sale of interest rate caps. The portion of this amount applicable to non-controlling interests is then deducted. Topicus believes that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if Topicus does not make any acquisitions, or investments, and does not repay any debts. While Topicus could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, Topicus’ objective is to invest all of our FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet Topicus’ hurdle rate.

FCFA2S is not a recognized measure under IFRS and, accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities.

The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities:

Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31, 2025

2024

2025

2024

(€ in millions) (€ in millions) Net cash flows from operating activities 107.7 79.6 412.7 347.6 Adjusted for: Interest paid on lease obligations (0.9 ) (0.6 ) (3.1 ) (2.1 ) Interest paid on other facilities (13.0 ) (5.7 ) (24.9 ) (21.1 ) Credit facility transaction costs – (0.3 ) (3.5 ) (1.3 ) Payments of lease obligations (8.3 ) (6.5 ) (30.1 ) (24.6 ) Property and equipment purchased (2.3 ) (1.9 ) (10.7 ) (8.3 ) Interest and dividends received 1.4 – 9.5 – 84.6 64.5 350.0 290.3 Less amount attributable to non-controlling interests (33.4 ) (27.9 ) (131.4 ) (112.9 ) Free cash flow available to shareholders 51.2 36.6 218.7 177.4 Due to rounding, certain totals may not foot.





About Topicus.com Inc.

Topicus’ subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOI". Topicus acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CSU". Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

For further information:

Jamal Baksh

Chief Financial Officer

jbaksh@csisoftware.com

info@topicus.com

www.topicus.com

SOURCE: TOPICUS.COM INC.



Topicus.com Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

Assets Current assets: Cash 326,686 206,157 Accounts receivable 175,613 142,791 Unbilled revenue 53,909 45,415 Inventories 7,057 4,930 Other assets 67,969 55,107 631,234 454,400 Non-current assets: Property and equipment 27,343 23,245 Right of use assets 96,656 75,666 Deferred income taxes 23,494 19,905 Investments accounted for using the equity method 515,368 2,549 Other assets 17,790 9,433 Intangible assets 1,201,287 950,670 1,881,939 1,081,470 Total assets 2,513,173 1,535,870 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Topicus Revolving Credit Facility and current portion of Term and other loans 345,324 225,718 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 365,229 250,361 Deferred revenue 207,140 166,593 Provisions 3,548 2,582 Acquisition holdback payables 23,740 13,073 Lease obligations 30,915 23,629 Income taxes payable 39,201 18,233 1,015,098 700,189 Non-current liabilities: Term and other loans 347,218 49,300 Deferred income taxes 188,313 145,911 Acquisition holdback payables 40,133 10,061 Lease obligations 67,436 53,188 Other liabilities 73,166 45,825 716,266 304,285 Total liabilities 1,731,363 1,004,474 Shareholders' Equity: Capital stock 39,412 39,412 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 124,611 5,584 Retained earnings 309,801 266,281 Non-controlling interests 307,985 220,119 781,810 531,396 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 2,513,173 1,535,870





Topicus.com Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)

(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Year ended December 31, 2025

2024

Revenue License 43,891 43,507 Professional services 371,935 326,877 Hardware and other 39,410 24,819 Maintenance and other recurring 1,097,066 899,659 1,552,302 1,294,862 Expenses Staff 835,097 706,579 Hardware 23,994 16,851 Third party license, maintenance and professional services 133,306 100,085 Occupancy 11,807 10,951 Travel, telecommunications, supplies, software and equipment 64,187 50,382 Professional fees 23,667 20,722 Other, net 22,373 13,427 Depreciation 41,726 34,088 Amortization of intangible assets 162,554 135,499 1,318,710 1,088,584 Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets 533 617 Bargain purchase (gain) (154 ) (517 ) Finance and other (income) expenses (98,021 ) (4,193 ) (Increase) decrease in the fair value of equity securities (32,789 ) – Revaluation of investment accounted for using the equity method to cost 221,748 – Finance costs 34,046 26,897 125,364 22,804 Income (loss) before income taxes 108,229 183,474 Current income tax expense (recovery) 74,724 62,413 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (36,555 ) (28,410 ) Income tax expense (recovery) 38,169 34,004 Net income (loss) 70,060 149,470 Net income (loss) attributable to: Equity holders of Topicus 41,760 91,994 Non-controlling interests 28,300 57,476 Net income (loss) 70,060 149,470 Weighted average shares Basic shares outstanding 83,212,381 82,766,336 Diluted shares outstanding 129,841,819 129,841,819 Earnings (loss) per common share of Topicus Basic 0.50 1.11 Diluted 0.50 1.11





Topicus.com Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

Year ended December 31,

2025

2024

Net income (loss) 70,060 149,470 Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income (loss): Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other (5,140 ) 7,241 Items that will not be reclassified to net income (loss): Changes in the fair value of equity investments at FVOCI 188,959 – Other comprehensive (loss) income for the period, net of income tax 183,819 7,241 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period 253,879 156,711 Total other comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Equity holders of Topicus 118,994 3,193 Non-controlling interests 64,825 4,048 Total other comprehensive income (loss) 183,819 7,241 Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Equity holders of Topicus 160,754 95,187 Non-controlling interests 93,125 61,524 Total comprehensive income (loss) 253,879 156,711





Topicus.com Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)

(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Year ended December 31, 2025 Capital Stock

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

Retained earnings

Total

Non-controlling interests Total equity Balance at January 1, 2025 39,412 5,584 266,281 311,277 220,119 531,396 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period: Net income (loss) – – 41,760 41,760 28,300 70,060 Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other, net of income tax and changes in the fair value of equity investments at FVOCI – 118,994 – 118,994 64,825 183,819 Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period – 118,994 – 118,994 64,825 183,819 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period – 118,994 41,760 160,754 93,125 253,879 Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity Other movements in non-controlling interests and equity – 34 128 161 65 226 Exchange of Topicus Coop ordinary units held by non-controlling interests to subordinate voting shares of Topicus – – 1,633 1,633 (1,633 ) – Dividends paid to non-controlling interests – – – – (3,692 ) (3,692 ) Balance at December 31, 2025 39,412 124,611 309,801 473,825 307,985 781,810





Topicus.com Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)

(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Year ended December 31, 2024 Capital Stock



Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

Retained earnings Total Non-controlling interests Total equity Balance at January 1, 2024 39,412 2,390 297,382 339,185 253,299 592,483 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period: Net income (loss) – – 91,994 91,994 57,476 149,470 Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other, net of income tax – 3,193 – 3,193 4,048 7,241 Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period – 3,193 – 3,193 4,048 7,241 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period – 3,193 91,994 95,187 61,524 156,711 Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity Other movements in non-controlling interests and equity – – (251 ) (251 ) (369 ) (620 ) Exchange of Topicus Coop ordinary units held by non-controlling interests to subordinate voting shares of Topicus – – 4,797 4,797 (4,797 ) – Dividends paid to shareholders of the Company – – (127,641 ) (127,641 ) – (127,641 ) Return of capital to non-controlling interests – – – – (9,048 ) (9,048 ) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests – – – – (80,489 ) (80,489 ) Balance at December 31, 2024 39,412 5,584 266,281 311,277 220,119 531,396



