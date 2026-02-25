Outbound Sales Pro Celebrates 5th 5-Star G2 Review, Reinforcing Role as Best Outsourced Appointment Setting Company

Boston, MA, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outbound Sales Pro (OSP), a leading outsourced outbound sales agency, has proudly announced the receipt of its fifth consecutive 5-star review on G2, a renowned platform for business software and services reviews. This achievement highlights the company's unwavering dedication to providing top-tier appointment setting services and solidifies its reputation as a trusted partner in B2B sales pipeline development.

Specializing in filling B2B sales pipelines with qualified meetings through cold email, LinkedIn, and calling, Outbound Sales Pro offers scalable outbound growth solutions without the overhead of an internal Sales Development Representative (SDR) team. The consistent 5-star ratings on G2 reflect the company's ability to deliver exceptional results and client satisfaction.

Eric Gordon, Founder and CEO of Outbound Sales Pro, expressed his gratitude and excitement over this milestone. In his words,

"This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone on our team. We're committed to maintaining the highest standards of service and will continue to innovate in the field of outsourced sales solutions to generate industry-leading results that our clients expect."

The reviews on G2 are a crucial indicator of Outbound Sales Pro's impact in the industry, showcasing the company's expertise in driving growth for businesses across various sectors. Clients have praised the agency for its strategic approach, personalized service, and ability to generate high-quality leads that convert into valuable business opportunities.

In tandem with this milestone, OSP has expanded its service offering with the launch of Market Validation and GTM Insights — a new capability designed for early-stage and growing sales organizations navigating the path to product-market fit. Beyond filling pipelines with qualified meetings, OSP now helps companies decode what's resonating in the market: which messaging cuts through, which prospect segments respond, and where real revenue potential lives. By running structured outbound campaigns as both a pipeline engine and a market research tool, OSP gives founders and sales leaders the data they need to sharpen their go-to-market strategy in real time — turning every outreach sequence into actionable intelligence and smarter go-to-market planning.

As the demand for outsourced sales solutions continues to rise, Outbound Sales Pro remains at the forefront, offering businesses the tools, expertise, and strategic guidance needed to thrive in competitive markets. The company's success is built on a foundation of strong client relationships, innovative strategies, and a commitment to delivering measurable results.

With a proven track record of success and a growing list of satisfied clients, Outbound Sales Pro is poised to continue its leadership in the outsourced sales industry. The company looks forward to building on this momentum and helping more businesses achieve their sales goals through effective and efficient appointment setting services.

About Outbound Sales Pro

Outbound Sales Pro (OSP) is an outsourced B2B sales agency that books qualified meetings through cold email, LinkedIn, and cold calling — without the cost and complexity of building an internal BDR team. OSP's multi-channel system handles prospecting, outreach, and pipeline development end-to-end, so sales teams can focus on closing. For more information, visit outboundsalespro.com.

