Novi AI Integrates Seedance 2.0, Expanding Access to Advanced AI Video Generation

NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novi AI, an AI video generator platform, today announced the integration of Seedance 2.0, a widely recognized AI video model known for its multi-modal generation capabilities and improved visual consistency. The update is designed to make advanced AI video creation more accessible while simplifying the overall content creation process.

Video generated with Seedance 2.0 on Novi AI

Seedance 2.0 has gained attention in the AI video space for its ability to generate videos with more stable motion, better subject consistency, and support for prompts based on both text and images. These features make it especially useful for storytelling, where keeping characters and scenes consistent across shots is often a challenge. However, access to advanced models like Seedance 2.0 has been limited, with users often facing wait times or restricted availability.

By integrating Seedance 2.0, Novi AI aims to reduce these barriers. Users can now access the Seedance 2.0 video model directly within the platform without long waiting times, making it easier to test ideas and produce content faster. The platform offers flexible settings, including video durations of 5, 10, and 15 seconds, as well as multiple aspect ratios such as 16:9, 1:1, 9:16, 4:3, and 3:4, supporting different content formats across platforms.

In addition to Seedance 2.0, Novi AI supports multiple AI video models, allowing users to choose the most suitable tool for their needs. This multi-model approach gives creators more flexibility compared to relying on a single model, and reflects a growing trend in AI video creation where users can explore different models to achieve better results and creative control.

The update also supports Novi AI's focus on storytelling workflows. From idea generation to scene creation and final video output, users can complete the process within one platform. This reduces the need to switch between different tools and helps creators, marketers, and storytellers work more efficiently.

As AI video technology continues to evolve, ease of use and accessibility are becoming as important as model performance. With the integration of Seedance 2.0, Novi AI provides a more direct and practical way for users to explore advanced AI video generation in a single workflow.

About Novi AI

Novi AI is an independent AI video generator platform that helps creators turn scripts into images and story-driven videos in one place. Designed for narrative content, it streamlines the full workflow from script to scenes to final video while maintaining consistent characters and visuals across episodes. Users can also choose from multiple supported AI video models to match different styles and quality needs. Novi AI is built for creators, marketers, storytellers, and small teams looking to produce story-first videos more efficiently with less editing complexity.

