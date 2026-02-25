AIAA Bids to Bring the World’s Premier Space Event to the United States in 2029

HOUSTON, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) has submitted a bid to host the 80th International Astronautical Congress (IAC 2029) in Houston, Texas, 1-5 October 2029. The event coincides with the 60th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon landing and humanity’s return to the lunar surface.

Organized annually by the International Astronautical Federation (IAF), the IAC is the world’s largest global space congress, drawing governments, space agencies, industry leaders, researchers, and students from around the world.

AIAA has successfully hosted six IACs in the United States, including IAC 2002 in Houston.

As home to NASA Johnson Space Center and the historic Mission Control known as “Space City,” Houston stands uniquely positioned to welcome back the global space community during a defining moment in exploration history.

The announcement was made today at AIAA’s annual ASCENDxTexas event in Houston. “IAC 2029 coincides with NASA’s push to return to the lunar surface and the 60th anniversary of the historic Apollo 11 landing. We’re at the dawn of the next era of lunar exploration. Houston is the ideal place to gather with the international community supporting the Artemis program,” said Clay Mowry, AIAA CEO and former IAF President.

“The IAC is where nations, space agencies, industry leaders, researchers, and students come together in a spirit of cooperation to advance space for the benefit of humanity. IAC 2029 in Houston would unite the global community’s sustainable exploration ambitions. We are committed to strengthening representation from across the Americas to ensure IAC 2029 reflects the full dynamism of the global space community,” Mowry concluded.

The bid comes at a pivotal moment in human spaceflight, as nations return astronauts to the Moon, expand commercial space stations in low Earth orbit, and accelerate international collaboration in space deep space exploration. Houston’s legacy in human spaceflight and its globally connected infrastructure uniquely position the city to host this defining gathering.

Houston brings a proven track record of hosting large-scale international events, supported by 87 active consulates and a globally connected business community. The bid is backed by Houston First Corporation, the Greater Houston Partnership, and the Bay Area Houston Economic Partnership, underscoring strong regional commitment to delivering a world-class Congress.

Michael Heckman, President and CEO of Houston First Corporation, said, “Houston First is proud to support AIAA’s bid to host the International Astronautical Congress in 2029. The new 700,000-square-foot GRB South building, part of our Convention District Transformation Project, will serve as an ideal host site for this important event. Houston also offers exceptional international air connectivity and a community shaped by more than half a century of space leadership, making our city uniquely positioned to deliver an IAC that is seamless in execution and significant in global impact.”

Preliminary analysis indicates that IAC 2029 Houston would generate approximately $35 million (USD) in economic impact for Texas and attract more than 13,000 delegates from over 80 countries.

AIAA is placing particular emphasis on expanding participation across the 35 nations of the Americas, many of which have not attended an IAC in the region since 2019. Of the IACs held to date, only 12 have taken place in the Americas and only three within the last 25 years.

The bid has already secured more than 164 letters of international support including endorsements from major space agencies such as CNES, ISRO, African Space Agency, Australian Space Agency, and Bahrain Space Agency, as well as IAF’s supporting organizations: IAA, IISL, and SGAC.

Originally rooted in academic exchange, IAC 2029 Houston is expected to receive more than 5,000 research paper submissions, with strong representation from U.S. institutions and across the Americas.

Today, the Congress has evolved into the premier global marketplace for space collaboration, featuring a large-scale exhibition and extensive business-to-business engagement. Houston’s ecosystem uniquely enables expansion into adjacent sectors such as space health and human performance, anchored by NASA Johnson Space Center, Baylor College of Medicine, and the Texas Medical Center, the world’s largest medical complex.

The final day of the Congress attracts yet another audience given it is open to the public and free to participate. The day will feature demonstrations, a “meet the Astronauts” event, and STEM activities to inspire the next generation of space and STEM enthusiasts. When it was last held in Sydney, Australia, in 2025, it welcomed 19,500 attendees.

The winning host city for IAC 2029 will be announced on October 9, 2026, at IAC 2026 Antalya in Türkiye.

