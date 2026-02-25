CANADA GOOSE INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Canada Goose Holdings Inc. on Behalf of Canada Goose Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Canada Goose (GOOS) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (“Canada Goose” or the “Company”) (NYSE:GOOS) on behalf of Canada Goose stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Canada Goose has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.





Investigation Details:

On February 5, 2026, Canada Goose reported its third quarter fiscal 2026 results. Canada Goose stated, among other things, that “Margins this quarter reflected deliberate choices we made to expand product relevance and fuel brand momentum.” On this news, the price of Canada Goose shares declined by $2.57 per share, or approximately 19.4%, from $13.22 per share on February 4, 2026 to close at $10.65 on February 5, 2026.





Next Steps:

