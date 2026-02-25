Iowa Virtual Academy Opens Enrollment for 2026–2027 School Year

DES MOINES, IA, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enrollment is now open for the 2026–2027 school year at Iowa Virtual Academy (IAVA), a tuition-free virtual public school option serving students in grades K–12 across Iowa. Students attend a full-time online program taught by Iowa-certified teachers and aligned to state academic standards.

How to Enroll

Families can apply now at: https://iava.k12.com/

Call: 866.968.7512

Enrollment is open to students statewide.

Program Highlights

Iowa-Certified Teachers delivering live, interactive instruction and ongoing student support

Career and College Readiness Options, including CTE pathways, honors, and advanced coursework

Personalized Learning Pathways designed to support students at a range of academic levels

Clubs, activities, and in-person events that support student engagement and connection statewide

Frequently Asked Questions About Online Public School

Is this online public school free in Iowa?

Yes. Iowa Virtual Academy is a tuition-free online public school serving students in grades K–12 across Iowa. Families do not pay tuition.

How does online public school work?

Students attend a full-time virtual public school program taught by Iowa-certified teachers. Students follow a structured academic schedule that includes live instruction, independent coursework, and regular teacher support. The model provides a public school experience at home.

Are online public schools accredited?

Iowa Virtual Academy is authorized by its district partner and approved by the state. Students complete state-aligned coursework and earn a diploma recognized by the state of Iowa.

Do parents have to teach their child in online school?

No. Instruction is provided by state-certified teachers. For IAVA students, a parent or guardian supports daily learning at home as a Learning Coach, while teachers deliver lessons, assign work, and assess progress.

How do students socialize in online school?

Students can participate in virtual clubs, group projects, competitions, field trips, and in-person school events throughout the year.

When does enrollment open for online public school in Iowa?

Enrollment for the 2026–2027 school year at Iowa Virtual Academy is now open. Families can apply at https://iava.k12.com/.

About Iowa Virtual Academy

Iowa Virtual Academy (IAVA) is a full-time, tuition-free online public school serving students in grades K-12 throughout Iowa. Powered by K12, a Stride, Inc. portfolio brand, IAVA combines a research-backed curriculum with Iowa-certified teachers to deliver personalized instruction in a structured learning environment. Students benefit from a supportive school community, career-focused pathways, and opportunities for academic growth. Learn more at iava.k12.com.

About K12

For 25 years, K12 has been a national leader in virtual education, serving more than 3.5 million students across the country. K12 provides families with flexible learning options, including online public and private schools, personalized tutoring, and accredited homeschool curriculum. K12 is a portfolio brand of Stride, Inc.