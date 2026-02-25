Omni Bridgeway reports positive 1H FY26 results, with strong investment and financial performance

SYDNEY, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omni Bridgeway Limited (ASX: OBL), the leading global investment manager focused on legal finance, today released its half year results for the six months ended 31 December 2025 (1H26).



Key Financial and Operating highlights

Strong financial results: Total Statutory Income of A$179.5 million for the half-year, delivering an NPAT of A$84.5 million or A$0.29 earnings per share, with total book value per share increasing 7% to A$3.20 per share.



Total Statutory Income of A$179.5 million for the half-year, delivering an NPAT of A$84.5 million or A$0.29 earnings per share, with total book value per share increasing 7% to A$3.20 per share. Excellent investment performance: 1H26 achieved a multiple on invested capital (MOIC) of 2.6x from a diversified set of 45 full and partial completions delivering A$223.7 in investment proceeds.



1H26 achieved a multiple on invested capital (MOIC) of 2.6x from a diversified set of 45 full and partial completions delivering A$223.7 in investment proceeds. Operational discipline: Cash operating expenses of A$34.4 million for the period are tracking materially below the FY26 budget of A$80 million. Fee income is up 37% compared to 1H25 and is tracking in line with the FY26 target of A$35 million.



Cash operating expenses of A$34.4 million for the period are tracking materially below the FY26 budget of A$80 million. Fee income is up 37% compared to 1H25 and is tracking in line with the FY26 target of A$35 million. AUM growth: Assets under management increased to A$5.5 billion, up 5% since 30 June 2025, and an additional US$228m of capital was raised in a further close for the US$1 billion flagships Funds 4 and 5 Series II.



Strategic & Corporate highlights

Analyst presentation: Omni Bridgeway will release an ‘Introduction to Omni Bridgeway and Analyst presentation’ on 26 March 2026.



Omni Bridgeway will release an ‘Introduction to Omni Bridgeway and Analyst presentation’ on 26 March 2026. Four decades of legal finance expertise: The half year result is released as Omni Bridgeway marks its 40th year, underscoring its long-standing track record, deep sector expertise and globally scaled platform which has realised strong uncorrelated returns across several market cycles.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Raymond van Hulst commented:

“We are pleased with these positive results for the first half of FY26, which reflect ongoing disciplined execution of our strategy.

The investment performance continued to be excellent, with a realised MOIC of 2.6x for the period and positive portfolio developments. This has been driving strong financial performance with A$84.5 million in Net Profit after Tax. Operating performance has equally been supportive, with disciplined cost management and solid fee growth. This supports improving cost coverage and positions us well to scale AUM as we progress capital raising initiatives.

Our diversified portfolio continues to deliver consistent completions and cash proceeds, reflecting continued discipline in underwriting and valuation. With a strong pipeline of new investment opportunities, Omni Bridgeway remains well positioned to deliver attractive, uncorrelated returns for investors across market cycles.”

Investor and Media Contacts

Media

Naomi Barber, Director, Business Development & Marketing

+61 421 371 844, nbarber@omnibridgeway.com

Investor Relations:

Nathan Kandapper, Global Head of Investor Relations

+61 403 941 502, nkandapper@omnibridgeway.com

ABOUT OMNI BRIDGEWAY

Omni Bridgeway is a global alternative asset manager specialising in legal assets, with over A$5.5 billion in assets under management across 10 funds. Listed on the ASX since 2001, and entering its 40th year, Omni Bridgeway has pioneered the industry and has a unique track record of outperformance across multiple economic cycles. With a team of 160 professionals, operating in 15 countries, Omni Bridgeway is the largest and most diversified platform for originating and managing legal assets across all relevant jurisdictions and areas of law.