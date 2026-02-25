HF SINCLAIR ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating HF Sinclair Corporation on Behalf of HF Sinclair Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In HF Sinclair (DINO) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against HF Sinclair Corporation (“HF Sinclair” or the “Company”) (NYSE:DINO) on behalf of HF Sinclair stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether HF Sinclair has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.





Investigation Details:

On February 18, 2026, HF Sinclair announced the Company’s Chief Executive Officer would take a voluntary leave of absence from his duties. The Company also noted that “[a]s separately announced today in the Company’s earnings press release, the Audit Committee of the Board is assessing certain matters relating to the Company’s disclosure processes.”



On this news, HF Sinclair’s stock price fell as much as 14.4% during intraday trading on February 18, 2026, thereby injuring investors.





Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired HF Sinclair shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.





