ALIGHT INVESTOR ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Alight, Inc. on Behalf of Alight Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Alight, Inc. (“Alight” or the “Company”) (NYSE:ALIT) on behalf of Alight stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Alight has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.





Investigation Details:

On February 19, 2026, Alight reported its fourth quarter 2025 financial results and disclosed significant adverse financial developments. The Company announced an additional goodwill impairment charge of approximately $800 million.



Alight also reported adjusted earnings per share of $0.18, below market expectations of approximately $0.23–$0.25, and adjusted EBITDA of $178 million, below expectations of approximately $220 million or more.



Following this disclosure, Alight’s share price declined approximately 35%.





Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Alight shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.





About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation.

