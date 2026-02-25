USA Cabinet Store LLC Receives NKBA Innovative Showroom Award at KBIS 2026

Houston, TX, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Houston, TX - February 25, 2026 - -

USA Cabinet Store LLC announced today that its Texas-based branch was awarded the NKBA Innovative Showroom Award at the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show 2026. The location received honors in the Medium-Sized Kitchen & Bath Design Center category, distinguishing itself among competing remodeler spaces across North America by demonstrating excellence in consumer engagement and space utilization.

The award, presented by the National Kitchen & Bath Association at the 2026 Design & Industry Awards Gala, recognizes showrooms that demonstrate inspiring designs, innovative interactive environments, and outstanding project management capabilities. In its official award criteria, the judging panel emphasizes that winning showrooms highlight the vital role that physical spaces play in the design process, honoring those who create truly immersive and educational environments for homeowners embarking on remodeling projects.

The successful showroom design and operational model was led by Lead Designer Tony Kaplan and Project Manager Joseph Oz. Their approach to the space, which ranges between 2,500 and 5,000 square feet, integrates interactive material displays with comprehensive project management workspaces. The recognition aligns with recent real estate and remodeling reports indicating a fundamental shift toward intelligent, personalized home design over standard catalog ordering. According to the latest trends analysis released at the convention, 76 percent of designers expect kitchen footprints to grow, while 80 percent of bathroom projects now incorporate aging-in-place features.

"This award reflects the team's focus on making the kitchen and bath design process tangible for homeowners,"​ said Emin Halac, CEO of USA Cabinet Store. "Tony, Joseph, and the entire team have created an environment where homeowners can accurately visualize their spaces through hands-on displays."

The design center features displays from manufacturers including Showplace, UltraCraft, Wolf Designer Cabinets, and Fabuwood, allowing clients to evaluate material selections with professional guidance before construction begins.

NKBA, which represents more than 50,000 kitchen and bath professionals across North America, presented the Innovative Showroom Awards as part of KBIS 2026 at the Orange County Convention Center. The show drew more than 650 exhibitors and tens of thousands of industry professionals over three days.

USA Cabinet Store LLC operates a network of 13 showrooms across Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Texas, New Jersey, Missouri, Florida, and Tennessee. Since 2011, the company has completed more than 1,000 kitchen and bathroom projects ranging from fixture replacements to full renovations.

The Houston location serves Harris County as well as Fort Bend, Montgomery, Brazoria, and Galveston counties. The showroom provides kitchen and bath remodeling services, including custom cabinetry, design consultations, and complete project management from initial planning through final installation.

