PITAKA Debuts Aaron Button, Turning the Galaxy S26 Case Into a Programmable Control Interface





HONG KONG, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PITAKA today announced the launch of Aaron Button, a built-in three-button shortcut system that transforms a phone case from a passive accessory into a personal efficiency hub. Designed to extend smartphone functionality beyond the touchscreen, Aaron Button enables users to launch apps, trigger smart home routines, or control connected devices directly from the phone case.

With the launch of its S26 case lineup, PITAKA proves that the next wave of smartphone innovation isn’t just inside the phone—it’s in how you interact with the world around it.

Expanding the Role of the Smartphone Case

With Aaron Button, PITAKA positions the smartphone case as more than protective accessory. The S26 case lineup functions as an extension of the device’s interface — enabling faster, more intentional interaction without navigating on-screen controls.

“Aaron Button was developed to simplify everyday digital tasks,” said PITAKA. “By introducing physical shortcuts, it reduces friction and enables users to define how their device responds in daily scenarios.”



Powered by expanded onboard memory, Aaron Button delivers smoother performance, higher bandwidth, and more stable connectivity compared to the previous generation. All Galaxy S26 cases now come equipped with Aaron Button as standard, transforming the case into an integrated control interface.

The innovation has been recognized internationally, earning the NY Product Design Awards 2026 Gold Winner distinction — honoring excellence in product design and technological integration.

Through PITAKA’s companion app, users can easily import and manage their personalized shortcuts, organizing frequently used functions into dedicated tactile controls.

The Aaron Button app is now available for download on Google Play.

The approach reflects a broader shift toward hybrid physical-digital interfaces, where accessories evolve from passive protection to active interaction tools.





Materials and Construction

The Galaxy S26 case series continues PITAKA’s focus on advanced material engineering, crafted from aerospace-grade aramid fiber for a lightweight yet durable structure with a distinctive woven texture.

Edge Case — Ultra-Light & Refined

Smooth, woven aramid fiber with barely-there weight

Scratch-resistant, anti-slip surface for confident daily use

Raised camera ring adds lens protection and geometric elegance



Cairn Case — Protection & Comfort

Aramid fiber + TPU fusion for strength and flexibility

Reinforced corners with up to 1.2m drop protection

Curved frame for a secure, comfortable grip



Designed not just for protection, the S26 case lineup enhances everyday interactions, giving users more control, speed, and convenience with their Samsung Galaxy S26.

Pricing and Availability

The PITAKA S26 case series is now available for pre-order, with the Edge Case priced at $59.99 and the Cairn Case at $69.99. Secure your Aaron Button-equipped case today:

Aaron Button : Learn More

: Learn More S26 Case Series : Learn More

: Learn More S26 Plus Case Series : Learn More

: Learn More S26 Ultra Case Series: Learn More

About PITAKA

PITAKA is a lifestyle brand dedicated to material innovation and human-centered design. By combining advanced materials and manufacturing techniques with everyday products, PITAKA bridges technology with fashion, design, and culture.

In ancient Sanskrit, PITAKA means “basket,” symbolizing diversity, inclusiveness, wisdom, and sharing. The brand creates intelligent everyday essentials that support modern lifestyles while embracing minimalism, sustainability, and thoughtful aesthetics.

