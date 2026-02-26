GotProof Deposits Quarter Of A Million Into Verifiable Proof Contract For Original WIF Deployer

Dubai, UAE, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Funds Locked On-Chain and Automatically Release Only When WIF Deployer transfers ownership.

GOTPROOF, the infrastructure protocol for verifiable payments, spend proofs, and asset verification, today announced it has deposited $250,000 into a public Proof smart contract. The funds will remain locked until the original deployer of the WIF (dogwifhat) token submits their wallet, at which point the full amount will transfer automatically.

This is not a marketing stunt. It is a live, on-chain demonstration of how high-value coordination can happen with verifiable, cryptographic guarantees.

“Large on-chain deals are still coordinated through private DMs, informal escrow, and reputation-based trust,” said Todd, Founder of GOTPROOF. “This introduces unnecessary risk and opacity exactly when clarity matters most. By locking real capital into a transparent Proof contract with a single, enforceable condition, we’re showing the industry what trustless coordination actually looks like.”

In a recent interview, when asked what GOTPROOF plans to do if the WIF deployer claims the $250,000, Todd replied: “Big things planned.”

The Proof contract is fully verifiable on-chain. The original WIF deployer is invited to submit their wallet at any time to trigger the automatic release. The commitment is real - and irreversible until the condition is met.

GOTPROOF is building the foundational infrastructure for verifiable action in crypto and beyond. The protocol enables three core primitives:

• Proof of Spend - Verify payments, subscriptions, payroll, and expenses on-chain

• Proof of Ownership - Tokenize and verify asset ownership with cryptographic attestations

• Proof of Execution - Demonstrate that commitments and actions occurred exactly as stated

These tools replace trust and reputation with mathematical proof, unlocking new forms of coordination between creators, businesses, protocols, and users without centralized intermediaries.

For more information, visit gotproof.xyz

