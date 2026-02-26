EducationDynamics has been named a 2026 Google Premier Partner

Lenexa, Kansas, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In February, Google recognized the achievements of top-performing digital marketing partners across the globe by awarding Premier Partner status as part of the Google Partners program. EducationDynamics has been named a 2026 Premier Partner, which means:

They’re among the top 3% of Google Partners participants in their respective countries, signaling their leading expertise in Google Ads, as well as their ability to forge new client relationships and support their clients’ growth.

They’re listed on the Google Partners directory, which helps potential clients find top Premier Partners like EducationDynamics on their own dedicated page.

They receive exclusive benefits that promote client growth and success with Google Ads.

About Google Partners

The Partners program is designed for advertising agencies and third parties that manage Google Ads accounts on behalf of other brands or businesses. Its mission is to empower companies by providing them with innovative tools, resources, and support to help their clients succeed and grow online.

About EducationDynamics

EducationDynamics is the strategic partner for higher education institutions that are done settling for the status quo. We fuse brand, marketing, communications and enrollment into one integrated force, because aligning revenue and reputation is no longer optional — it’s survival. Powered by one of the most robust first-party datasets in higher ed, we don’t just advise on strategy; we activate and execute. If you’re ready to rethink the future of higher education, we’re ready to help you build it. For more information, visit: educationdynamics.com.