Paul Mueller Company and Springfield Public Schools Announce Welding & Grinding Youth Apprenticeship Partnership

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Mueller Company and Springfield Public Schools (SPS) formally announced a Welding and Grinding Registered Youth Apprenticeship partnership during the February 24, 2026, Springfield Public Schools Board of Education meeting, marking a significant step forward for advanced manufacturing workforce development in Missouri.

Paul Mueller Company’s partnership supports Missouri’s only stainless welding and grinding pathway and creates a direct bridge between classroom instruction and paid industry experience. As the state's largest school district, Springfield Public Schools plays a vital role in preparing students for high-demand careers. Mueller—one of the world’s largest and most innovative stainless steel manufacturers—brings more than 85 years of manufacturing leadership to the initiative.

Brandon Adamick, Sales & Marketing and Research & Product Development Director for Paul Mueller Company, addressed the Board and community during the meeting.

“We are thrilled to partner with Springfield Public Schools and the Missouri Department of Labor to launch a Welding and Grinding [registered] youth apprenticeship program,” Adamick said. “Paul Mueller Company has been a cornerstone employer in the community since 1940. We place the highest value on enhancing the quality of life for coworkers and the community. This program advances both commitments.”

Through the partnership, participating students, beginning at age 17, will have the opportunity to earn up to $25 per hour while gaining hands-on experience in stainless steel welding and grinding, and earning valuable education credits. The apprenticeship follows the nationally recognized Registered Apprenticeship model, which emphasizes paid employment, structured on-the-job learning, industry-aligned training, and portable credentials.

“This partnership embodies our vision in action,” Adamick added. “By collaborating with Missouri’s largest public school system, we are creating meaningful opportunities for students while strengthening the skilled workforce that supports manufacturing in southwest Missouri.”

The Welding and Grinding Registered Youth Apprenticeship program reinforces Paul Mueller Company’s long-standing commitment to developing skilled trades, operational excellence, and community investment. It also reflects a shared focus on building a sustainable talent pipeline that supports both student success and regional economic strength.

Paul Mueller Company designs and manufactures stainless steel processing equipment and heat transfer solutions for the food, beverage, dairy, pharmaceutical, chemical, nuclear, and industrial markets worldwide. Headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, the company operates manufacturing facilities in Missouri, Iowa, and the Netherlands.

Press Contact: Brandon Adamick | Paul Mueller Company | Springfield, MO 65802

(417) 575-9000 badamick@paulmueller.com | paulmueller.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/03720d7a-5b20-43bc-ae03-80953aaa718e