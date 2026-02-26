WTW appoints Han Wei Fong as new Country Leader for Singapore

SINGAPORE, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, today announced the appointment of Han Wei Fong as Country Leader for Singapore, effective 1 March 2026.

Han Wei will hold dual capacity, continuing his current position as Head of Health & Benefits, Singapore, alongside his new country leadership responsibilities.

Han Wei joined WTW in September last year and brings deep industry experience in health and benefits consulting and broking to WTW. He plays a key role in leading the development and growth of the firm’s Health & Benefits business in Singapore, with a strong focus on delivering exceptional value to clients through innovative employee benefits design and implementation.

Commenting on the appointment, Luke Ware, Head of Asia, said: “I am very pleased that Han Wei has stepped into this expanded leadership role. He brings a strong track record in building high-performing teams and delivering meaningful outcomes for clients. Since joining WTW, he has demonstrated a clear commitment to collaboration, operational excellence and talent development.

“I am confident that, as Country Leader of Singapore, Han Wei will continue to strengthen our position across our business segments and support our colleagues to deliver strong results for our clients, as well as build a culture that makes WTW the best place for our people to succeed.”

Han Wei has over 15 years of experience in the industry, including managing multi-country deliverables for portfolios of global and regional companies in Asia. Prior to WTW, he has led businesses in global broking implementation, retirement advisory, benefits plan design review and benchmarking, alternative financial strategy, merger and acquisition, and actuarial claims analytics.

