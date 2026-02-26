Crypto News: Pepeto Announces Presale Tops $7.33 Million As Bitcoin Reclaims $70,000 and Bull Run Start

Dubai, UAE, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pepeto announced today that all three core trading tools received major upgrades as the presale officially crossed $7.33 million in total funding. The update comes as Bitcoin reclaimed the $70,000 level after weeks of extreme selling pressure. PepetoSwap, the Pepeto Bridge, and the Pepeto Exchange all entered advanced demo stages with faster routing, expanded chain support, and a refined trading interface. With Bitcoin climbing and the broader crypto market turning green, Pepeto's timing couldn't be sharper.

Crypto News: Pepeto Presale Accelerates as Bitcoin Breaks Back Above $70,000

Bitcoin just reclaimed $70,000 after crashing below $60,000 earlier this month. That's a bounce of more than 15% in days. As reported by CoinDesk, the recovery came after cooling U.S. inflation data and $616 million in back to back ETF inflows led by Fidelity and BlackRock. The Fear and Greed Index had dropped to 10. That's deeper fear than the FTX collapse in 2022. But Bitcoin recovered anyway. It always does. The pattern hasn't changed in fifteen years. Bitcoin drops hard. Weak hands sell. Institutional money buys the dip. Then the entire crypto market follows.

That's exactly what's happening now. Bitcoin's recovery above $70,000 signals the worst is likely over. And when Bitcoin goes up, altcoins and especially meme coins tend to go up even faster.

Pepeto Positions for Meme Coin Season as Dogecoin History Repeats

Every major Bitcoin rally triggers the same chain reaction. First Bitcoin moves. Then Ethereum follows. Then meme coins explode. It happened in 2017. It happened in 2021. And it's setting up again right now.

Look at what Dogecoin did last time. Bitcoin crossed $40,000 in early 2021. Within weeks, Dogecoin rocketed from $0.007 to $0.73. That's over 10,000% driven entirely by Bitcoin's surge plus Elon Musk. Musk tweeted about Dogecoin constantly. Tesla accepted DOGE for merchandise. SpaceX funded a satellite mission in Dogecoin. As CoinDesk reported just weeks ago, Musk replied 'maybe next year' when asked about putting Dogecoin on the moon through SpaceX. That comment put DOGE back in headlines overnight. Musk still holds Bitcoin and Dogecoin personally. Tesla carries over 11,500 BTC worth more than $1 billion. When Bitcoin rallies, Elon Musk pulls meme coin attention right back.

Pepeto Offers What Dogecoin Can't at This Stage of the Cycle

Here's the thing about Dogecoin right now. It sits at $18 billion market cap. It's down 90% from its peak. Even a huge rally gives holders maybe 3x to 5x. That's decent. But it's not the kind of return that changes lives. The biggest gains in crypto don't come from buying what already pumped. They come from buying before the listing. That means presales.

A presale is when a project sells tokens at a fixed low price before going live on exchanges. Early Dogecoin buyers paid fractions of a penny. SHIB launched at twelve zeros. Those coins created millionaires. But only for people who got in first.

Pepeto Announces Advanced Demo Upgrades Across Swap Bridge and Exchange

Pepeto sits at $0.000000184 right now. Six zeros. Still in presale. Still before exchange listing. And unlike most presale tokens with nothing but a whitepaper, Pepeto just upgraded three working demos.

PepetoSwap now runs faster routing for quicker trades. The Pepeto Bridge expanded its cross chain testing across multiple networks. The Pepeto Exchange refined its interface for smoother order flow. All three are testable at pepeto.io right now. On top of that, a Pepe original cofounder backs the project. Binance listing is confirmed. Dual security audits from SolidProof and Coinsult protect every investor. Zero percent buy and sell tax.

Pepeto also offers 212% staking APY. Put in $3,000 and earn $6,420 a year just for holding. That's a nice bonus. But the real upside is the price itself. A $50 million market cap after listing turns 10,000 into a million dollar. SHIB reached $40 billion with zero products. So the question is: How could Pepeto do less ?

Pepeto Presale Enters Final Phase as Bitcoin Rally Signals Go Time

The presale has raised over $7.33 million and it's past 70% filled. Once it closes, there are no second chances at $0.000000186. Bitcoin is back above $70,000. The crypto market is turning green. Meme coin season follows every time. The people who got rich on Dogecoin didn't buy at $18 billion. They bought before anyone noticed. That window is open right now with Pepeto.

About Pepeto

Pepeto is a meme coin building real trading infrastructure for the meme economy. With PepetoSwap, a cross chain bridge, and a dedicated exchange, Pepeto combines culture with working technology.



