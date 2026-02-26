Enphase Energy Shareholder Alert: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against Enphase Energy, Inc. - ENPH

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until April 20, 2026 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Enphase Energy, Inc. (“Enphase” or the “Company”) (NasdaqGM: ENPH), if they purchased or otherwise acquired the Company’s securities between April 22, 2025 and October 28, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

Enphase Energy investors should visit us at https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-enph-3/ or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

Enphase Energy and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) the Company had overstated its ability to manage its channel inventory; (ii) the Company had overstated its ability to offset the impacts resulting from the termination of the Residential Clean Energy Credit pursuant to Internal Revenue Code Section 25D; and (iii) as a result, the Company overstated its financial and operational prospects.

The case is Tripathi v. Enphase Energy, Inc., No. 26-cv-01380.

