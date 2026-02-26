SoundHound AI Establishes New Innovation Hub in Bengaluru to Accelerate Global Agentic AI Expansion

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoundHound AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOUN), a global leader in voice and conversational AI, today announced the opening of its new state-of-the-art innovation hub in Bengaluru, India. The expansion marks a significant milestone in the company’s evolution to scale agentic AI globally, positioning SoundHound at the epicenter of India’s rapidly accelerating AI economy.

The opening coincides with a period of historic momentum for the Indian technology sector. As the country reinforces its role as a global AI powerhouse, SoundHound’s new Bengaluru hub will serve as a critical engine for the company’s next wave of innovation, including continued advancement of its next generation agentic AI platform .

SoundHound provides enterprise-grade voice and conversational AI solutions across industries including retail, healthcare, financial services, automotive, restaurants, insurance, government, and more. Its agentic AI technology enables AI agents to collaborate seamlessly to complete complex, multi-step workflows across customer touchpoints – including voice, SMS, webchat, email, smart devices, social media, contact centers, and in-vehicle systems. Today, SoundHound powers millions of products and services worldwide, enabling billions of AI interactions each year for leading global brands.

With the addition of Bengaluru, SoundHound continues to expand its global footprint, joining offices in Beijing, Berlin, Franklin, MA, New Providence, NJ, New York, NY, Paris, Santa Clara, CA, Seoul, and Toronto.

“Bengaluru is a global magnet for world-class AI talent, and our new office here is more than just a workspace, it’s an innovation hub where the future of human-to-AI interaction is being built,” said Keyvan Mohajer, CEO & Co-Founder of SoundHound AI. “With the region’s increasing focus on digital transformation and intelligent automation, we are proud to deepen our roots in this ecosystem and contribute to the global AI revolution.”

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI (Nasdaq: SOUN), a global leader in voice and conversational AI, delivers solutions that allow businesses to offer superior experiences to their customers. Built on proprietary technology, SoundHound’s voice AI delivers best-in-class speed and accuracy in numerous languages to product creators and service providers across retail, financial services, healthcare, automotive, smart devices, and restaurants. The company’s groundbreaking AI-driven products include Smart Answering, Smart Ordering, Dynamic Drive-Thru, and the Amelia Platform, which powers AI Agents for enterprise. In addition, SoundHound’s Agentic AI for Automotive and Autonomics, a category-leading operations platform that automates IT processes, have enabled SoundHound to power millions of products and services, and process billions of interactions each year for world-class businesses.