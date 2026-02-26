Messaging Security Market to Surpass USD 36.82 Billion by 2033, Driven by Escalating Phishing and Ransomware Threats | SNS Insider

Austin, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Messaging Security Market size was valued at USD 10.51 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 36.82 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 16.96% over 2026-2033.

The Messaging Security Market growth is propelled by increasing cyber threats, phishing and ransomware attempting to infiltrate business communications. The rise of remote work and trend toward BYOD (Bring Your Device) has only broadened the attack surface, causing systems to be more vulnerable.





The U.S. Messaging Security Market size is projected to grow from USD 3.99 Billion in 2025 to reach USD 13.99 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 16.20%.

Increased phishing and business email compromise (BEC) attacks, cloud-based email platform adoption, stricter data protection laws, the rise of remote and hybrid work models, and growing enterprise investments in AI-powered email security solutions and advanced threat intelligence are the main drivers of growth.

Segmentation Analysis:

By End-Use

The corporate segment accounted for the largest revenue share of about 77% in 2025 due to the growing reliance on secure digital communication across enterprises. The residence segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of about 19.35% over 2026-2033, owing to the growing usage of personal e-mail, messaging applications, and smart devices.

By Type

The email segment dominated the messaging security market share of about 73% in 2025, primarily due to being the most prominent communication channel for conducting cyberattacks. The instant SMS segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 18.85% over 2026-2033, owing to the rapid growth of mobile-based communications in e-commerce, banking, and customer service interactions.

By Deployment

The cloud segment held the largest revenue share of about 63% in 2025 and is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 17.63% over 2026-2033. This dominance and rapid growth are due to the accelerated adoption of cloud-based communication platforms by enterprise customers which offer scalable, flexible and lower-cost deployment options.

By Product

The email protection segment captured the highest revenue share of about 48% in 2025 and is also anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 18.34% over 2026-2033. This growth is primarily driven by the continued prevalence of email is the most common medium for phishing, malware and ransomware attacks.

Regional Insights:

Due to its sophisticated IT infrastructure, high level of cybersecurity awareness, and widespread usage of digital communication technologies, North America accounted for almost 39% of messaging security revenue in 2025.

Owing to its high smartphone penetration, high Internet connectivity, and rapid digital transformation, Asia Pacific is expected to develop at the fastest CAGR of almost 18.91% between 2026 and 2033. Organizations must implement secure messaging systems in light of the rise in cyberattacks in emerging countries, the widespread use of cloud computing in business, and the rising awareness of data privacy compliance.

Widespread Cloud Adoption and Remote Work Culture are Propelling Market Expansion Globally

The need for integrated cloud-native messaging security is growing as more businesses adopt cloud-hosted solutions, such as Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, and Slack. The attack surface has been significantly expanded by remote and hybrid work modes, adding to this complexity and making it more difficult to safeguard endpoints and their communications. Organizations today seek cloud-native security that is comparable to cloud infrastructure in terms of scalability, flexibility, and consistency. Cloud solutions are ideally suited for an organization looking to reduce risk and guarantee compliance in a decentralized digital environment because they provide a decentralized approach that protects in real time, can be managed with a single policy, and have automated upgrades and patches applied.

Key Companies:

Microsoft Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Proofpoint, Inc.

Trend Micro Incorporated

Barracuda Networks, Inc.

McAfee, LLC

Symantec Corporation

Mimecast Limited

Forcepoint LLC

Sophos Ltd.

F-Secure Corporation

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Trustwave Holdings, Inc.

Open Text Corporation

Egress Software Technologies Ltd.

Agari Data Inc.

Valimail

Hornetsecurity GmbH

GreatHorn Inc.

Recent Developments:

In 2025, Barracuda XDR now integrates Cisco Secure Endpoint via API, enabling unified endpoint data visibility in the Barracuda XDR dashboard for enhanced threat detection and response

In 2023, Cisco Systems, Inc. unveiled its new XDR solution and enhanced Duo MFA at RSA Conference to rapidly detect advanced cyber threats and automate response across IT systems.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Market Driving Factors Analysis – helps you understand the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges shaping the growth of the messaging security market and influencing vendor strategies and adoption trends.

– helps you understand the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges shaping the growth of the messaging security market and influencing vendor strategies and adoption trends. Pestle Analysis – helps you evaluate the political, economic, social, technological, legal, and environmental factors impacting market expansion, regulatory compliance, and enterprise security investments.

– helps you evaluate the political, economic, social, technological, legal, and environmental factors impacting market expansion, regulatory compliance, and enterprise security investments. Porter’s Five Forces Model – helps you assess competitive intensity by analyzing supplier power, buyer power, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and rivalry among existing market players.

– helps you assess competitive intensity by analyzing supplier power, buyer power, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and rivalry among existing market players. Cybersecurity Adoption Trends – helps you identify how organizations are increasing investments in email, messaging, and collaboration security to protect against phishing, malware, and data breaches.

– helps you identify how organizations are increasing investments in email, messaging, and collaboration security to protect against phishing, malware, and data breaches. Competitive Landscape & Strategic Positioning – helps you gauge the strength of leading vendors through analysis of their market presence, product capabilities, partnerships, and recent developments in messaging security solutions.

