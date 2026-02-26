SolCex Enters Major Expansion Phase Following Two Years of Secure, Continuous Operation

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SolCex today announced the beginning of a major expansion phase, marking a structural milestone for the rapidly growing cryptocurrency exchange. After more than two years of continuous live operation without a single security breach or hack, the company is now accelerating its growth strategy with a series of product launches, infrastructure upgrades, and ecosystem expansions designed to position SolCex as a future Tier 1 global exchange.

Since its inception, SolCex has taken a foundation-first approach. Rather than prioritizing aggressive marketing, the team focused on stability, security architecture, infrastructure strength, compliance positioning, and product depth. With that groundwork firmly established, SolCex is now transitioning into a high-execution growth cycle aimed at building a billion-dollar market cap ecosystem.

Foundation Built on Security and Infrastructure

For more than two years, SolCex has operated continuously without a single security breach or hack — a rare achievement in the digital asset industry. During this period, the platform has grown to over 50,000 registered users, achieved exclusively through its web-based exchange.

This milestone was reached without the support of a mobile application, demonstrating strong organic demand, product-market fit, and infrastructure reliability. With a solid and active user base already established, SolCex now prepares to significantly expand its global reach.

Immediate Product Expansion and Multi-Chain Growth

SolCex also just launched SolCex Savings, introducing structured yield opportunities directly within the platform. Users can allocate assets and generate passive returns while remaining entirely inside the SolCex ecosystem. Designed for sustainability and long-term capital efficiency, the product expands the exchange beyond traditional spot trading. SolCex Staking is also live with more than $900,000 worth of $SOLCEX staked.

Simultaneously, SolCex is implementing a major multi-chain infrastructure upgrade, adding support for BSC, ETH, SUI, and additional networks. This integration increases liquidity access, expands asset diversity, and enhances scalability.

Trading fees are also being adjusted to a competitive low-fee structure. Lower friction is expected to increase participation, strengthen trading activity, and deepen overall liquidity. A new batch of curated coin listings will further expand trading opportunities, positioning listings as direct growth engines for volume and ecosystem expansion.

Ecosystem Incentives, Education, and User Experience

This week, SolCex continues its rollout with a structured VIP Airdrop Program. To date, 18,000 USDT worth of tokens have already been distributed within the ecosystem. The upcoming airdrop operates under a VIP framework requiring a minimum holding of 400,000 SOLCEX, reinforcing the company’s focus on rewarding long-term aligned participants.

A redesigned platform interface will begin deployment, delivering performance upgrades, refined architecture, and a premium user experience. In parallel, a new staking pool offering competitive APY launched independently from Savings, creating two structured earning models that offer greater flexibility and capital participation.

SolCex Academy will also go live on the official website, reflecting the company’s commitment to education as a core pillar of sustainable growth. The initiative aims to provide structured learning resources, helping users better understand markets, tools, and ecosystem dynamics.

An affiliate program launching in the coming days will offer strong referral commissions, alongside structured collaborations with selected KOLs aligned with responsible, long-term expansion. Comprehensive documentation — including the whitepaper, user guide, FAQ, token utility overview, and security framework — will be released to further strengthen transparency and informed participation.

March Milestones: Mobile, Futures, and Launchpad

March represents a major structural milestone for SolCex.

The official SolCex mobile application launches on March 3, initially available on Google Play, on iOS via TestFlight followed by the App Store release, and within the Solana dApp Store through Seeker integration.

Having already surpassed 50,000 users through its web platform alone, the launch of the mobile application positions SolCex to tap into billions of global mobile users. This expansion significantly increases accessibility and unlocks a new growth channel that is expected to accelerate user acquisition and ecosystem participation.

Exchange listings on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko will follow once the mobile application is fully live across both major app stores, aligning public data visibility with full product deployment.

Futures trading is targeted for launch in March, introducing leveraged trading capabilities, expanded liquidity depth, and greater capital efficiency. The SolCex Launchpad will also go live in March, providing structured access to early-stage token opportunities designed to benefit SOLCEX holders and stimulate long-term ecosystem growth.

Expanding Beyond Crypto: Multi-Asset Vision

Looking ahead to April, SolCex plans to introduce stock trading functionality i.e AAPL, AMZN, GOOGL, etc. and even commodities like Gold and so, expanding beyond crypto-only infrastructure toward multi-asset integration bridging digital and traditional financial markets.

Additional developments remain underway, including enhanced swap privacy functionality, a decentralized exchange option, the SolCex Terminal for optimized Solana meme token trading, and the SolCex Card, currently in documentation preparation for Visa submission to enable real-world payment integration under structured regulatory oversight.

With a secure foundation, over 50,000 web-based users, and a full-scale mobile rollout targeting global adoption, SolCex has formally entered its execution phase — transitioning from infrastructure building to accelerated international expansion across product depth, accessibility, liquidity, and market positioning.

For more information, visit our official website at https://solcex.cc , follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SolCex_Exchange , and join our Telegram community at https://t.me/Solcex_Exchange .

About SolCex

SolCex is a next-generation cryptocurrency exchange built with a foundation-first philosophy focused on security, stability, and long-term scalability. Operating live for over two years without a single security breach or hack, SolCex delivers spot trading, yield products, and expanding multi-chain infrastructure within a unified ecosystem. With a roadmap spanning mobile trading, futures, launchpad access, and multi-asset integration, SolCex is positioned to evolve into a Tier 1 global exchange designed for sustainable growth and institutional-grade performance.

