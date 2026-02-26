Inbank unaudited financial results for Q4 and 12 months of 2025

In 2025, Inbank’s consolidated net profit increased to €19.2 million, up 57% year-on-year. Return on equity (ROE) improved to 12.3% for the full year. In Q4 2025, Inbank earned a net profit of €6.1 million, increasing 339% year-on-year, and ROE for Q4 reached 14.7%.

In 2025, total net income reached €85.1 million, increasing 13% year-on-year, while operating expenses remained broadly flat at €46.3 million. As a result, net profit increased 57% to €19.2 million and return on equity improved to 12.3%. The cost-income ratio improved to 54.4%.

In 2025, Inbank’s originated volume grew by 10% year-on-year to a record €770 million. Growth was driven by strong performance in Central and Eastern Europe, where originated volume increased 23% to €309 million, while Baltics volumes grew 3% to €462 million.

Merchant solutions remained the largest segment, reaching €272 million in originated volume, increasing 7% year-on-year, driven mainly by strong Buy Now, Pay Later demand across the Baltics. Green financing was the strongest contributor to growth, increasing 65% to €146 million, supported by demand in Poland. Direct lending increased 33% to €119 million. Car financing originated volume declined 15% to €178 million, while rental services remained stable at €54 million. Both car financing and rental volumes were significantly impacted by the introduction of Estonia’s car tax at the beginning of 2025.

By year-end, Inbank’s loan and rental portfolio grew 11% year-on-year to €1.28 billion, while customer deposits increased 11% year-on-year to €1.3 billion. Total assets reached €1.58 billion at the end of 2025.

Credit quality remained within target throughout the year, with annual credit costs at 1.59% of the average loan and rental portfolio.

Inbank’s capital position remained strong. As of 31 December 2025, the total capital ratio stood at 18.81% and the CET1 ratio at 14.13%.

By the end of 2025, Inbank had 900,000 active customer contracts and over 6,000 active retail merchants.

Results for Q4 2025

In the fourth quarter, results were impacted by a one-off positive effect from the reassessment of Polish tax assets and a low comparison base from the prior year. Excluding the positive tax effect in Poland, Q4 2025 net profit would have been €4.6 million and ROE 11.0%.

In Q4 2025, Inbank’s total net income amounted to €21.8 million, up 5% year-on-year. Operating expenses increased to €12.2 million, reflecting continued investments in growth and platform development. Expenses were up 7% from the previous quarter and down 14% year-on-year.

In Q4 2025, originated volume reached €203 million, representing an 8% year-on-year increase. Merchant solutions remained Inbank’s largest sales segment in Q4, reaching €77 million in originated volume, representing a 22% year-on-year increase, driven by Buy Now, Pay Later demand across the Baltics.

Green financing grew 48% year-on-year and reached €37 million, supported by sustained demand in Poland. Direct lending reached €30 million, increasing 29% year-on-year. Auto marketplaces and dealer financing totalled €42 million, decreasing 25% year-on-year, and rental services generated €17 million, decreasing 18% year-on-year. Both segments were significantly impacted by the introduction of Estonia’s car tax at the beginning of 2025 and a higher comparative base in Q4 2024.

Credit impairment losses were 1.64% of the average loan and rental portfolio in Q4.

In October, Inbank issued €8 million of new Tier 2 bonds at an interest rate of 6.25%. In December, Inbank issued €5.3 million in new shares through a direct offering, strengthening the Group’s capital base.

In December, Inbank increased its stake in Mobire Group to 100%, becoming the sole owner of the Baltics’ leading full-service car rental company.

Priit Põldoja, CEO of Inbank, comments:

“Inbank closed 2025 with solid underlying momentum. The year was, in many respects, one of two halves. In the first quarter, we were still recovering from the higher interest rates and slower growth of 2024. In the spring, we decided to accelerate our growth ambitions and increased sales across most markets and product groups. As a result, originated volume grew by 10% to a record €770 million, and we increased net profit by 57% year-on-year, marking our 14th consecutive year of profitability.

Against the backdrop of accelerating business volumes in Central and Eastern Europe and declining market interest rates, we improved margins and kept operating expenses under control, while credit costs remained within our target range. The fourth quarter results were impacted by a one-off positive tax effect in Poland and a low comparison base. Strong sales across core products, improved profitability, and continued progress in product development and new partnerships position Inbank well for 2026.”

Key financial indicators as of 31.12.2025

Total assets €1.58 billion

Loan and rental portfolio €1.28 billion

Customer deposits €1.3 billion

Total equity €171 million

Net profit €19.2 million

Return on equity 12.3%

Consolidated income statement (in thousands of euros)

Q4 2025 Q4 2024 12 months 2025 12 months 2024 Interest income calculated using effective interest method 32,604 32,495 127,646 121,441 Interest expense -13,618 -13,662 -53,404 -53,949 Net interest income 18,986 18,833 74,242 67,492 Fee and commission income 161 51 216 366 Fee and commission expenses -1,178 -1,053 -4,586 -4,690 Net fee and commission income/expenses -1,017 -1,002 -4,370 -4,324 Rental income 10,706 9,004 39,418 32,478 Sale of assets previously rented to customers 3,542 3,735 16,015 15,849 Other operating income -77 -762 0 0 Depreciation of rental assets -4,927 -4,076 -18,438 -14,471 Other operating expenses -2,130 -1,653 -7 -7 Cost of assets sold previously rented to customers -3,352 -3,558 -15,045 -15,243 Net rental income/expenses 3,762 2,690 14,737 11,977 Net gains/losses from financial assets measured at fair value 31 186 337 9 Foreign exchange rate gain/losses 54 -17 193 365 Net gain/losses from financial items 85 169 530 374 Total net income 21,816 20,690 85,139 75,519 Personnel expenses -5,609 -5,260 -22,472 -19,986 Marketing expenses -1,041 -885 -3,983 -3,071 Administrative expenses -3,602 -5,263 -12,670 -14,547 Depreciation, amortization -1,966 -2,807 -7,202 -8,513 Total operating expenses -12,218 -14,215 -46,327 -46,117 Share of profit from associates 0 0 0 663 Impairment losses on loans and receivables -5,253 -5,197 -19,338 -16,355 Profit before income tax 4,345 1,278 19,474 13,710 Income tax expense 1,709 100 -317 -1,497 Profit for the period 6,054 1,378 19,157 12,213 Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Currency translation differences 55 -16 -180 -288 Total comprehensive income for the period 6,109 1,362 18,977 11,925



Consolidated statement of financial position (in thousands of euros)

12/31/25 12/31/24 Assets Cash and cash equivalents 144,541 153,191 Mandatory reserves at central banks 28,859 25,156 Due from other banks 10,004 0 Investments in debt securities 59,393 46,724 Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss 94 27 Loans and receivables 1,152,136 1,041,542 Other financial assets 3,610 4,569 Tangible fixed assets 113,835 98,069 Right of use assets 20,469 20,551 Intangible assets 33,492 31,560 Other assets 6,300 9,718 Deferred tax assets 7,299 4,707 Total assets 1,580,032 1,435,814 Liabilities Customer deposits 1,301,052 1,171,359 Financial liabilities measured at fair value through profit or loss 265 503 Other financial liabilities 51,601 58,137 Current tax liability 193 62 Deferred tax liability 1,350 533 Other liabilities 5,735 5,618 Subordinated debt securities 48,866 52,046 Total liabilities 1,409,062 1,288,258 Equity Share capital 1,178 1,152 Share premium 60,166 54,849 Statutory reserve 115 109 Other reserves 1,153 1,329 Retained earnings 108,358 90,117 Total equity 170,970 147,556 Total liabilities and equity 1,580,032 1,435,814



Inbank is a financial technology company with an EU banking license that connects merchants, consumers and financial institutions on its next generation embedded finance platform. Partnering with more than 6,000 merchants, Inbank has 900,000+ active contracts and collects deposits across 7 markets in Europe. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Additional information:

Styv Solovjov

AS Inbank

Head of Investor Relations

+372 5645 9738

styv.solovjov@inbank.ee

