The report was prepared by a panel of 10 members who tested 45+ products across 12 metrics, analyzed 150+ third-party lab reports, and reviewed 2,400+ customer feedback on online forums like Reddit and Quora.

Budpop’s ranking reflected the panel’s preference for consistency across batches, vegan ingredients, organic hemp use, and keeping total THC well below the federal 0.3% limit.

What Are THC Gummies and Why Are They Gaining Popularity?

THC gummies are bite-sized treats infused with hemp-derived THC. They are gaining popularity among all THC products owing to their convenient and controlled consumption format. They are easy to dose, portable, discreet, and they work well for beginners who can split each piece to start with lower doses.

Upon consumption, gummies travel through the digestive tract, breaking down in the stomach, being processed by the liver, and entering the bloodstream 45-60 minutes after intake. The onset is slow, making it ideal for social settings, and the effects can last up to 8 hours in some cases.

About Sarasota Magazine & Their Ranking Criteria

Sarasota Magazine has been releasing the annual “ best THC gummy ” rankings since 2019 for 2.3 million U.S. readers. Their reports are prepared by a 10-member testing panel comprising certified sommeliers, lab technicians, and industry analysts, who generally use the following evaluation criteria:

Potency Accuracy: Verification of labeled THC content across a minimum of three production batch samples.





Ingredient Quality: Use of organic US-grown hemp with natural flavoring agents. Absence of pesticides as well as synthetic additives.





Manufacturing Standards: Production within FDA-registered facilities and adherence to cGMP guidelines.





Federal Compliance: Independent third-party lab testing to ensure the total THC content does not exceed 0.3%.





Independent third-party lab testing to ensure the total THC content does not exceed 0.3%. Consumer Satisfaction: At least 1,000+ positive reviews for effectiveness, consistency, and flavor, in the last 6 months.

Why Sarasota Magazine Ranked Budpop #1 for Best THC Gummies

Budpop scored 96.7 out of 100 on Sarasota Magazine's evaluation matrix, outperforming the category average of 76.3 by 18.4 points. The brand excelled in all five critical assessment areas.

Key Ranking Factors

Potency Accuracy: Lab testing revealed Budpop maintained 2.1% variance between advertised and actual THC content, the lowest among all 47 brands tested. Their infusion method delivered cannabinoids with 98% uniformity across batches, while spray-applied competitors showed 15-23% hot-spot variance in side-by-side testing.

Lab testing revealed Budpop maintained 2.1% variance between advertised and actual THC content, the lowest among all 47 brands tested. Their infusion method delivered cannabinoids with 98% uniformity across batches, while spray-applied competitors showed 15-23% hot-spot variance in side-by-side testing. Flavor Consistency: Blind taste tests with 50 participants rated Budpop's natural fruit flavors 8.7/10, compared to the category average of 6.4/10. Batch-to-batch flavor testing across 30 samples showed 96% consistency, compared with 71% of the industry standard.

Blind taste tests with 50 participants rated Budpop's natural fruit flavors 8.7/10, compared to the category average of 6.4/10. Batch-to-batch flavor testing across 30 samples showed 96% consistency, compared with 71% of the industry standard. Onset Speed: User experience data from 520 reports confirmed 45-60 minute onset windows in 84% of cases, matching expected digestive absorption timelines. No significant deviation was found across different potency levels or product types.

User experience data from 520 reports confirmed 45-60 minute onset windows in 84% of cases, matching expected digestive absorption timelines. No significant deviation was found across different potency levels or product types. Ingredient Quality: Lab analysis confirmed 100% organic hemp sourcing with zero pesticide detection across 20 batch samples. Budpop uses natural fruit extracts for color, and eliminates all 12 common artificial additives found in competitor products.

Lab analysis confirmed 100% organic hemp sourcing with zero pesticide detection across 20 batch samples. Budpop uses natural fruit extracts for color, and eliminates all 12 common artificial additives found in competitor products. Lab Transparency: Third-party Certificates of Analysis were available for all the batches. COAs covered potency verification, pesticide screening (8+ compounds), heavy metal testing (4+ elements), and federal compliance confirmation, meeting all documentation requirements.

How to Choose the Best THC Gummies

Sarasota Magazine also outlined five key factors buyers can consider to choose the best THC gummies themselves.

Potency Selection

Match the gummies' strength to the individual's THC tolerance. Beginners can start with 2.5-5mg, intermediate users can safely take 10-15mg per serving, while regular, high-tolerance buyers can settle for 20-50mg+.

Third-Party Lab Testing

Buyers must check for a full-panel Certificate of Analysis (COA) verified by third-party labs. They demonstrate potency accuracy, screen for pesticides and metals, and confirm compliance with the legal 0.3% total THC limit.

Cannabinoid Balance

For a more balanced, entourage effect, buyers can consider THC blends. CBD+THC gives balanced effects. CBN helps sleep. THC-A, THC-P, and HHC offer stronger experiences.

Ingredient Quality

Also, for a first-time user, it’s important to consider organic hemp, natural flavors and colors, vegan options with pectin, no artificial additives, and real fruit extracts in the ingredients.

Brand Reputation

To assess a brand's reputation in the industry, buyers can check its manufacturing standards, customer reviews and ratings, industry awards, transparent testing, and customer service.

How to Dose THC Gummies Safely

To ensure safe use, the Sarasota Magazine report also provided a safe dosing guide based on user experience level.

Beginner to Advanced Dosing Guide

First timers can start with 2-5mg. If the gummy is higher-potency, it can be cut into smaller pieces. After the first serving, it’s best to wait at least two hours for the full effects to kick in. The experts suggested increasing the doses slowly only if the effects after the peak are underwhelming. For experienced users with a higher tolerance, doses, based on the Sarasota Magazine report, can range from 10-20mg or more.

A few other dosage tips highlighted in the report were:

For stronger effects, take the gummy on an empty stomach

Stay hydrated

Don't drive or use machinery.

If the effects feel overwhelming, immediately stop taking more, stay calm, and rest in a comfortable place. Consider CBD to reduce effects.

Keep gummies away from children and pets.

Legal & Compliance Overview

The report confirmed the legal status of THC gummies as of 2026. Under the Farm Bill 2018, THC gummies are now federally legal only if they are hemp-derived and contain total THC content (Delta 9 THC, Delta 8 THC, THCA, and other variants) below 0.3% per serving or 0.4 mg per jar. Local laws differ from state to state.

Editorial Summary or Quote from Sarasota Magazine

Sarasota Magazine officially justified Budpop’s top rank in these words:

“Budpop earned the top spot by performing well in every category. Their advanced infusion process ensures even, consistent dosing, unlike spray-applied products. They use vegan, plant-based formulas made with organic hemp and natural ingredients, setting a high standard for the industry.

Third-party lab testing and full federal compliance gave us confidence in their safety and accuracy. Customer reviews consistently praised the benefits for stress relief, sleep support, and more. In our assessment, the brand sets the bar too high for premium Delta-9 edibles in 2026.”

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Are THC gummies legal?

Yes, hemp-derived THC gummies are federally legal under the 2018 Farm Bill when containing 0.3% or less Delta-9 THC. State laws vary, so check local regulations before buying.

How long do the effects of Budpop gummies last?

Effects typically last 6-8 hours, starting 45-60 minutes after eating. Duration depends on dose, tolerance, and metabolism. Some people feel the effects for more than eight hours.

Can THC gummies be used for sleep?

Yes. THC gummies help you relax and fall asleep faster. Budpop offers sleep formulas with CBN and Indica blends designed for nighttime use.

How should THC gummies be stored?

Keep in the original container in a cool, dry place, away from sunlight, heat, kids, and pets. You can freeze them in airtight containers to extend shelf life.

Can I take THC gummies daily?

Many people use THC gummies daily for potential pain and stress relief, or sleep support. Start with low doses and talk to a doctor, especially if using for medical reasons or taking other medications.

Conclusion: Why Budpop Deserves #1 Ranking

Sarasota Magazine ranked Budpop #1 for premium Delta 9 edibles after a full quality review. The brand stood out for consistent potency, vegan formulas made with organic hemp, and natural ingredients with no artificial additives. Third-party lab testing and federal compliance reinforced product safety, while strong customer reviews showed clear market trust.

