Molecular Partners Announces Participation in March Investor Conferences and Upcoming 2025 Financial Results

ZURICH-SCHLIEREN, Switzerland and CONCORD, Mass., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molecular Partners AG (SIX: MOLN; NASDAQ: MOLN), a clinical-stage biotech company developing a new class of custom-built protein drugs known as DARPin therapeutics (“Molecular Partners” or the “Company”), today announced its attendance and presentations at upcoming investor conferences.

Molecular Partners will also issue its full-year 2025 financial report, along with its Annual Report, on March 12, 2026.

Details of the events:

TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference

Boston, MA, March 2-4, 2026

Molecular Partners CEO Patrick Amstutz will take part in a fireside chat on Monday, March 2 at 2.30-3.00 pm ET (8.30-9.00 pm CET).

Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference 2026

Miami, FL, March 9-11 March, 2026

Molecular Partners CEO Patrick Amstutz will take part in a fireside chat on Monday, March 9 at 4.20-4.50 pm EDT (9.20-9.50 pm CET).

Full Year 2025 Financial Results Announcement

Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 4.00 pm EDT (9.00 pm CET).

Both fireside chats will be made available on the Company’s website under the investor section.

About Molecular Partners AG

Molecular Partners AG (SIX: MOLN, NASDAQ: MOLN) is a clinical-stage biotech company pioneering a novel class of protein drugs known as DARPin therapeutics, for medical challenges other treatment modalities cannot readily address. Molecular Partners leverages the key properties of DARPins to design and develop differentiated therapeutics for cancer patients, including targeted radiopharmaceuticals and next-generation immune cell engagers. The Company has proprietary programs in various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development, as well as programs developed through partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies and academic centers. Molecular Partners, founded in 2004, has offices in both Zurich, Switzerland and Concord, MA, USA. For more information, visit www.molecularpartners.com and find us on LinkedIn and Twitter / X @MolecularPrtnrs

For further details, please contact:

Seth Lewis, SVP Investor Relations & Strategy

Concord, Massachusetts, U.S.

seth.lewis@molecularpartners.com

Tel: +1 781 420 2361

Laura Jeanbart, PhD, Head of Portfolio Management & Communications

Zurich-Schlieren, Switzerland

laura.jeanbart@molecularpartners.com

Tel: +41 44 575 19 35

