Corbion announces strong full-year 2025 results with +26.7% organic Adjusted EBITDA growth, +63.3% EPS growth, and €90.8 million in FCF; announces special dividend

Corbion, the Amsterdam-listed sustainable food-ingredients company that champions preservation through application of science, today publishes its results for the year ending 31 December 2025.

Key highlights annual results 2025: Organic sales growth: +2.2% (Q4: +5.4%) Volume/mix: +3.4%

(Q4: +8.8%) Price: -1.2%

(Q4: -3.4%) Sales: € 1,267.4 million (Q4: € 310.2 million) Adjusted EBITDA: € 204.3 million (Q4: € 48.0 million) Adjusted EBITDA organic growth of +26.7% Operating profit: € 116.5 million, an organic increase of +66.1% Cash flow from operating activities: € 160.9 million Free Cash Flow: € 90.8 million EPS increased +63.3% to €1.29 Proposal to distribute a dividend of €1.00 per share consisting of a regular dividend of € 0.64 per share and a special dividend of € 0.36 per share





Outlook FY 2026: Organic sales growth: +3-6% Adjusted EBITDA margin: ~17% Free Cash Flow: ~€ 85-90 million









€ million* FY

2025 FY

2024 FY growth FY

Organic growth Q4 2025 Q4 2024 Q4 growth Q4

Organic growth Sales 1,267.4 1,288.1 -1.6% +2.2% 310.2 315.2 -1.6% +5.4% Adjusted EBITDA 204.3 175.0 +16.7% +26.7% 48.0 39.3 +22.1% +39.9% Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 16.1% 13.6% 15.5% 12.5% Operating profit 116.5 77.3 +50.7% +66.1% 25.1 15.2 +65.1 % +92.8%

*Continued operations

Commenting on today’s results, Olivier Rigaud, CEO, stated: “I am pleased to announce a strong set of results and recognize the excellent delivery of our teams. In 2025, we met our ambitious growth targets for sales and organic Adjusted EBITDA, and again exceeded our Free Cash Flow goal.

We are proposing to distribute a dividend of € 1.00 per share comprising a regular dividend of € 0.64 per share and a special dividend of € 0.36 per share, underscoring our commitment to consistent shareholder returns.

In Functional Ingredients & Solutions, full-year positive volume/mix drove sales growth, supported by momentum in natural preservation and shelf-life extension. I am proud that our teams lifted Adjusted EBITDA margins by +230 bps through cost and complexity reductions and by developing specialty products in faster-growing natural and label-friendly applications.

Health & Nutrition also delivered strong full-year results, with high-single-digit percent volume/mix growth in the segment overall with all three businesses contributing. Q4 saw particularly strong volume/mix growth (+40%). Pricing declined due to temporarily lower fish oil prices and greater exposure to short-term contracts in aquaculture. The segment delivered solid sales growth and a Q4 adjusted EBITDA margin of ~30% and full-year Adjusted EBITDA margin of 32.5%, supported by high-margin solutions and continued portfolio expansion—demonstrating the value of our products and the resilience of our business model.

Following the announcement at the Capital Markets Day in November 2025, we have started to execute a plan to sell our interest in the TotalEnergies Corbion joint venture.”

