Expansion of the elderly care home “Tartu Südamekodu” in Tartu County

On February 25, 2026, the fund’s subsidiary EfTEN Ermi OÜ and Tartu Südamekodu OÜ reached an agreement on the expansion of the elderly care home located at Ermi tn 13, Tila village, Tartu municipality, Tartu County. As a result, 72 additional beds will be added.

The “Tartu Südamekodu” elderly care home, developed through the parties’ previous cooperation, has been providing services to clients since August 2024 and currently comprises 180 beds. By the end of last year, the facility had reached full occupancy.

It is planned to apply for a building permit for the construction of the extension in the second quarter of 2026 and then conduct a construction procurement, with the aim of completing the extension by June 2027. Tartu Südamekodu will then rent out the entire part of the building under construction. The estimated cost of the extension is approximately 2.75 million euros, plus VAT.





