AS Tallinna Sadam unaudited financial results for the year 2025 and Q4

 | Source: AS Tallinna Sadam AS Tallinna Sadam

Sales revenue of Tallinna Sadam in 2025 was 119 million euros. Adjusted EBITDA was close to 57 million euros and profit more than 22 million euros. Comparing to the preceding year sales revenue decreased slightly by –0.8% but adjusted EBITDA increased by +6% and profit by +17%. Sales revenue in the fourth quarter was more than 29 million euros, adjusted EBITDA was 11 million euros and profit 3.6 million euros. Comparing to the same period last year sales revenue increased by +1.3%, adjusted EBITDA decreased by –8% and profit by –16%. During 2025 we invested the total of above 33 million euros, of which 12 million euros were invested in the fourth quarter.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, the number of passengers increased by +0.9% (+1.0% full year) and cargo volumes by +6% (+5% full year), the number of vessel calls decreased by –4.8% (full year the same as in 2024). In shipping, we saw growth in the number of vehicles by +7% (+3.5% full year), the number of passengers by +4.5% (+1.2% full year) and trip number by +0.3% (–0.6% full year). The icebreaker Botnica was charted 53% of time in the fourth quarter, which is –3.9% less than last year (–19% full year).

“We are satisfied with the results of the year, as adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and profit have increased while the turnover remained similar to the comparable year. Sales revenue increased in the fourth quarter, but profit decreased. The results have been affected by higher repair costs due to their postponement to the last quarter. The most important event at the end of the year was completion of the multifunctional quay in Paldiski South Harbour, which now has received a use permit. We are also delighted about the successful winter cruise season in terms of growth in cruise ship calls and passenger numbers,” commented Valdo Kalm, the Chairman of the Management Board.

Tallinna Sadam management will present the financial results of the Group at webinars on 26 February, including webinar in Estonian starting at 10.00 (EEST) (link to EST webinar) and webinar in English starting at 11.00 (EEST) (link to ENG webinar).

Materials related to the interim report can be found attached to this notice and on our website: https://www.ts.ee/en/investor/interim-reports/
https://www.ts.ee/en/investor/presentations/.

Key figures (in million EUR):

 Q4Q4+/–12M12M+/–
 20252024%20252024%
Revenue29.228.81.3118.7119.6–0.8
Adjusted EBITDA11.212.2–8.556.553.16.4
Adjusted EBITDA margin38.4%42.5%–4.147.6%44.4%3.2
Operating profit4.85.9–19.432.729.112.2
Income tax0.00.00.0–5.4–3.173.3
Profit for the period3.64.3–16.322.519.217.3
Investments12.45.413133.238.8–14.4


 31.12.202531.12.2024+/–
Total assets622.1629.9–1.2%
Interest bearing debt173.7184.8–6.1%
Other liabilities67.567.40.1%
Equity380.9377.60.9%
Number of shares263.0263.00.0%

Major events in Q4:

  • Cruise season extended into winter
  • Construction of the multifunctional quay in South Paldiski Harbour was completed
  • EU supports construction of Tallinna Sadam onshore power supply for cruise ships  
  • The Competition Authority approved the price list of Tallinna Sadam electricity network charges
  • MPG Agro Production OÜ returned property in Muuga Harbour
  • Ports of Tallinn and Stockholm signed a memorandum of understanding
  • Successful mission of the icebreaker Botnica in the arctic waters of Canada
  • Changes in the Board of TS Shipping OÜ
  • Extention of the powers of the Board Member in OÜ TS Laevad

Revenue
Revenue decreased by EUR 0.9 million, i.e. –0.8%, in 2025 and amounted to EUR 118.7 million. The decline in revenue was primarily driven by a decrease in charter fee revenue (icebreaker Botnica). In addition, sales of other services and sales of electricity declined. A positive impact on revenue came from increased vessel dues and lease income. Passenger fees, cargo charges and revenue from ferry services between mainland Estonia and the major islands also increased. By revenue stream, the largest increase was recorded in vessel dues, which rose by EUR 2.5 million (+8.0%) to EUR 34.1 million. The growth in vessel dues was driven by an increased number of tanker and container vessel calls. At the same time, both vessel types had, on average, larger capacity. Although the number of passenger vessel calls in the Cargo harbours segment decreased, the vessels replacing those that departed had larger capacity, resulting in higher vessel dues revenue. In the Passenger harbours segment, growth was supported by an increased number of cruise and passenger vessel calls. Operating lease income increased by EUR 0.4 million (+3.0%) to a total of EUR 14.6 million. Lease income grew in all segments except the segment Other. The increase was mainly recorded in the Cargo and Passenger harbours segments, primarily due to indexation of tariff rates. Revenue from passenger fees increased by EUR 0.3 million (+2.9%) to EUR 12.2 million. The growth in passenger fee revenue was supported by an increase in passenger numbers (+1.0%) and the indexation of fees in the first half of the year. Revenue from ferry services increased by EUR 0.2 million (+0.6%) to EUR 36.4 million. The increase in revenue was positively affected by the indexation of tariffs based on Estonian labour and consumer price indices, while a lower fuel price index had a negative impact. The number of trips remained largely unchanged compared to the previous year (–0.6%). Revenue from cargo charges also increased by EUR 0.2 million (+2.8%) to EUR 6.9 million in connection with higher cargo volumes (+5.1%). Other revenue streams declined. Charter fee revenue decreased significantly by EUR 4.0 million (–33.6%) to EUR 7.9 million. The number of charter days of the icebreaker Botnica was 42 days lower, and charter fees also declined due to lower daily rates for project-based work. Revenue from other services decreased by EUR 0.4 million, resulting from the shorter charter period of the icebreaker Botnica, which in turn reduced revenue from catering and accommodation services. Within other services, revenue from advertising sales also declined. Revenue from electricity sales decreased by EUR 0.2 million (–4.8%) to EUR 4.4 million. Electricity revenue declined mainly due to lower sales volumes of network services and electricity, as well as a decrease in the electricity exchange price. Other revenue increased by EUR 0.6 million (+32.2%) to EUR 2.3 million in 2025. Other revenue was positively affected by the transfer of land in Muuga Harbour in 2025 for the construction of the Rail Baltica Muuga railway station.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, revenue increased by 1.3% to EUR 29.2 million. Despite of a decrease in the number of vessel calls, vessel dues revenue increased by 10.3%. Vessel dues growth in the Cargo harbours segment was driven by an increase in visits by large tankers and bulk carriers, and in the Passenger harbours segment by an increase in the number of cruise ships. Revenue also increased from ferry services, operating lease income and passenger fees. Revenue from cargo charges decreased (–17.2%). Although cargo volumes increased, in the fourth quarter the cargo charges were affected by IFRS 15-related adjustments – in the first half of 2024, possible contract penalties for some operators were not fully anticipated. In the fourth quarter of 2024, these penalties were recognised, resulting in the corresponding revenue being recorded at the end of the year. In 2025, the revenue from penalties was accounted for evenly throughout the year. Revenue also declined from charter fees due to a lower number of Botnica charter days. In addition, revenue from other services and electricity sales decreased. Revenue from other services was impacted by lower advertising sales in the Passenger harbours segment.

EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA increased by EUR 3.4 million (+6.4%) to EUR 56.5 million, with growth recorded in the Cargo and Passenger harbours segments. The increase in adjusted EBITDA in the Cargo harbours segment was driven by primarily revenue growth, and a decrease in the impairment of financial assets. The improvement in the adjusted EBITDA of the Passenger harbours segment was supported by revenue growth, which exceeded the growth in operating and personnel expenses. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter decreased by EUR 1.0 million (–8.5%) year-on-year. The adjusted EBITDA margin for the year increased from 44.4% to 47.6%, while in the fourth quarter it declined from 42.5% to 38.4%.

Profit
Profit before tax grew by EUR 5.6 million (+25.1%) to EUR 27.9 million in 2025. Profit before tax grew more than operating profit because net finance costs decreased (EUR –2.6 million). The positive impact of finance costs was offset to the extent of EUR 0.5 million by lower profit from the equity-accounted associate Green Marine. The dividend declared in the second quarter of 2025 in the amount of EUR 19.2 million gave rise to income tax expense of EUR 5.4 million, which was EUR 2.3 million larger than in the previous year. Although the amount of dividends remained unchanged, the dividend tax rate increased in 2025, and the reduced rate for regularly paid dividends was abolished. Profit for 2025 amounted to EUR 22.5 million, an increase of EUR 3.3 million (+17.3%). Fourth-quarter profit was EUR 3.6 million (EUR –0.7 million, –16.3%).

Investments
In 2025, the Group invested EUR 33.2 million, which was EUR 5.6 million, i.e. 14%, less than in the previous year. Investments in infrastructure assets related to harbour management, acquisition of non-current assets and improvements to existing infrastructure totalled EUR 29.1 million. Investments in the icebreaker Botnica amounted to EUR 0.5 million and investments in the Ferry segment to EUR 3.7 million. The largest investment in 2025 was related to the completion of the new multifunctional quay and the 10-hectare hinterland area at Paldiski South Harbour (with minor finishing works carried over to early 2026). The largest investments at Muuga Harbour were in quay reinforcement. The most significant of these related to the smooth handling of large container vessels and enabling the future provision of onshore power (to a lesser extent, investment in the onshore power supply solution was initiated). Investment also continued in transferring building automation to a new system.
In the Ferry segment, the main investments included the replacement of main engines on the ferry Leiger and planned dry-dock maintenance for the ferries Tiiu, Regula, and Piret. At Old City Harbour, investments continued in the design of the new Terminal A, the Terminal A exterior area, the main building, and the parking garage. In addition, significant investments were made to improve passenger vessel traffic (at quay 13). Investments were also made in software development. For the icebreaker Botnica, the main investment was dry-dock maintenance. Investments of the fourth quarter amounted to EUR 12.4 million (+130.9%). The largest investment was in the construction of the Paldiski quay.

Interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position:

In thousands of euros31 December 202531 December 2024
ASSETS  
   
Current assets  
Cash and cash equivalents31 99317 213
Bank deposits with maturities exceeding 3 months022 000
Trade and other receivables8 05512 512
Inventories552695
Total other current assets40 60052 420
Non-current assets held for sale2124 190
Total current assets40 81256 610
   
Non-current assets  
Investments in associates2 6382 664
Investment properties14 06914 069
Property. plant and equipment562 254554 280
Intangible assets2 2902 238
Total non-current assets581 251573 251
Total assets622 063629 861
   
   
LIABILITIES  
   
Current liabilities  
Loans and borrowings73 00112 185
Provisions1 8951 771
Government grants 19 27122 146
Taxes payable943906
Trade and other payables11 7127 780
Total current liabilities106 82244 788
   
Non-current liabilities  
Loans and borrowings100 700172 650
Government grants 31 44731 995
Other payables2 2172 815
Total non-current liabilities134 364207 460
Total liabilities241 186252 248
EQUITY  
Share capital at par value263 000263 000
Share premium44 47844 478
Statutory capital reserve23 84823 304
Retained earnings49 55146 831
Total equity380 877377 613
Total liabilities and equity622 063629 861

Interim condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss:

     
In thousands of euros Q4 2025 Q4 2024
 2025		2024
     
Revenue29 15228 791118 687119 587
Other income3095792 2971 737
Operating expenses–10 280–9 477–36 412–40 427
Impairment of financial assets–102–125–17–805
Personnel expenses–7 391–7 061–26 555–25 722
Depreciation, amortisation and impairment–6 792–6 625–25 008–24 833
Other expenses–101–134–288–389
Operating profit4 7955 94832 70429 148
     
Finance income and costs    
Finance income180197973900
Finance costs–1 289–1 857–5 773–8 257
Finance costs – net–1 109–1 660–4 800–7 357
     
Share of profit (+)/ loss (–) of an associate accounted for under the equity method –102–4–26487
Profit before income tax3 5844 28427 87822 278
     
Income tax00–5 415–3 125
Profit for the period3 5844 28422 46319 153
Attributable to owners of the Parent3 5844 28422 46319 153
     
Basic and diluted earnings per share (in euros)0.010.020.090.07

Interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows:

   
In thousands of euros20252024
   
Cash receipts from sale of goods and services130 750126 612
Cash receipts related to other income8045
Payments to suppliers–46 018–50 431
Payments to and on behalf of employees–25 363–23 864
Payments for other expenses–328–304
Income tax paid on dividends–5 415–3 325
Cash from operating activities53 70648 733
   
Purchases of property. plant and equipment –30 676–38 981
Purchases of intangible assets–484–599
Proceeds from sale of property. plant and equipment4 88517
Government grants received47915 317
Interest received959804
Net change in deposits with maturities exceeding 3 months22 000–22 000
Cash used in investing activities–2 837–45 442
Redemption of debt securities–7 650–7 650
Proceeds from loans received030 000
Repayments of loans received–3 066–10 466
Dividends paid–19 199–19 000
Interest paid–6 173–8 655
Other payments related to financing activities–1–40
Cash from/used in financing activities–36 089–15 811
NET CASH FLOW14 780–12 520
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period17 21329 733
Change in cash and cash equivalents14 780–12 520
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period31 99317 213

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region. In addition to passenger and freight services. Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands. and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and offshore services in Estonia and projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine. which provides waste management services.

Additional information:

Angelika Annus
Head of Investor Relations
Tel +372 5649 6230
angelika.annus@ts.ee

