Phonak ambassadors spotlight hearing health for the next generation on World Hearing Day

STÄFA, Switzerland, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phonak, a global leader in innovative hearing solutions, will mark World Hearing Day on March 3 with a global campaign across three continents, putting youth hearing health at the center of the conversation. Together, with its three international ambassadors, Phonak inspires children and teens to protect their hearing, understand the risks of hearing loss, and feel confident to dream big with the support of modern hearing technology.

According to the World Health Organization, around 90 million children aged 5–19 live with hearing loss worldwide. Many cases remain undiagnosed or preventable, with lasting impact on speech and language development, learning, confidence, and social inclusion. This year’s World Hearing Day focuses specifically on the youth and the importance of early action.

Phonak ambassadors are using their voices and platforms to reach the next generation, encouraging them to protect what is precious: their hearing — and reminding young individuals with hearing loss that technology enables them to fully participate in life and pursue their goals without barriers. On World Hearing Day, large-scale digital displays and installations will spotlight the importance of hearing care in iconic public spaces including Antwerp Central Station, Belgium; Shibuya Crossing, Japan; and Times Square, United Sates making their messages visible to millions of people.





Professional basketball player and EuroLeague champion Emma Meesseman will kick off Phonak’s World Hearing Day campaign in Belgium on February 26, encouraging young people to take ownership of their health and build lifelong habits that protect their hearing. “I’m passionate about empowering kids to be their own health advocates,” said Emma.

“They can make smart choices early, especially when it comes to their hearing. I’m proud to use my platform to raise awareness about hearing loss and reduce the stigma around it.”





Legendary guitarist and co-founder of the rock band Mr. Big Paul Gilbert brings the message to Japan on February 28, highlighting how musicians and music fans alike must protect their hearing to continue doing what they love.

Through high-impact displays in Shibuya, Paul encourages kids and teens to understand the risks of noise exposure and adopt healthy listening habits, proving that protecting hearing today safeguards tomorrow’s passions.

Principal dancer at the New York City Ballet Sara Mearns will star in the campaign in New York City’s Times Square on March 2, sharing a message of confidence. She emphasizes that hearing challenges should never limit ambition and that today’s hearing technology enables people to stay connected, confident, and fully engaged in life.

“At Phonak, we are proud that Emma, Paul, and Sara are using their visibility and influence to bring hearing health into everyday conversations worldwide,” said Oliver Frank, Vice President of Phonak Marketing. “By placing this message in global landmarks, we want as many people as possible to recognize that hearing care is not optional, it is a public health priority, especially for our next generation.”

Together, Phonak and its ambassadors share one message:

Never stop dreaming. Care for your hearing.

To learn more about Phonak’s World Hearing Day campaign and meet Phonak ambassadors, visit https://www.phonak.com/en-int/meet-our-ambassadors

Follow the ambassadors on Instagram: @emma_meesseman @paulgilbert_official @saramearns

