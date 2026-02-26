Aalberts N.V.: Aalberts reports full year results 2025

Utrecht, 26 February 2026

highlights

(before exceptionals)

revenue EUR 3,091 million; organic revenue decline 2.5%

EBITA EUR 410 million; EBITA margin 13.2%

earnings per share before amortisation EUR 2.61

free cash flow EUR 361 million

innovation rate at 20%; SDG rate at 71%





CEO statement

“Our performance in 2025 has been impacted by macroeconomic uncertainties, continued softness of our end markets, and geopolitical disruptions. We responded decisively to market conditions, implementing measures to restore sustainable performance and confirmed to be a resilient company.

We protected our added value margin and managed cost inflation, realised a strong reduction of inventories, decreased our capital expenditure, drove operational efficiency and innovation, made progress with our greenfield projects and business development. As a result of our focus, we report a strong free cash flow”, said Stéphane Simonetta.

“We made good progress rebalancing our portfolio with three acquisitions (in America for industry and building, and in Southeast Asia for semicon) and three transactions in Europe as part of our divestment programme.

Our sustainability commitments are on track with a SDG rate at 71%. Last year marked the first phase of our ‘thrive 2030’ strategy - a foundation for future growth.”

dividend and share buyback

To the General Meeting, we propose a cash dividend of EUR 1.15 over 2025.

In addition, we announce a EUR 75 million share buyback programme, commencing on 27 February 2026 and running until 9 October 2026, for the purpose of repurchasing and subsequently cancelling shares, reinforcing our dedication to enhancing shareholder value.

outlook

Based on current market conditions we expect improvements on organic revenue growth and EBITA margin in 2026. We will continue to deploy our strategic actions as per our ‘thrive 2030’ strategy.



webcast

A webcast will take place on 26 February 2026, starting at 9:00 am CET.

The webcast and presentation can be accessed via aalberts.com/webcast2025

contact

+31 (0)30 3079 302 (from 8:00 am CET)

investors@aalberts.com

