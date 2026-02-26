Low Voltage Circuit Breaker Market Size to Hit $33.38 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Low Voltage Circuit Breaker Market Size & Growth Insights:

The Low Voltage Circuit Breaker Market Size was valued at USD 13.13 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 33.38 billion by 2035 and grow at a CAGR of 9.78 % over 2026-2035.

Impact of Urbanization and Infrastructure Expansion on Low-Voltage Circuit Breaker Demand Drives Market Expansion

One of the main reasons influencing the need for low-voltage circuit breakers is the rapid expansion of urban infrastructure and urbanization. The need for energy in residential, commercial, and industrial structures rises as cities grow. The need for low-voltage circuit breakers as a safety and protection measure at electrical installations and new construction is increased by the rise in power consumption. These circuit breakers play a vital role in preventing damage to costly equipment and preserving fire safety by shielding circuits from overloads, short circuits, and other electrical problems. Increased urbanization results in the construction of more public, commercial, and residential infrastructure, all of which use the most electricity. In industrial settings, low voltage circuit breakers are also crucial for safeguarding against costly equipment damage or fusing to preserve the power supply.

Market Size and Growth Projections:

Market Size in 2025: USD 13.13 Billion

Market Size by 2035: USD 33.38 Billion

CAGR: 9.78% from 2026 to 2035

By Type: Miniature Circuit Breaker held the largest share of 50% in 2025

In 2025, Asia-Pacific dominates the market with 38% revenue share

Low Voltage Circuit Breaker Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Miniature Circuit Breaker, Molded Case Circuit Breaker, Air Circuit Breaker)

• By Application (Energy Allocation, Shut off Circuit, Others)





Challenges of Integrating Smart Features in Low Voltage Circuit Breaker May Impede Market Growth Globally

It is technically difficult to include smart features, such as defect detection, remote monitoring, and Internet of Things integration into low-voltage circuit breakers, particularly in existing electrical networks. Compatibility between the new and existing systems is another requirement for retrofitting these systems, and it could be costly. The requirement for the smart circuit breakers to integrate seamlessly with other network devices, including sensors and control units, adds even more complication to the installation procedure. Furthermore, technicians must possess specialized expertise and training to operate smart circuit breakers, which goes beyond what is needed for conventional circuit breakers.

Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

In 2025, the Miniature Circuit Breaker (MCB) type contributed approximately 50% to the revenue generated in the Low Voltage Circuit Breaker Market due to its extensive usage in residential, commercial, and small-scale industrial setups. Additionally, the development of smart MCBs with capabilities such as remote monitoring and IoT integration has further increased their popularity.

By Application

In 2025, the Energy Allocation segment leads the Low Voltage Circuit Breaker Market, accounting for around 57% of the total market revenue as the demand for efficient power distribution in both renewable energy and conventional power grids is increasing. The increasing use of renewable energy sources such as solar and wind energy also increases the demand for low voltage circuit breakers.

Regional Insights:

With over 38% of the market revenue in 2025, the Asia Pacific region dominated the low voltage circuit breaker market. Rapid urbanization, infrastructure development, and rapidly expanding industries in nations, such as China, India, and Southeast Asia are driving the Asia Pacific market.

North America is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the Low Voltage Circuit Breaker Market from 2026 to 2035. This growth is driven by high renewable energy and smart grid investments new infrastructure.

Recent Developments:

February 2024 : ABB Electrification Service launched a new initiative to replace outdated circuit breakers with intelligent digital versions, boosting energy capacity by up to 20% and cutting operational costs by 30%, while extending the equipment’s lifespan by 30 years.

: ABB Electrification Service launched a new initiative to replace outdated circuit breakers with intelligent digital versions, boosting energy capacity by up to 20% and cutting operational costs by 30%, while extending the equipment’s lifespan by 30 years. March 2024: Schneider Electric introduced the MasterPacT MTZ Active, a cutting-edge low voltage air circuit breaker at Data Centre World in London. This innovative product enables real-time power monitoring, enhances energy efficiency, and accelerates sustainability goals for critical industries, such as data centers, offering a QR code solution for quick issue identification and resolution.

