valantic FSA appoints Christian K. Schwarz as Managing Director for Payments

Frankfurt, Germany, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- valantic FSA, a leading provider of payments and electronic trading workflow automation solutions to financial institutions, announces the appointment of Christian K. Schwarz as Managing Director, with responsibility for the firm’s Payments business.

In this role, Christian will lead the continued growth and development of valantic FSA’s payments offering, working with banks and financial institutions as they modernize payments operations and scale end-to-end transaction workflows.

Christian brings more than 25 years of international leadership experience across enterprise software and technology with a proven track record in building and scaling direct and partner-led businesses across EMEA. He has led organizations with P&L responsibility exceeding USD 150 million and is recognized for building high-performing, customer-focused teams.

The appointment reflects increasing demand from banks for automated, transparent and resilient payment workflows, as regulatory requirements evolve - including ISO 20022 adoption - and transaction volumes continue to grow.

Christian Schwarz, MD, Payments said: “Payments modernization is no longer just about processing efficiency. Banks need connected workflows that link data, decision-making and execution across the full transaction lifecycle.

valantic FSA is uniquely positioned at the intersection of technology, operations and regulation, and I’m excited to work with our clients and teams to further scale our payments offering and deliver tangible operational outcomes.”

Holger Wohlenberg, CEO of valantic FSA, commented:

“Payments is a strategic growth area and a core pillar of our business at valantic FSA. Christian brings deep enterprise software experience, a strong execution mindset and a clear focus on customer value. His appointment supports our ambition to scale our payments business and strengthen our role as a trusted partner to financial institutions.”

The appointment reflects valantic FSA’s continued investment in senior leadership as banks across Europe accelerate hybrid modernization strategies and seek partners focused on delivering compliant outcome-driven transformation.

About valantic FSA

valantic FSA automates trading, transaction and payment workflows at more than 100 firms in the financial services industry.

Our mission is to digitize, augment, and evolve the value streams within our clients’ organizations - delivering new levels of efficiency, insight, and agility so they can operate with confidence today, and adapt for the future.

With deep expertise across capital markets and payments, valantic FSA delivers modular, scalable solutions that connect data, decision-making, and execution across business-critical workflows.

https://www.valantic.com/fsa



