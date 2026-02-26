New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 8 May 2025 - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 8 May 2025

In connection with the opening of new ISINs under Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 8 May 2025, Nykredit issues new Final Bond Terms.

The Final Bond Terms for series 01E, 32G og 32H are stated below.

Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 8 May 2025 and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download in Danish and English. In the event of discrepancies between the original Danish text and the English translation, the Danish text shall prevail. The documents can be found on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.

Fixed-rate callable bonds

ISIN



Series Currency Coupon Loan payment profile Maturity DK0009552994 01E DKK 4% Annuity 01-10-2059 DK0009553026 01E DKK 4% Hybrid

(up to 10 year interest-only period) 01-10-2059 DK0009553109 01E DKK 4% Hybrid

(up to 30 year interest-only period) 01-10-2059 DK0009553299 01E DKK 3.5% Annuity 01-10-2059 DK0009553372 01E DKK 3.5% Hybrid

(up to 10 year interest-only period) 01-10-2059 DK0009553455 01E DKK 1% Annuity 01-10-2059 DK0009553539 01E DKK 3.5% Annuity 01-10-2049 DK0009553612 01E DKK 2% Annuity 01-10-2039

Floating rate bonds

ISIN



Series Currency Bond type Maturity IT/RF* DK0009553885 32H DKK Cibor3 + interest rate spread 01-10-2029 RF DK0009553968 32H DKK Cibor3 + interest rate spread 01-10-2029 RF DK0009554180 32H DKK Cibor3 + interest rate spread 01-10-2029 RF DK0009554263 32G DKK Cibor3 + interest rate spread 01-04-2029 RF DK0009554347 32H EUR Euribor3 + interest rate spread 01-10-2029 RF DK0009554420 32G EUR Euribor3 + interest rate spread 01-04-2029 RF DK0009554503 32G EUR Euribor3 + interest rate spread 01-10-2030 RF DK0009554693 32H DKK Cita6 + 0.55% 01-07-2029 RF DK0009554776 32H DKK Cibor3 + 0.10% (green) 01-10-2030 RF

* Interest- and refinancing Trigger (IT) / Refinancing Trigger (RF).

Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.

Attachment