New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 8 May 2025 - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

 | Source: Nykredit Realkredit A/S Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To                Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S        

New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 8 May 2025

In connection with the opening of new ISINs under Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 8 May 2025, Nykredit issues new Final Bond Terms.

The Final Bond Terms for series 01E, 32G og 32H are stated below.

Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 8 May 2025 and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download in Danish and English. In the event of discrepancies between the original Danish text and the English translation, the Danish text shall prevail. The documents can be found on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.

Fixed-rate callable bonds

ISIN

SeriesCurrencyCouponLoan payment profileMaturity
DK000955299401EDKK4%Annuity01-10-2059
DK000955302601EDKK4%Hybrid
(up to 10 year interest-only period)		01-10-2059
DK000955310901EDKK4%Hybrid
(up to 30 year interest-only period)		01-10-2059
DK000955329901EDKK3.5%Annuity01-10-2059
DK000955337201EDKK3.5%Hybrid
(up to 10 year interest-only period)		01-10-2059
DK000955345501EDKK1%Annuity01-10-2059
DK000955353901EDKK3.5%Annuity01-10-2049
DK000955361201EDKK2%Annuity01-10-2039

Floating rate bonds

ISIN

SeriesCurrencyBond typeMaturityIT/RF*
DK000955388532HDKKCibor3 + interest rate spread01-10-2029RF
DK000955396832HDKKCibor3 + interest rate spread01-10-2029RF
DK000955418032HDKKCibor3 + interest rate spread01-10-2029RF
DK000955426332GDKKCibor3 + interest rate spread01-04-2029RF
DK000955434732HEUREuribor3 + interest rate spread01-10-2029RF
DK000955442032GEUREuribor3 + interest rate spread01-04-2029RF
DK000955450332GEUREuribor3 + interest rate spread01-10-2030RF
DK000955469332HDKKCita6 + 0.55%01-07-2029RF
DK000955477632HDKKCibor3 + 0.10% (green)01-10-2030RF

* Interest- and refinancing Trigger (IT) / Refinancing Trigger (RF).

Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.

Attachment


Attachments

Samlet_UK
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading