Lleida.net renews its contract with Spain's SGAE as a registered email provider

Madrid, February 26. Spanish listed company Lleida.net has renewed its contract with Spain's General Society of Authors and Publishers (SGAE: Sociedad General de Autores y Editores) as a registered email provider.

The agreement is for a period of three years.

The SGAE is a private, non-profit Spanish organization committed to the collective defense and management of the intellectual property rights of more than 120,000 authors, music publishers, and heirs in the fields of music, audiovisual media, and the performing arts.

It collects and distributes royalties for the usage of cultural creations, managing a library of more than 80 million works.

As Sisco Sapena, CEO and founder of the company, explains: “SGAE is an iconic institution in Spain and we are proud to support its digital transformation with our registered communication solutions.”

“We have once again demonstrated our ability to meet the requirements of customers with top-level technological needs,” he adds.

Founded in 1995, Lleida.net is one of Europe's leading providers of certified notification, electronic contracting, and digital signature services.

The company holds more than 300 patents in over 60 countries covering certified notification, electronic contracting, and digital signature technologies.

