Organising the Dubai International Electric Vehicle Exhibition & Conference in November 2026

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is set to organise the inaugural Dubai International Electric Vehicle Exhibition and Conference 2026, scheduled to take place from 10th to 12th November 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, under the theme “Driving a Smart and Sustainable Mobility Future.” The event will bring together a broad spectrum of companies operating in the electric vehicle (EV) and sustainable mobility sector, alongside decision-makers, experts, and specialists from around the world.

The exhibition is expected to attract over 300 local and international companies, authorities, and organisations, showcasing their latest innovations and solutions in the fields of EV manufacturing and operation, as well as smart infrastructure. It will also bring together over 30 business partners from specialised entities operating in the sustainable transport sector and autonomous vehicle software. The event is anticipated to welcome more than 10,000 specialist visitors and interested participants, while the accompanying conference will feature a distinguished line-up of speakers, including leaders and experts in EVs, advanced technologies, and smart mobility.

Hosting this event is in line with RTA’s vision: ‘The World Leader in Seamless and Sustainable Mobility,’ and stems from its strategic direction to develop an integrated and safe transport system built on innovation and advanced technologies. The exhibition also aims to highlight the latest innovations and services that enhance customer experience in line with the top international practices. The exhibition further aligns with local and global trends to advance sustainable transport and accelerate the shift towards zero-emission mobility solutions. It reflects RTA’s future readiness and efforts to strengthen research, development and innovation, as well as to build a flexible technological infrastructure that supports the transition towards a more sustainable and efficient transport ecosystem.

The main objectives of the Dubai International Electric Vehicle Exhibition and Conference include supporting the national agenda and strategies aimed at the transition towards zero emissions, foremost among them the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy, the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy, and the UAE Net Zero Strategy 2050. The event also seeks to support RTA’s strategic goals and objectives, attract high-quality investments, and promote circular economy initiatives, particularly in the fields of recycling EV batteries and developing more efficient and sustainable solutions for the transport system.

Dubai International EV Conference and Exhibition offers government and private sector entities, investors, and individuals the opportunity to explore advanced solutions in sustainable and future mobility. These include electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft (eVTOL), drones, and autonomous systems. The event also serves as a global platform highlighting the latest technologies and innovations in the EV sector, including manufacturing technologies and equipment, battery management systems, hydrogen fuel cells, and sustainable energy solutions. This is complemented by smart infrastructure solutions, featuring the latest fast-charging technologies, solar energy panels, and the core components shaping the EV market.

The accompanying conference will feature a comprehensive programme of parallel activities, including specialised panel discussions, technical workshops, and hands-on demonstrations showcasing electric mobility solutions and future transport models. These activities aim to strengthen partnerships and accelerate opportunities for cooperation and investment between the public and private sectors in sustainable mobility. The programme will also include a hackathon designed to stimulate innovation and support the development of practical, scalable solutions.

For more information about exhibitors, conference sessions, and registration details, please visit: www.evworld.ae.

