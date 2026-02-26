Boskalis secures contract for the inter-array cable system at the Gennaker Offshore Wind Farm

Papendrecht, 26 February 2026

Royal Boskalis B.V. (Boskalis) in consortium with TKF Subsea Solutions B.V. (TKF) recently signed a contract with OWP Gennaker GmbH, as developed by Skyborn Renewables, for the supply and installation of approximately 140 kilometers of 66 kilovolt inter-array cables for the Gennaker Offshore Wind Farm (OWF) in the German Baltic Sea. As part of the scope, Boskalis and TKF will deliver the complete inter-array cable system connecting the future 63 wind turbine generators in the OWF. The cables will be manufactured in the Netherlands by TKF, after which Boskalis’ specialized cable-laying vessel BOKA Ocean will install the cables as of the end of 2027. The contract represents a value that is considered to be sizable(1)

With a planned capacity of 976.5 megawatts, the Gennaker OWF will become the largest offshore wind farm in the German Baltic Sea, supplying about one million households with clean energy. Commissioning of the OWF is planned for 2028.

Boskalis is already active on the Gennaker OWF through its subsidiary Heinrich Hirdes EOD Services GmbH, which is conducting an identification and clearance campaign for unexploded ordnance (UXO) within the OWF, for which is has mobilized its dedicated UXO vessel Kamara.

Boskalis’ strategy is aimed at leveraging on key macro-economic factors, which drive worldwide demand in our markets: expansion of the global economy, increase in energy consumption, global population growth and the challenges that go hand in hand with climate change. This project is related to the development of generating renewable energy due to climate change and increasing energy consumption.

(1) A sizable contract refers to a contract with a value of EUR 50-150 million.

