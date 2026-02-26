PetsTokyo Global Partners with LOOTaDOG to Launch World's First Care-Fi Ecosystem





Japanese pet care leader and blockchain platform join forces to solve industry's portable health record crisis

TOKYO and SYDNEY, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetsTokyo Global, a rapidly growing pet care operator with locations across Japan and Australia, today announced a strategic partnership with LOOTaDOG, a blockchain technology platform, to build the world's first "Care-Fi" ecosystem for portable pet health records.

THE PROBLEM

The pet care industry faces a critical infrastructure gap: pet health records don't travel with animals. When pet owners change veterinarians, move cities, or travel internationally, complete medical histories are lost—resulting in an estimated $2 billion in redundant diagnostics annually and potentially dangerous care gaps.

"I regularly hear from customers who moved from Tokyo to Sydney about the frustration of rebuilding their pet's medical history from memory," says Sugiura Hiroki, Principal Director at PetsTokyo. "One customer recently told me their new vet in Australia ordered $800 in redundant bloodwork because previous results were trapped in a Tokyo clinic's filing system."

THE SOLUTION

The partnership will deliver "PetFile," a comprehensive pet identity and health record system that follows animals throughout their lives across all care providers—veterinary, grooming, boarding, training, and beyond.

"For two years, we've watched our customers' relief when they visit any PetsTokyo location and staff already know their pet's complete history—dietary restrictions, anxiety triggers, medication schedules, grooming preferences," says Sugiura Hiroki, Principal Director at PetsTokyo. "That continuity isn't just convenient; it's essential for quality care. But our customers also visit other providers, travel internationally, move between cities. Their pets' histories shouldn't disappear at our network's edge. Partnering with LOOTaDOG allows us to extend the Japanese standard of comprehensive, continuous care beyond our own locations. Every pet deserves this level of attention, regardless of which provider they visit."

Unlike previous attempts to digitize pet records, PetFile combines physical infrastructure through PetsTokyo's 9 locations (expanding to 50 by 2027), blockchain technology ensuring security and owner control, an open API allowing any provider to join the network, and proven product-market fit with 100,000+ existing PetsTokyo customers.

"We've watched countless blockchain projects struggle because they built tokens before proving real-world utility. Our approach with PetsTokyo is the opposite—start with an established business serving 100,000 customers, then add technology that makes their experience genuinely better," explains Yuto Yokohama, Country Manager at LOOTaDOG. "PetsTokyo already operates the integrated care model we envision for the future. This partnership allows us to scale proven infrastructure rather than experiment with untested concepts. When pet owners can move between Tokyo and Sydney with complete health records traveling seamlessly, that's not a blockchain demo—it's Care-Fi delivering real value."

WHY IT MATTERS

The partnership addresses a universal pain point experienced by millions of pet owners. For pet owners, it delivers complete health records that follow pets throughout their lives, across providers and borders. For veterinarians, it provides access to comprehensive medical history enabling better care decisions. For groomers and boarders, it offers understanding of behavioral patterns, anxiety triggers, and special handling requirements. For the industry overall, it reduces redundant diagnostics, improves care continuity, and enhances customer relationships.

IMPLEMENTATION TIMELINE

Both companies will announce a detailed phased rollout plan shortly, outlining the technical integration timeline, PetFile beta launch schedule, API availability for third-party providers, and international expansion milestones aligned with PetsTokyo's growth to 50 locations.

The partnership is effective immediately, with both teams already collaborating on technical architecture and integration planning to ensure seamless deployment across PetsTokyo's existing network and future locations.

ABOUT PETSTOKYO GLOBAL

PetsTokyo Global operates integrated pet care facilities across Tokyo and Sydney, offering veterinary services, premium grooming, boarding, and training under one roof. Founded in 2023, the company serves 100,000+ registered customers with annual revenue of $10-25 million. PetsTokyo is expanding to 50 locations by 2027, bringing Japanese pet care standards to global markets.

Website: www.petstokyo.com

ABOUT LOOTADOG

LOOTaDOG is a blockchain platform building infrastructure for the emerging "Care-Fi" category—using technology to reward and incentivize quality pet care while ensuring data security and owner control. The platform partners with established pet care operators to enhance customer experiences through portable health records, community engagement, and transparent care tracking.

Website: www.lootadog.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Media Contact: ASGARD Media

E-mail: info@asgardmedia.agency

Disclaimer: This sponsored content is provided by the content provider and does not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. The information is shared for general informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency and mining-related activities carry risks, including the potential loss of capital, and readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and seek professional advice where appropriate. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose.The media platform and publisher assume no responsibility for any losses or claims arising from reliance on this content. GlobeNewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This article is provided on an “as-is” basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. The media platform assumes no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented. Any complaints, claims, or copyright concerns related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e1812df4-402c-4797-8a90-aa2a5206936f