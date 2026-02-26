Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market Size to Reach USD 140.02 Billion by 2035; Growth is Driven by the Increasing EHR Volumes Globally

Austin, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market size was valued at USD 20.57 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 140.02 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 21.14% over the forecast period of 2026-2035.

Rising expectations for early illness identification and value-based care delivery, government mandates for healthcare digitalization, and growing volumes of electronic health records (EHR) are driving the market's growth. As providers and payers become more concerned with lowering avoidable hospital readmissions and are more inclined to invest in data analytics infrastructure, this trend is also being driven by the increasing use of real-time patient monitoring technologies and the growing emphasis on operational efficiency in the healthcare industry.

Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size in 2025: USD 20.57 billion

Market Size by 2035: USD 140.02 billion

CAGR: 21.14% from 2026 to 2035

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2035

Historical Data: 2022–2024





Get a Sample Report of Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4730

The U.S. Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market was valued at USD 8.43 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 57.64 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 21.24% from 2026-2035.

Due to the extensive use of EHRs, federal regulations that allow for interoperable access to patient data, and a sophisticated healthcare IT infrastructure, the U.S. market for healthcare predictive analytics is the largest in the world. Increased provider and payer spending on value-based care technologies, high health insurance penetration rates, and government incentives all contribute to the market's expansion.

Government Mandates and Value-Based Care Adoption is Boosting the Market Growth Globally

The adoption of value-based care and government mandates are the main factors driving the growth of the healthcare predictive analytics market share. These include the interoperability provisions of the 21st Century Cures Act, CMS quality reporting requirements, and HIPAA regulations for greater patient data access and healthcare transparency. The market base, the uptake of cloud-based and AI-integrated analytics systems, and the overall market share worldwide are all growing as a result of these policies for clinical efficiency and healthcare digitization.

Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Application

The clinical segment accounted for the highest revenue share of approximately 35.62% in 2025, owing to strong healthcare provider reliance on quality benchmarking tools, patient care enhancement platforms, and clinical outcome analysis systems. The population health segment is anticipated to achieve the highest CAGR of nearly 22.38% during the 2026–2035 period, driven by the increasing demand for population risk management and patient engagement analytics as health systems transition toward value-based and accountable care models.

By End-Use

The providers accounted for the largest share of the healthcare predictive analytics market with about 52.14%, owing to their direct patient care responsibilities, regulatory compliance requirements for quality reporting, and significant investment capacity in digital health and analytics infrastructure. The life science industry segment is slated to grow at the fastest rate with a CAGR of around 22.76% throughout the forecast period of 2026–2035, as pharmaceutical companies, biotech firms, and contract research organizations seek advanced analytics platforms for drug discovery.

For a Personalized Briefing with Our Industry Analysts, Connect Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/4730

Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market Regional Insights:

With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.15%, the healthcare predictive analytics market is expanding at the fastest rate in Asia Pacific due to rising awareness of AI-driven healthcare solutions, government health IT modernization programs, and the development of digital health infrastructure in nations like China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

Due to its well-established health IT environment, strict requirements for clinical data access and interoperability, and growing provider awareness of the benefits of AI-powered analytics in care delivery and financial management, North America held the largest revenue share of the healthcare predictive analytics market in 2025, which is more than 44.72%.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market Report:

IBM Corporation (Watson Health)

Oracle Health (Cerner)

Optum, Inc. (UnitedHealth Group)

Epic Systems Corporation

SAS Institute Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Google LLC (Google Health)

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Philips Healthcare

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

Siemens Healthineers

McKesson Corporation

Inovalon Holdings, Inc.

Health Catalyst, Inc.

Cotiviti, Inc.

Apixio Inc.

Arcadia.io

Ayasdi AI LLC (SymphonyAI)

Zynx Health (Hearst Health)

Predixion Software

Streamline Health Solutions

Merative (formerly IBM Watson Health)

Veeva Systems Inc.

Nuvolo Technologies Corporation

Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market Recent Developments:

In January 2025 , IBM Corporation it expanded its healthcare AI portfolio with enhanced predictive analytics modules for population risk management and payer fraud detection, targeting large integrated delivery networks and health plan organizations across North America and Europe.

, IBM Corporation it expanded its healthcare AI portfolio with enhanced predictive analytics modules for population risk management and payer fraud detection, targeting large integrated delivery networks and health plan organizations across North America and Europe. In June 2024, launched an enhanced cloud-based predictive analytics suite featuring real-time inpatient demand forecasting and clinical outcome benchmarking capabilities across North American health systems, enhancing patient care and operational planning efficiency.

Purchase Single User PDF of Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4730

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

PLATFORM ADOPTION & PERFORMANCE BENCHMARKS – helps you understand predictive analytics deployment rates by organization type, average model accuracy across clinical use cases, feature utilization across clinical, financial, and operational analytics, and user satisfaction benchmarking to assess real world effectiveness and scalability.

– helps you understand predictive analytics deployment rates by organization type, average model accuracy across clinical use cases, feature utilization across clinical, financial, and operational analytics, and user satisfaction benchmarking to assess real world effectiveness and scalability. REGULATORY COMPLIANCE & INTEROPERABILITY METRICS – helps you evaluate adherence to ONC interoperability and AI transparency standards, FHIR API integration with EHR and claims systems, HIPAA security audit performance, and alignment with FDA AI or ML based Software as a Medical Device requirement to measure regulatory readiness.

– helps you evaluate adherence to ONC interoperability and AI transparency standards, FHIR API integration with EHR and claims systems, HIPAA security audit performance, and alignment with FDA AI or ML based Software as a Medical Device requirement to measure regulatory readiness. IMPLEMENTATION EFFICIENCY & ROI ANALYSIS – helps you analyze average deployment timelines and costs by organization size, staff training and adoption efficiency, and measurable impact on clinical cost savings and return on investment to determine operational value creation.

– helps you analyze average deployment timelines and costs by organization size, staff training and adoption efficiency, and measurable impact on clinical cost savings and return on investment to determine operational value creation. INTEGRATION & ECOSYSTEM CONNECTIVITY RATE – helps you identify the level of integration with EHR, telehealth, and remote patient monitoring platforms, highlighting ecosystem maturity and opportunities for expansion within connected healthcare environments.

– helps you identify the level of integration with EHR, telehealth, and remote patient monitoring platforms, highlighting ecosystem maturity and opportunities for expansion within connected healthcare environments. SECURITY, DATA PRIVACY & TRUST INDICATORS – helps you track healthcare data breach incidence rates, adoption of explainable AI and bias mitigation features, patient trust levels, and compliance with emerging state level health data privacy regulations to assess risk exposure and reputational strength.

– helps you track healthcare data breach incidence rates, adoption of explainable AI and bias mitigation features, patient trust levels, and compliance with emerging state level health data privacy regulations to assess risk exposure and reputational strength. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & INNOVATION INTENSITY – helps you gauge the competitive positioning of leading predictive analytics providers through evaluation of technology differentiation, regulatory preparedness, platform capabilities, and expansion strategies.

Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 20.57 billion Market Size by 2035 USD 140.02 billion CAGR CAGR of 21.14% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Application (Operations Management, Financial, Population Health, Clinical)

• By End-Use (Payers, providers, Life Science Industry) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Rising Demand for Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market Data, Our Full Report Trend Analysis @ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/healthcare-predictive-analytics-market-4730

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.