Renewable Diesel Industry Report 2026-2035: A $38.85 Billion Market by 2030 with Neste, Valero Energy, Marathon Petroleum, Chevron, Phillips 66, BP, and Shell Leading

The renewable diesel market has witnessed significant growth, expanding robustly in recent years, and this trend is projected to continue. The market size, which stood at $24.51 billion in 2025, is anticipated to rise to $26.88 billion in 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The historical growth is attributed to government biofuel mandates, fossil fuel price volatility, advancements in hydrotreating technology, increased demand for cleaner fuels, and early adoption by fleet operators. Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $38.85 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 9.6%, driven by stringent emission regulations, the expansion of aviation and marine fuel use, and increased feedstock availability.

Sustainable fuels, characterized by low carbon emissions, are increasingly in demand, propelling the renewable diesel market forward. Business pressures to reduce emissions and meet climate goals further support this trend, as renewable diesel offers a direct, low-emission alternative to conventional options without requiring infrastructure changes. For instance, the UK Department for Transport reported a rise in renewable fuel use from 6.8% in 2022 to 7.5% in 2023, equating to 3.7 billion liters of renewable fuel supplied, underscoring a growing trend towards sustainability in fuel consumption.

Leading industry players are focusing on developing low-GHG emission fuels to minimize environmental impact. Highlighting this move, ExxonMobil Hong Kong launched Esso Renewable Diesel R20 in August 2024, which includes at least 20% renewable content and boasts approximately 15.4% lower lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions compared to standard diesel. This launch demonstrates ExxonMobil's commitment to low-emission fuel solutions.

Moreover, in November 2023, Neste Corporation partnered with Hightowers Petroleum to distribute renewable diesel in the U.S. Midwest, expanding the availability of lower-emission fuels. This partnership aims to enhance Neste's market presence while helping businesses in the region achieve emissions reductions.

Neste Oyj, Valero Energy Corporation, Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Chevron Corporation, and other major corporations dominate the renewable diesel industry. The largest region for this market in 2025 was North America, but Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Key markets include regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, the Middle East, and Africa, encompassing countries such as the USA, Canada, Germany, and China.

The scope of the renewable diesel market extends beyond biofuels to include biochar, green hydrogen, and renewable lubricants. The financial valuation in this sector reflects the 'factory gate' value of goods, emphasizing direct revenues from manufacturers, excluding any resale revenues along the supply chain. Revenue calculations account for sales, grants, or donations within specific geographies, detailing a comprehensive financial landscape for stakeholders and investors.

