Jet Fuel Industry Report 2026-2035: A $275+ Billion Market by 2030 with Exxon Mobil, BP, Chevron, Valero Energy, Shell, and TotalEnergies Leading

The jet fuel market size is projected to grow from $212.78 billion in 2025 to $222.44 billion in 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. The growth during this period is largely attributed to increasing global air passenger traffic, expanding airline fleets, and rising demand in military aviation fuel. Additionally, developments in refinery infrastructure and international trade are playing crucial roles.

Anticipated strong growth will see the market reaching $276.1 billion by 2030 with a 5.6% CAGR, driven by factors such as sustainable aviation fuel mandates, the proliferation of low-cost carriers, and modernization of aircraft fleets. Other growth stimulants include the expansion of unmanned aerial vehicles and investments in alternative jet fuels. Key trends highlight the adoption of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF), fuel efficiency improvements, and a focus on emission reduction.

A significant driver of this market is the surge in air passenger numbers, fueled by globalization and a rise in domestic and international flights. In August 2025, the International Air Transport Association reported that the US held its position as the world's largest aviation market with 876 million passengers in 2024. Meanwhile, China's aviation market experienced an 18.7% increase in passenger numbers compared to 2023. This increase in air travel acts as a catalyst for the ongoing growth of the jet fuel market.

Companies in the jet fuel market are increasingly engaging in strategic partnerships to produce green jet fuel. For instance, in May 2023, Alfanar Group, based in Saudi Arabia, collaborated with Netherlands-based N+P Group. Their partnership focuses on transforming waste into feedstock pellets for producing SAF and establishing additional processing centers in Saudi Arabia.

Another notable collaboration occurred in February 2023 when Indian Oil Company Ltd. partnered with LanzaJet Inc. to explore SAF development in India. This partnership is part of India's broader strategy to transition to cleaner fuels and contribute to carbon reduction goals. LanzaJet utilizes technology that captures waste gas emissions, converting them into ethanol fuel.

The major players in the jet fuel market include Exxon Mobil Corporation, BP plc, Chevron Corporation, Valero Energy Corporation, Shell plc, TotalEnergies SE, and several others. North America dominated the market in 2025, and the report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and more.

The market comprises sales of naphtha-type jet fuel and aviation kerosene, with values reflecting the revenues manufacturers gain from sales within this market. The future of the jet fuel industry seems bright, driven by trends in sustainable fuel use and increasing global air travel demand.

