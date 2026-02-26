IPS 2026 and Binghatti Strengthen Collaboration to Advance Branded Luxury Real Estate in the Middle East

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Property Show (IPS 2026) will feature Binghatti, a Dubai-based real estate development company, as part of its upcoming exhibition scheduled to take place in April 2026 at Dubai World Trade Centre. Binghatti is the Signature Sponsor of IPS 2026 and will be exhibiting at Hall 7, Stand A-05. The inclusion reflects IPS’s focus on presenting developers and projects that represent key segments of the regional and international real estate market.

Binghatti participated at IPS 2025, where the developer achieved strong on-site unit sales and high investor engagement. As the Signature Sponsor of IPS 2026, Binghatti will welcome global investors with a curated showcase of exceptional properties across Dubai’s most strategic locations, presenting high-potential opportunities defined by distinctive design, special project offers and quality execution. Headlining Binghatti’s participation is its biggest project of the year, Mercedes-Benz Places | Binghatti City — the world’s first Mercedes-Benz branded city and Binghatti’s first masterplanned community, setting a new benchmark for branded living in Dubai at city scale. Binghatti’s return for IPS 2026 reflects the successful outcomes and exposure achieved during IPS 2025, while its decision to upgrade to Signature Sponsor status demonstrates its confidence in IPS as a strategic platform for growth and visibility.

“Binghatti’s participation as the Signature Sponsor of IPS 2026 underscores our commitment to giving investors access to our most exceptional properties defined by real, lasting value. This year, we are presenting a portfolio of luxury developments across Dubai’s most strategic locations, offering high-potential opportunities shaped by our signature design DNA, disciplined quality execution, and a customer-first approach. This is what continues to position Binghatti as one of Dubai’s fastest-delivering developers.”

Muhammad Binghatti

Chairman – Binghatti Developers

IPS serves as a platform for bringing together developers, investors, real estate professionals, and industry stakeholders from across global markets. The 2026 edition will continue to provide an environment for property sales, project showcases, networking, and business exchange, with a particular emphasis on current market trends and investment opportunities.

Binghatti is recognized for its distinctive architectural identity and its portfolio of residential developments in Dubai. The company has developed a range of projects that incorporate branded residential concepts, collaborating with internationally recognized luxury brands. Its portfolio includes projects such as Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co. Residences and Mercedes-Benz Places, which form part of its branded development strategy.

Through its participation at IPS 2026, Binghatti will present selected residential projects within an exhibition framework that enables direct engagement with investors, brokers, and real estate professionals. The exhibition setting supports structured interaction, project exploration, and market-oriented discussions aligned with IPS’s role as a business-focused real estate platform.

IPS 2026 will continue to position itself as a central meeting point for the real estate sector, facilitating connections between local and international participants and supporting cross-border real estate activity through its exhibition and associated programs.

About International Property Show (IPS)

The International Property Show (IPS) is an international real estate exhibition and sales platform that connects developers, investors, real estate professionals, and institutional stakeholders from regional and global markets. IPS is held annually at Dubai World Trade Centre and features property showcases, networking opportunities, and business-focused activities.

Website: www.ipscongress.com

About Binghatti

Binghatti is a Dubai-based real estate development company with a portfolio of residential projects characterized by a distinctive architectural style. The company is active in the development of branded residential projects in collaboration with internationally recognized luxury brands.

Website: www.binghatti.com

