Gasoline Industry Report 2026-2035: A $1.85 Trillion Market by 2030 with Exxon Mobil, Shell, Chevron, and PBF Energy Leading

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gasoline Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Gasoline Market Global Report 2026 is an essential resource for strategists, marketers, and senior management aiming to navigate the dynamic gasoline market landscape. As this market is experiencing robust growth, the report is a crucial tool for understanding key trends that will shape the industry over the coming decade.





The global gasoline market is poised for continued expansion, with projections indicating growth from $1.5 trillion in 2025 to $1.55 trillion in 2026, marking a CAGR of 3.9%. This momentum is attributed to increased vehicle ownership, the expansion of road infrastructure, and the robust availability of gasoline retail networks. A crucial reliance on internal combustion engines and industrial fuel demands are further driving the market.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $1.85 trillion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.4%. Key factors contributing to this growth include advancements in fuel efficiency, emerging fuel-blending regulations, and escalating demand from developing economies. There's a notable rise in small engine applications and fuel distribution infrastructure expansion. Trends also highlight stable demand for internal combustion engines, enhanced fuel quality standards, and increasing usage of additive-blended gasoline.

Geopolitical tensions are anticipated to significantly influence the gasoline market's trajectory. Conflicts affecting oil supply and market stability often lead to increased risks, impacting refinery operations, supply routes, and currency valuations. In August 2024, a World Economic Forum report emphasized that 83% of respondents identified geopolitical tensions as a primary threat to global economic growth, highlighting the sector's vulnerability.

Innovative technologies are being developed by key market players to maintain a competitive edge. Notably, Equilon Enterprises LLC launched Shell V-Power NiTRO+ Premium Gasoline, integrating a new deposit-eradicating technology aimed at fuel injectors, removing up to 100% of performance-hindering deposits. Concurrently, in November 2023, Petrol Ofisi A.S. strategically acquired BP plc. to enhance its market presence and expand its customer base within Turkey.

Major corporations such as Exxon Mobil Corporation, Shell plc, Chevron Corporation, and BP plc are pivotal in the gasoline market landscape. North America led the market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is set to experience the most rapid growth in the coming years. The report includes coverage of various regions and countries, such as Australia, Brazil, China, and the UK.

The market comprises sales of various gasoline grades and blends, highlighting factory gate values and emphasizing direct sales from manufacturers. The revenues are based on consumption within a specified geography, offering insights into the economic footprint of gasoline within and beyond production regions.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

Type: Regular Gasoline; Special Gasoline

Application: Transportation; Small Aircrafts; Electricity Generators; Recreational Vehicles; Other Applications

End-User: Transportation; Power Generation; Other End-Users

Subsegments:

Regular Gasoline: Regular Unleaded Gasoline (87 Octane); Regular Oxygenated Gasoline

Special Gasoline: Premium Gasoline (91-93 Octane); Special Additive Gasoline

Key Companies: Exxon Mobil Corporation, Shell plc, Chevron Corporation, PBF Energy Inc., and more.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.55 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.85 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.4% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Gasoline Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Gasoline Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Gasoline Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Gasoline Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility

4.1.2 Electric Mobility & Transportation Electrification

4.1.3 Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

4.1.4 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.5 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Stable Demand From Internal Combustion Engines

4.2.2 Rising Focus on Fuel Quality Standards

4.2.3 Growing Use of Additive Blended Gasoline

4.2.4 Expansion in Recreational Vehicle Usage

4.2.5 Continued Consumption in Power Backup Applications



5. Gasoline Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Transportation Operators

5.2 Power Generation Facilities

5.3 Recreational Vehicle Owners

5.4 Small Aircraft Operators

5.5 Industrial Equipment Users



6. Gasoline Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Gasoline Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Gasoline PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Gasoline Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Gasoline Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Gasoline Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Gasoline Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Gasoline Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Gasoline Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Regular Gasoline, Special Gasoline

9.2. Global Gasoline Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Transportation, Small Aircrafts, Electricity Generators, Recreational Vehicles, Other Applications

9.3. Global Gasoline Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Transportation, Power Generation, Other End-Users

9.4. Global Gasoline Market, Sub-Segmentation of Regular Gasoline, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Regular Unleaded Gasoline (87 Octane), Regular Oxygenated Gasoline

9.5. Global Gasoline Market, Sub-Segmentation of Special Gasoline, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Premium Gasoline (91-93 Octane), Special Additive Gasoline

Companies Featured

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Shell plc

Chevron Corporation.

PBF Energy Inc.

Reliance Industries Limited

PetroChina Company Limited

Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

China National Petroleum Corporation

BP plc

Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Valero Energy Corporation

Petroleos de Venezuela SA

Motiva Enterprises LLC

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation

Emirates National Oil Company Group

Saudi Aramco

Gazprom International Limited

TotalEnergies

Eni S.p.A.

ConocoPhillips Company

Rosneft

LUKOIL Lubricants company

Phillips 66

Pemex

Indian Oil Corporation

Petronas

Sinopec

Repsol S.A.

OMV AG

Hess Corporation

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Ecopetrol S.A.

Surgutneftegas

CNOOC Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/63csns

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment