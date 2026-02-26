Petroleum Coke Industry Report 2026-2035: A $68.82 Billion Market by 2030 - Rising Calcined Pet Coke Demand and Aluminium & Steel Industry Expansion Drive Growth

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Petroleum Coke Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Petroleum Coke Market Report 2026 is an indispensable resource for strategists, marketers, and senior management to navigate the dynamic landscape of the petroleum coke market, which is poised for significant growth. This report offers insights into market trends that will influence developments over the next decade, equipping decision-makers with the information necessary to capitalize on emerging opportunities.





The global petroleum coke market is set to experience robust growth, with its value climbing from $35.5 billion in 2025 to a projected $68.82 billion by 2030. This expansion, reflected by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3%, is driven by a surge in aluminum smelting capacity, the cement industry's growth, and an increased focus on high-purity coke and industrial infrastructure expansion.

Petroleum coke's rising demand is primarily fueled by increased steel production, which is experiencing a boom due to infrastructure and transportation development. With petroleum coke serving as a feedstock in the iron and steel industry, it reduces coking coal use, resulting in enhanced energy efficiency. For example, U.S. data from Census.gov reveals steel imports rose to 26.2 million metric tons in 2024, illustrating the sector's expansion and consequent demand for petroleum coke.

The pressure from rising energy demands, driven by industrialization and the need for cost-effective fuels, further supports this market's growth. As industries expand, so does their energy consumption, making petroleum coke an attractive option due to its high-calorific value. According to the U.S. Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, domestic energy consumption in 2024 increased by 3.8% from the previous year, highlighting the market's potential.

Strategic partnerships play a crucial role in the petroleum coke market's expansion. For instance, Emirates Global Aluminum and BP's collaboration in 2023 aimed to lower carbon content in petroleum coke supplies, potentially resulting in the establishment of a UAE-based calcined petroleum coke mixing facility. Such alliances are common as companies like BP PLC, Saudi Arabian Oil Co., and others seek to expand their market outreach.

In 2025, Asia-Pacific led the petroleum coke market, which includes regions such as South East Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, and North and South America. The market consists of sales of various types of petroleum coke, including needle, honeycomb, sponge, and shot coke.

Major players in this expanding market include BP PLC, Phillips 66 Company, Reliance Industries Limited, and Valero Energy Corporation among others. These companies are navigating a rapidly evolving landscape driven by global demand shifts and technological advances.

The petroleum coke market continues to evolve, influenced by increasing industrial needs and strategic global partnerships, promising significant investment and growth opportunities in the forthcoming years.

