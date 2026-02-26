Green Diesel Industry Report 2026-2035: A $63.21 Billion Market by 2030 - Hydrotreatment Expansion and Low-Carbon Fuel Demand Accelerate Adoption

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Green Diesel Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The green diesel market is experiencing significant expansion, projected to increase from $35.54 billion in 2025 to $63.21 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. This growth is driven by stringent carbon reduction targets, expanding renewable fuel standards, and rising demand in the transport sector. Key advancements include the adoption of hydrotreatment technologies and an increasing shift towards low-carbon fuels, contributing to reduced transportation emissions.

The shift toward sustainable energy is set to propel the green diesel market forward. Green diesel stands out for using renewable feedstocks and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, aligning with global efforts for cleaner, eco-friendly transportation. The demand for sustainable energy is boosted by climate change concerns, fossil fuel depletion, and the need for more efficient energy solutions. For example, the International Renewable Energy Agency noted a 50% increase in global renewable electricity capacity in 2023, highlighting the momentum in sustainable energy deployment.

Major players in the green diesel market are focusing on innovations in renewable diesel, which offers a sustainable alternative to fossil fuels. Produced via hydrotreating to achieve chemical similarity to petroleum diesel, renewable diesel can seamlessly integrate with existing diesel engines. Exxon Mobil Corporation's launch of Esso Renewable Diesel R20 is a testament to this focus. Introduced in Hong Kong and Singapore, this product is designed to cut lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 15.4% through its 20% renewable content primarily derived from waste oils.

In aligning with industry trends, Trafigura Group's acquisition of Greenergy International Ltd. marks a significant move to enhance its fuel supply operations in Europe. This strategic acquisition supports Trafigura's expansion in biofuels and commitment to sustainable energy and decarbonization. Greenergy, recognized for biodiesel production from waste materials, solidifies Trafigura's position in the transition to greener energy solutions.

Key companies driving the green diesel market include Exxon Mobil Corporation, Shell Plc, BP Plc, TotalEnergies SE, Chevron Corporation, and others. These players are crucial in advancing sustainable energy solutions and meeting consumer demand for eco-friendly fuel options.

Geographically, North America led the green diesel market in 2025, with Asia-Pacific anticipated as the fastest-growing region. The regions analyzed include Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa. Key markets in countries such as Australia, China, UK, and USA emphasize the global reach and potential of the green diesel market.

The green diesel market covers sales of algal diesel, fatty acid methyl esters, and Fischer-Tropsch diesel. Market values represent the revenues enterprises earn from selling goods and services within the specified regions. This growth narrative underscores the pivotal role of green diesel in future energy landscapes.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $39.85 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $63.21 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.2% Regions Covered Global





1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Green Diesel Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Green Diesel Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Green Diesel Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Green Diesel Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1. Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

4.1.2. Electric Mobility & Transportation Electrification

4.1.3. Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.4. Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.5. Fintech, Blockchain, Regtech & Digital Finance

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1. Rising Adoption of Renewable Diesel

4.2.2. Expansion of Hydrotreatment Technologies

4.2.3. Growing Demand for Low Carbon Fuels

4.2.4. Increase in Blended Green Diesel Usage

4.2.5. Focus on Reducing Transportation Emissions



5. Green Diesel Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1. Transportation Fuel Providers

5.2. Power Generation Operators

5.3. Logistics and Freight Companies

5.4. Public Transport Operators

5.5. Industrial Fuel Consumers



6. Green Diesel Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Green Diesel Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Green Diesel PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Green Diesel Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Green Diesel Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Green Diesel Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Green Diesel Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Green Diesel Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Green Diesel Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Pure Form, Blended Form

9.2. Global Green Diesel Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Hydro-Processing, Catalytic Upgrading, Pyrolysis, Biomass to Liquid (BTL), Thermochemical Process (Gasification)

9.3. Global Green Diesel Market, Segmentation by Raw Materials, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Vegetable Oils, Animal Fats, Other Materials

9.4. Global Green Diesel Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Power Generation, Fuel, Other Applications

9.5. Global Green Diesel Market, Sub-Segmentation of Pure Form, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Renewable Diesel, Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO), Fischer-Tropsch Diesel

9.6. Global Green Diesel Market, Sub-Segmentation of Blended Form, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Biodiesel Blends, Renewable Diesel Blends, Conventional Diesel Blends

Companies Featured

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Shell Plc

BP Plc

TotalEnergies SE

Chevron Corporation

Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Valero Energy Corporation

Phillips 66 Company

Cargill Incorporated

Eni S.p.A.

Honeywell International Inc.

Neste Corporation

Darling Ingredients Inc.

Aemetis Inc.

Preem AB

UPM Kymmene Oyj

Diamond Green Diesel

Gevo Inc.

Green India Bio Diesel

Plentifuel Industries Pvt. Ltd

