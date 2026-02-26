Handheld Marijuana Vaporizer Market Report 2026-2035 Featuring PAX Labs, Storz & Bickel, Puffco, Dynavap, and Linx Vapor

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Handheld Marijuana Vaporizer Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The handheld marijuana vaporizer market has experienced significant growth, evolving from $8.39 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $9.73 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16%. This growth is attributed to the legalization of medical cannabis, increased demand for discreet consumption methods, growth of specialty vape stores, and heightened consumer awareness.

Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach $17.49 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.8%. Factors propelling this growth include legalization in new regions, advances in battery technology, increased wellness-focused consumption, online retail expansion, and product premiumization. Key trends influencing the market include a rising demand for smoke-free devices, preference for portable vaporizers, innovations in temperature control, medical cannabis usage growth, and e-commerce distribution expansion.

The ongoing legalization of cannabis is a significant driver of market growth. Legalization trends are on the rise due to changing public perceptions, recognition of medicinal benefits, and potential economic gains. Handheld vaporizers offer a discreet and efficient way to consume cannabis by heating it to activate compounds without combustion, thereby reducing toxins and enhancing flavor. For example, Canada's federal administration reported an increase in cannabis purchases from legal sources, rising to 73% in 2023 from 69% in 2022.

Leading market players are investing in advanced technologies like personalization platforms to enhance offerings and improve user experience. For instance, Pax launched "My PAX" in July 2023, allowing users to personalize their devices with text, images, and design templates, catering to individual styles and preferences.

In another recent development, Simply Solventless Concentrates (SSC) Ltd. acquired Lamplighter in January 2024 to bolster its product range in the vaporizer market by incorporating Lamplighter's cannabis-infused products. Lamplighter is renowned for its high-quality vapes, pre-rolls, and gummies, emphasizing SSC's strategic market expansion.

Prominent companies in the sector include PAX Labs Inc., Storz & Bickel GmbH & Co. KG, Puffco Inc., Linx Vapor Inc., among others. In 2025, North America dominated the market, while Asia-Pacific is forecasted to be the fastest-growing region. The report covers regions like Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, and the Middle East and Africa, with in-depth analysis of countries such as Australia, Brazil, China, and the USA.

The market comprises sales of various vaporizer types, including storz, dry herb, concentrate, and hybrid vaporizers, evaluated at factory gate values. These values encapsulate revenue generated from direct sales and related services. The market value represents revenues derived from goods and services within specified geographies, measured in USD unless stated otherwise.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered:

By Vaporizer Type: Convection Vaporizer, Conduction Vaporizer

Convection Vaporizer, Conduction Vaporizer By Charger Type: USB, Micro USB

USB, Micro USB By Temperature Control: Fixed, Variable

Fixed, Variable By Application: Medical, Recreational

Medical, Recreational By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail

Subsegments:

Convection Vaporizers: Portable, Desktop, Battery-Powered

Portable, Desktop, Battery-Powered Conduction Vaporizers: Portable, Desktop, Battery-Powered, Hybrid

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $9.73 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $17.49 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.8% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

PAX Labs Inc.

Storz & Bickel GmbH & Co. KG

Puffco Inc.

Linx Vapor Inc.

Dynavap LLC

Arizer Inc.

G Pen

Boundless Technology Inc.

KandyPens Inc.

Flowermate

Mig Vapor Inc.

Sutra Vape Inc.

Cloudious9 Inc.

Vuber Technologies Inc.

Airistech

Dr. Dabber Inc.

Magic-Flight LLC

Haze Technologies Inc.

Vivant Inc.

Yocan Technology Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v0ojof

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment