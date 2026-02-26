Aviation Fuel Industry Report 2026-2035: A $499.86 Billion Market by 2030 with BP, Chevron, Exxon Mobil, PJSC Gazprom, and Indian Oil Leading

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aviation Fuel Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global aviation fuel market has witnessed remarkable growth, with projections indicating a surge from $263.36 billion in 2025 to $298.85 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.5%. This growth is spurred by key factors such as heightened commercial air traffic, an expanding global airline fleet, increased military aviation expenditure, and burgeoning international passenger travel.

Anticipating a robust trajectory, the market is expected to reach $499.86 billion in 2030, demonstrating a CAGR of 13.7%. The influx of sustainable aviation fuel mandates, the expansion of low-cost carriers, modernization of military fleets, and investment in supply chain resilience are pivotal to this forecasted growth. Trends shaping this period include the shift towards sustainable aviation fuel blending, the demand for high-performance turbine fuels, and an emphasis on fuel quality and safety compliance.

The aviation fuel market's expansion is intrinsically linked to the rise in global air transportation. This is largely driven by a growing middle class with increasing disposable incomes. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) reported a 36.9% increase in revenue passenger kilometers in 2023, with global traffic nearing pre-pandemic levels, showcasing the rising demand for aviation fuel.

Innovation plays a crucial role in the sector, with major companies investing in new technologies such as ethanol-based sustainable aviation fuel (eSAF). This advancement supports environmental goals, evidenced by Lummus Technology's launch of eSAF in September 2023. The technology, derived from plant-based ethanol, offers a large-scale, economical solution to reduce the carbon footprint of air travel.

Recent industry movements include Southwest Airlines' acquisition of SAFFiRE Renewables, LLC in March 2024, enhancing its sustainable aviation fuel capabilities. SAFFiRE's technology focuses on converting agricultural residues into renewable ethanol, reinforcing long-term aviation decarbonization objectives.

Prominent players in the aviation fuel market include BP plc, Chevron Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, PJSC Gazprom, and Indian Oil Corporation Limited, among others. North America was the largest market in 2025, with Asia-Pacific poised to become the fastest-growing region, driven by developments across key countries including China, India, and Japan.

The aviation fuel market encompasses the sales of fuels and associated services, analyzed in terms of factory gate values and consumption values. These values reflect the revenue earned from sales within the defined market and region, ensuring strategic insights into future opportunities and growth potential.



Key Technologies & Future Trends

Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility

Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

Electric Mobility & Transportation Electrification

Shift Toward Sustainable Aviation Fuel Blending

Rising Demand for High Performance Turbine Fuels

Growth in Military Grade Fuel Standardization

Increasing Focus on Fuel Quality and Safety Compliance

Expansion of Aviation Fuel Storage and Logistics Infrastructure

Companies Featured

BP plc

Chevron Corporation

Exxon Mobil Corporation

PJSC Gazprom

Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Royal Dutch Shell plc (Shell)

TotalEnergies

Neste Oyj

World Fuel Service

Valero Energy Corporation

Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Air BP

ConocoPhillips

PetroChina

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec)

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited

Reliance Industries Limited

China National Aviation Fuel Group Corporation

Puma Energy

Vitol

Trafigura

Glencore

Mercuria Energy Group

Gunvor Group

Eastern Aviation Fuels

Aviation Fuel Management

Avfuel Corporation

EPIC Fuels

World Jet Inc.

